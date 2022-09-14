Teenager Critically Injured After Hit By Train At Shawmut Station In Boston

A 14-year-old Boston Public School student was hospitalized after they were hit by a train at Shawmut Station in Boston, authorities said.

First responders were called to the station just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, a Boston EMS spokesperson confirmed to Daily Voice. The teen was allegedly struck by a train and needed to be extricated.

The teen was given immediate medical attention before they were taken to Boston Children's Hospital on life support, Boston EMS said. The incident suspended Red Line service between JFK/UMass and Ashmont and replaced with shuttle buses, the MBTA tweeted .

The teen appeared to have "intentionally entered into the right of way as a train was approaching," MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan told Daily Voice.