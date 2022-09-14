Read full article on original website
Bobby Wagner: Seattle fans gave Russell Wilson the reception of an opposing QB
The Seahawks drafted linebacker Bobby Wagner was drafted a round ahead of quarterback Russell Wilson in 2012. The two spent 10 seasons together in Seattle before Wilson was traded and Wagner was — somewhat clumsily — released in March. Like the rest of the NFL world, Wagner watched...
Revenge game? Gunner Olszewski eager to 'show out' vs. Patriots
Gunner Olszewski had Sept. 18 circled on his calendar, it appears. The former Patriots wide receiver/return specialist signed a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency this offseason after three seasons in New England. He'll face his former team for the first time Sunday when the Steelers battle the Patriots at Acrisure Stadium.
NFL Week 2 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Steelers
The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are both teams in transition with young quarterbacks at the helm, and they'll meet in Week 2 at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday afternoon. It's actually the first Patriots-Steelers game since 1998 that won't involve Tom Brady and/or Ben Roethlisberger playing quarterback. The Patriots...
Trey Lance is protecting himself, to an extent
As the possibility looms that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan will decide to send quarterback Trey Lance back to the bench in favor of starter-turned-backup Jimmy Garoppolo, there’s still another path for Garoppolo to get back on the field. Lance could get injured. Coach Kyle Shanahan has been harping on...
Our Eagles vs. Vikings predictions for Week 2
Reuben Frank (1-0) I know one thing. If the Eagles play against the Vikings like they did against the Lions they’re not winning this game. There are a lot of trends that favor the Eagles. Kirk Cousins is 10-17 in his career in prime-time and 2-9 on Monday nights. The Vikings are 6-13 in their last 19 outdoor games and 2-16 in their last 18 outdoor games against winning teams. It’s a game the Eagles should win, but until I see this defense make plays against a good quarterback I can’t pick them. That was a pathetic performance Sunday in Detroit. After all the roster additions and all the talk about upgraded pass pressure and more playmaking to allow 35 points to a team that had scored 35 points twice in the last four years? To miss 15 tackles? To allow five 70-yard touchdown drives? To nearly blow a 17-point second-half lead? Cousins may not be a great quarterback – he’s only won one playoff game in 10 seasons – but he’s a terrific passer, and his 98.8 passer rating is 5th-highest in history – behind only Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. If this defense doesn’t play significantly better, he and Justin Jefferson will tear them apart. And they have an elite running back as well in Dalvin Cook. I don’t see a win unless a lot of things change on the defensive side.
In Roob's Observations: The biggest concern on defense
Why a balanced offense isn’t necessarily ideal, a change the Eagles need to make on special teams, understanding the “Howie Roseman is in meetings” drama and why Nick Sirianni was cleaning up the NovaCare practice fields Saturday morning. With the Vikings coming to town for a Monday...
Leonard Floyd questionable for Sunday after knee buckled in practice this week
A practice injury could keep Rams edge rusher Leonard Floyd out of the lineup against the Falcons this weekend. Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Floyd had his knee buckle during practice this week, but everything checked out fine structurally when he went for further evaluation. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and didn’t practice at all on Thursday.
Jameis Winston is expected to play, Alvin Kamara likely out
The Saints have several key offensive players listed as questionable to face the Buccaneers on Sunday and the outlook isn’t good for one of them. Running back Alvin Kamara went from limited in practice on Wednesday to out of practice the final two days of the week to create doubt about his availability for this weekend’s NFC South matchup. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Kamara is not expected to play as the Saints try to open the season with two straight wins.
College football Week 3 picks: Texas A&M's misery continues vs. Miami
Week 2 of the 2022 college football season was headlined by a bunch of traditional powerhouses, including a couple in the top 10, being upset by unranked teams. What kind of drama does Week 3 have in store for us?. There aren't many heavyweight matchups on the schedule -- just...
Tyler Lockett told teammates Russell Wilson was using the same hand signals as in Seattle
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett noticed during Monday night’s game that his old teammate, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, was using the same hand signals he used to use in Seattle. Lockett was mic’d up for the game and can be heard in the highlights telling other Seahawks players what...
Kayvon Thibodeaux feels “really confident” he will play Sunday
Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux said Thursday he feels good about his availability for Sunday. The No. 5 overall selection missed the season opener with the right medial collateral ligament he sprained on a cut block in the second preseason game. Thibodeaux officially was limited again Thursday but has gotten...
Report: George Kittle is expected to miss another game
49ers tight end George Kittle was able to get on the practice field Friday, but it looks like his return to game action will have to wait a little longer. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Kittle is not expected to play due to the groin injury that kept him out of Week One and kept him off the practice field for most of the last two weeks. Kittle was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report before Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.
George Kittle returns to practice, listed as questionable
The 49ers got tight end George Kittle back on the practice field Friday, but we’ll have to wait to find out if he will be back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. Kittle is listed as questionable to play his first game of the regular...
Shanahan refutes Fields’ remarks that Lance takes 'too many hits'
Despite what Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields might think, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believes Trey Lance did a good job protecting himself in Sunday’s Week 1 loss. Moments after Fields told reporters on Wednesday that he witnessed Lance take “too many hits” in the game, both Shanahan and Lance gave their takes on how they thought the young QB did.
Billy Turner is a full practice participant, but Cam Fleming is expected to start at RT
Broncos offensive lineman Billy Turner was a full participant in Thursday’s practice, but Cam Fleming is expected to start at right tackle again Sunday. Fleming started Monday night against the Seahawks with Turner still working his way back from a knee injury. “I think it’ll be Cam for this...
Seahawks DC has perfect one-word summary of 49ers rivalry
It’s hard to put the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks rivalry into words. But that wasn’t the case for Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, who didn’t hesitate with his one-word summary of the rivalry. “Slugfest. It’s a slugfest,” Hurtt said on Thursday before the reporter could finish his...
Titans rule out Kristian Fulton, Dontrell Hilliard, Jamarco Jones
The Bills rolled up 413 yards and scored 31 points in their season-opening victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Rams. The Titans already had their hands full, but they also won’t have their top cornerback. The Titans ruled out Kristian Fulton, who will miss the game with a...
Cowboys rule out five, including Michael Gallup
Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup is getting closer to a return. Gallup had limited practices all week that included work in team drills. He won’t play this week, as he was one of five players the Cowboys have ruled out, but Week 3 is a possibility. “Michael’s done an excellent...
Nix puts up 5 TDs, No. 25 Oregon takes down No. 12 BYU 41-20
He certainly scored like one. Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more to lead No. 25 Oregon to a 41-20 victory over No. 12 BYU on Saturday. The victory extended Oregon’s winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 21 games, the third-longest in the nation. Nix, a...
Nakobe Dean's mature approach to being a backup
This is new territory for Nakobe Dean. The decorated rookie linebacker has made an immediate impact wherever he’s played. As a freshman at Horn Lake High School, Dean started every snap and was a star. As a true freshman at Georgia in 2019, he played a ton too. “Didn’t...
