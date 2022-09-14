Read full article on original website
Related
Elkmont man killed in Athens wreck
The troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to a wreck outside of Athens on Saturday afternoon.
Photos: Decatur is 5-0 after beating Hazel Green in Alabama football showdown
DECATUR, Ala. — Ellis Dickman threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to help lead Decatur to a 48-14 win over Hazel Green on Friday night. With the victory Decatur improved to 5-0 on the season. Dayton Swoopes added two touchdown runs for Decatur, while Armond Caldwell had two rushing TDs ...
WAFF
Flower Friday: Introducing the New England Aster
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Alabama has been experiencing some beautiful, sunny days out there and what better time to check in with our friends at Huntsville Botanical Garden for Flower Friday!. Matt Candeias is sharing more about New England Asters.
WAFF
Racking Horse World Celebration underway for the final time in Celebration Arena venue
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Celebration Arena is hosting it’s 51st annual Racking Horse World Celebration. But after new owners purchased the building for 2.5 million dollars in July, the longtime event will be finding a new home outside of Priceville. “There’s people on these grounds that’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oktoberfest kicks off on the Arsenal
After a two year hiatus from the pandemic, Oktoberfest is back and celebrating 25 years at Redstone Arsenal.
One dead in Rainsville motorcycle crash
Authorities say one person died in a wreck involving a motorcycle in Rainsville Saturday morning.
WAFF
Get ready for a dream show when “Dreamgirls” takes the stage in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Get ready for your dreams to come true when the cast of “Dreamgirls” takes the stage at the VBC in Huntsville!. The beloved show is kicking off Theatre Huntsville’s 25th season with two weekends of shows. The musical follows the story...
WAFF
How the broken parts of our lives can still serve a purpose
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We all have pieces of our lives that shape us. Whether they’re good or bad, happy memories or sad, they impact who we are and how we live. Kaitlin Chappell Rogers believes that pieces of us that once felt broken can be turned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFF
Fashion Weekend Alabama kicks off this weekend
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - New York Fashion Week is slowly coming to an end, but in Alabama, things are just getting started!. September 17-18, Fashion Week Alabama is happening in Huntsville and The Alabama Fashion Alliance is hosting a rather fun weekend of events. The Alliance is home to many fashion lovers in the area. From runway training to booking shoots and designing, it’s a place for like-minded creatives to come together.
WAFF
Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
WAFF
Athens motorcyclist shot Saturday afternoon
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A motorcyclist was shot in the side while riding in Athens Saturday afternoon. According to the Athens Police Department, a 32-year-old man reported that he had been shot in the side while riding his motorcycle in the area of Plainview Circle and Pruit Street. The man...
uabsports.com
UAB Places 25th at North Alabama Showcase
HUNTSVILLE – The UAB Cross Country team finished the North Alabama Showcase in John Hunt Park on Friday Morning in Huntsville, closing out the race 25th overall. "This meet provides some of the best competition in the nation; it gives a preview of what the Regional Championship will look like and where we need to improve," said Head Coach Maryn Lowry. "Our second pack moved closer to our top three and now we work on moving the whole group up in the race. The Loyola Lakefront Invitational will provide some great teams from the Midwest region to compete with; teams we do not usually race against. It will give us the opportunity to improve on competing closer to the front of the race."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The plan to give Huntsville teens their own place to rock-out to heavy-metal
“Every teenager needs a mosh pit in their life,” long-haired, 17-year-old James Johns tells me on a recent afternoon. The drummer for local heavy metal band Wretched Angel, Johns is hoping to get momentum going for more all-ages rock shows in Huntsville. The city is currently without a dedicated...
themadisonrecord.com
Sparkman Opens Season On A Roll
HARVEST- The Sparkman football team is currently putting up statistics that are among the best in Alabama. Through the Senators’ first four games they have outscored their opponents 193-33 and posted two shutouts and two games scoring over 50 points. “Every time we get the ball, we go to...
Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride set for North Alabama
The 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride is set to take off on Saturday, September 17, making its way from Bridgeport and ending in Waterloo.
Foundry developer seeks to capitalize on Huntsville’s economics
Important pieces of a revitalization effort near downtown Huntsville are expected to be completed by spring. The Foundry, a mixed-use apartment community off Governors Drive that also includes townhomes is nearing completion, according to JC Darby, development manager of The Beach Company. The community is adjacent to the Stovehouse District...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
72ND CROWNING CEREMONY HELD HONORING MISS ARIANNA FLETCHER
The 72nd Crowning Ceremony of Miss Alabama A&M University was held Friday, September 9, in the T.M. Elmore Building, honoring Miss Arianna GeCora Fletcher. A native of Huntsville, Ala., Miss Fletcher is the daughter of Adrian and LaShonda Fletcher. She was a well-rounded student athlete at Madison Academy, where she secured the school record in the high jump and won the Alabama State Championships of Track & Field, 4×100 event. She also won the 4A Alabama Basketball State Championships for two consecutive years (2016-18). Miss Fletcher has been active with her church, Triana Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America.
Buc-ee’s to host ‘mass hiring event’ for Athens location
If you've ever dreamed of working at North Alabama's first Buc-ee's location, now is your chance.
WAFF
One dead in single-vehicle crash near Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Saturday afternoon after crashing his truck into a tree a few miles north of Athens. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Edgar Vega, 33, of Elkmont was killed when the 2008 Ford F-350 he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree.
Huntsville restaurant owner working to avoid passing inflation costs to customers
The owner of G's Country Kitchen in Huntsville says he's working hard to avoid passing those extra costs on to customers with his restaurant that's been in the same location off Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville for 26 years.
Comments / 0