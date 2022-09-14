ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAFF

Flower Friday: Introducing the New England Aster

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Alabama has been experiencing some beautiful, sunny days out there and what better time to check in with our friends at Huntsville Botanical Garden for Flower Friday!. Matt Candeias is sharing more about New England Asters.
WAFF

How the broken parts of our lives can still serve a purpose

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We all have pieces of our lives that shape us. Whether they’re good or bad, happy memories or sad, they impact who we are and how we live. Kaitlin Chappell Rogers believes that pieces of us that once felt broken can be turned...
WAFF

Fashion Weekend Alabama kicks off this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - New York Fashion Week is slowly coming to an end, but in Alabama, things are just getting started!. September 17-18, Fashion Week Alabama is happening in Huntsville and The Alabama Fashion Alliance is hosting a rather fun weekend of events. The Alliance is home to many fashion lovers in the area. From runway training to booking shoots and designing, it’s a place for like-minded creatives to come together.
WAFF

Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
WAFF

Athens motorcyclist shot Saturday afternoon

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A motorcyclist was shot in the side while riding in Athens Saturday afternoon. According to the Athens Police Department, a 32-year-old man reported that he had been shot in the side while riding his motorcycle in the area of Plainview Circle and Pruit Street. The man...
uabsports.com

UAB Places 25th at North Alabama Showcase

HUNTSVILLE – The UAB Cross Country team finished the North Alabama Showcase in John Hunt Park on Friday Morning in Huntsville, closing out the race 25th overall. "This meet provides some of the best competition in the nation; it gives a preview of what the Regional Championship will look like and where we need to improve," said Head Coach Maryn Lowry. "Our second pack moved closer to our top three and now we work on moving the whole group up in the race. The Loyola Lakefront Invitational will provide some great teams from the Midwest region to compete with; teams we do not usually race against. It will give us the opportunity to improve on competing closer to the front of the race."
themadisonrecord.com

Sparkman Opens Season On A Roll

HARVEST- The Sparkman football team is currently putting up statistics that are among the best in Alabama. Through the Senators’ first four games they have outscored their opponents 193-33 and posted two shutouts and two games scoring over 50 points. “Every time we get the ball, we go to...
AL.com

Foundry developer seeks to capitalize on Huntsville’s economics

Important pieces of a revitalization effort near downtown Huntsville are expected to be completed by spring. The Foundry, a mixed-use apartment community off Governors Drive that also includes townhomes is nearing completion, according to JC Darby, development manager of The Beach Company. The community is adjacent to the Stovehouse District...
speakinoutweeklynews.net

72ND CROWNING CEREMONY HELD HONORING MISS ARIANNA FLETCHER

The 72nd Crowning Ceremony of Miss Alabama A&M University was held Friday, September 9, in the T.M. Elmore Building, honoring Miss Arianna GeCora Fletcher. A native of Huntsville, Ala., Miss Fletcher is the daughter of Adrian and LaShonda Fletcher. She was a well-rounded student athlete at Madison Academy, where she secured the school record in the high jump and won the Alabama State Championships of Track & Field, 4×100 event. She also won the 4A Alabama Basketball State Championships for two consecutive years (2016-18). Miss Fletcher has been active with her church, Triana Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America.
WAFF

One dead in single-vehicle crash near Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Saturday afternoon after crashing his truck into a tree a few miles north of Athens. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Edgar Vega, 33, of Elkmont was killed when the 2008 Ford F-350 he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree.
