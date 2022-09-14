ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabaunsee County, KS

JC Post

JCPD is conducting an investigation into an incident

Junction City police have confirmed that they are investigating an incident at Godfrey's Indoor Shooting Range and Tactical Supply. A social media statement was released by the business on Saturday. "This morning shortly after we opened, we had a customer ( whose identity has not been released ) take their...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. woman wanted for burglary was transporting cocaine

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just after 3:30a.m. Sept. 14, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet sedan for a traffic infraction near 110th Road and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff alerts citizens to more counterfeit cash in Kansas

HASKELL COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are alerting residents in southwest Kansas of "not so counterfeit money" making its way around, according to a social media report from the Haskell County Sheriff's office. These bills clearly state “For Motion Picture Purposes” or “Copy Money” but, are very realistic....
HASKELL COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Conviction reached in Kansas cold case murder

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been convicted in relation to an unsolved murder case from 2019. According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Claude Rafeal Kearse was convicted for the killing of Darius Emmanuel Calvert. Following a five-day trial, a Shawnee County jury declared that Kearse was guilty on the charge of murder […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka police arrest man armed with ‘samurai-styled knife’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man has been arrested for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer after brandishing a “samurai-style knife” and a brick. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 16 an officer stopped a suspicious person walking along the road near 23rd and southeast Minnesota for carrying an open […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man in custody after threatening TPD officer with sword-like knife, brick

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is in custody after police say he threatened an officer with a sword-like weapon and a brick. According to Topeka Police Department Sergeant Scurlock, just after 2:00 p.m. Friday, an officer stopped a suspicious person walking along the road near 24th and SE Minnesota for having an open container.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Police arrest Kansas felon for license plate, vehicle thefts

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of license plate and vehicle thefts in Salina have made an arrest. On Thursday, police arrested Anthony Bernal, 39, of Salina, in connection to the stolen license plate case, two stolen vehicle cases, and a case in which a loaf of bread and a package of Oscar Meyer hotdogs were stolen from a south Salina store, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Man Accused Of Killing Daughter Hospitalized After Self Harm

The St. Joseph man accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death was hospitalized Thursday morning after attempting a “self harm” event. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says Dustin Beechner is in “very serious” condition after the event at 10:50 A.M. Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office says Beechner was given emergency medical treatment at the jail before being transported to Mosaic Life Care for further treatment.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
republic-online.com

Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell

LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
LINN COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. gets new COVID vaccine, transmission high

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first shipment of bivalent COVID-19 boosters approved by the Centers for Disease Control has arrived in Shawnee County . According to the health department, both the Pfizer-BioNTech, for ages 12 years and older, and Moderna, for ages 18 years and older, bivalent boosters will be offered immediately. The bivalent booster recommendation […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Two vehicle crash on I-70 leaves no injuries

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A two vehicle crash on westbound I-70 may cause brief delays for those traveling to the Kansas State football game. The crash near milepost 231 involved a semi and car, Kansas Highway Patrol’s Trooper Ben said on Twitter around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Trooper Ben reminds people in the area to slow down […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

RCPD investigates after gun fired in Manhattan, marijuana found on scene

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD is investigating after a gun was fired in Manhattan on Wednesday night and marijuana was later found at the scene. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, officers were called to the 400 block of S 5th St. in Manhattan with reports of an attempted aggravated battery.
MANHATTAN, KS
