Alert at several Twin Cities schools after group enters building

By Tommy Wiita
 3 days ago
Police are investigating an incident where a group of non-students reportedly entered a Minneapolis school building Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at Thomas Edison High School in Northeast Minneapolis, with a Minneapolis Public Schools spokesperson saying a "group of young people" who are not students entered the building, where they were "immediately approached by school staff and left without incident."

"The safety of everyone in our buildings is MPS’s top priority. We are working with Minneapolis Police as they investigate this incident," the spokesperson said.

The incident sparked an alert at neighboring St. Anthony-New Brighton Public Schools, which implemented a lockdown at St. Anthony Community Services, Wilshire Park Elementary, St. Anthony Middle, and St. Anthony Village High Schools.

In an email to parents, St. Anthony-New Brighton superintendent Dr. Renee Corneille says she was informed by St. Anthony Police Department that at 11:20 a.m. the group had entered Edison High School premises, "tried to access classrooms, and one person allegedly had a gun."

However, MPS told Bring Me The News there was "no indication of the group having a weapon."

The St. Anthony Police Department put out a statement that the investigation is active and alerts were sent out to several schools, and that it was increasing its presence at schools.

"We are aware of the situation in Minneapolis involving parties entering schools, and are working closely with St. Anthony/New Brighton School staff, who are taking proper measures to keep our children safe," the department said in a social media post.

The suspects have not yet been located.

Comments / 10

Chanel
3d ago

How the F did they get in??? The doors are suppose to be locked. Unreal. Up in rural Minnesota they lock the doors where my kids went to school. Minneapolis fails at everything these days. I love this city but sometimes I dint know why anymore. They should have marched these kids into a room and locked them their until police got there.

je@@@@@e
3d ago

Thank you teachers for all you do. Thank you for keeping these kids safe.

