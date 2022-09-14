'He was very balanced': Ball Ground officials remember municipal court judge

Gary Markwell Ball Ground Police Department

Ball Ground Municipal Court Judge Gary Markwell has died after over 30 years of service to the city, Ball Ground Police Department announced.

According to his obituary , Markwell died Sept. 1 after a severe reaction to oral chemotherapy. He was 77.

Ball Ground Mayor Rick Roberts said Judge Markwell served as the municipal judge for 33 years and was “very dependable.”

Markwell joined the municipal court in 1989 after Ball Ground’s first judge ran for office in the state legislature, Roberts said.

“I liked him because he was very balanced, he listened to cases and didn’t automatically dismiss them or put them in jail. He was a very good judge,” Roberts said. “We always socialized and had holiday parties. We will miss him.”

Markwell was born April 5, 1945 and grew up in Sabula, Iowa where his family owned and operated the town grocery store, according to his obituary. He graduated from Sabula High School in 1963 where he was named valedictorian. After graduating from the University of Iowa, he entered the United States Navy as an Officer and was stationed on the USS Oriskany aircraft carrier during the Vietnam War.

In 1978, Markwell opened his first law practice in Alpharetta, where he practiced family law.

In addition to serving as Ball Ground’s municipal court judge, other roles Markwell served during his career include Fulton County Magistrate, Alpharetta City Attorney, Judge for the city of Mountain Park, and President of the North Fulton Bar Association.

Markwell was extremely proud of his family, according to the obituary, and his daughter Laurie and granddaughters Lindleigh and Ashlyn were his world.

Markwell is preceded in death by his parents Fred and Jane Markwell. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Linda Markwell, his daughter, Laurie Markwell Cole, and granddaughters Lindleigh and Ashlyn Cole all of Cumming, Georgia as well as many friends who are like family.

According to the obituary, Markwell will always be remembered for his love of telling stories and making people laugh, good food, good beer, good people, his love of country music, and traveling the world.

Ball Ground Chief of Police Bryon Reeves said Markwell’s funeral was “well attended.”

“It was a shock. We didn’t realize and it was unexpected. He’s been the judge for over 30 years and I’ve known him for the 17 (years) I’ve been there,” he said. .

The Ball Ground City Council unanimously voted Sept. 8 to appoint Ball Ground resident and Cherokee County attorney Scott Poole as the next municipal judge, effective immediately.

“We think he will bring a very balanced and experienced approach to Ball Ground,” City Manager Eric Wilmarth said.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Markwell’s honor to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorder Center or Tunnel to Towers Foundation.