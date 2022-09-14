Kanye "Ye" West is opening up about his parenting arrangement with Kim Kardashian. "Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that’s going to go to the kids," he says in an interview on the debut episode of Alo Yoga's Mind Full podcast with Alo Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Danny Harris, and Vice President of Brand Innovation, Alyson Wilson, offering a "sonic picture" of his thoughts. "She's still gotta, 80 percent of the time, raise those children. So what people saw when I was going back and forth is that I still have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw into the curriculum."

