ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Keke Palmer Weighs in on Viral Fan Campaign for Her to Play X-Men's Rogue

Keke Palmer has never been afraid to shoot her shot for a role, but this time the fans are doing it for her!. A video of the Nope actress showing off different outfits for Vogue sparked a conversation about casting her as a comic-book hero when Palmer briefly appears in a black leather outfit and says she's "manifesting a superhero role" because it would make a perfect costume. While many of the suggestions were the popular casting choices for Black actresses -- regardless of personality -- one particular fan's idea went viral.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corbin Bleu
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Kaycee Stroh
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Zac Efron
ETOnline.com

Julia Fox Reveals the Red Flags That Led to Her and Kanye West's Breakup

Julia Fox had her reasons for ending things with Kanye "Ye" West. The two had a brief, high-profile romance earlier this year, and the 32-year-old actress was recently asked during an interview with ES magazine what the "red flags" were that led to their breakup. "The unresolved issues that he...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'Toy Story' Co-Stars Tom Hanks and Tim Allen Reunite for Breakfast in L.A.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen broke bread for a Toy Story reunion in Los Angeles. TMZ posted a photo Saturday morning showing the co-stars enjoying breakfast a few days ago at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel on the Sunset Strip. The actors were wearing shades and they both had their legs crossed while appearing to be deep in conversation. Exactly what they chatted about is unclear, but the meeting comes nearly three months after Hanks reacted to Allen not being cast in Lightyear, starring Chris Evans as the voice of Buzz Lightyear.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Big Red#Disney
ETOnline.com

'NCIS' Star Wilmer Valderrama Says 'NCIS: Hawaii's' Vanessa Lachey Is 'Supermom' (Exclusive)

NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii kick off new seasons on Monday with a special crossover, and only ET was on the set of the upcoming premiere event. Hawaii star Noah Mills takes over the ET mic as he goes from actor to interviewer, chatting it up with the casts of both CBS dramas. The action kicks off on the season 20 premiere of NCIS, before concluding on the sophomore opener of Hawaii.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

YouTube Star Savannah LaBrant Announces Death of Daughter’s Dad at 29

YouTube star Savannah LaBrant shared some heartbreaking news. In a post on Wednesday, the 29-year-old revealed that her oldest daughter Everleigh's father, Tommy Smith, died at the age of 29. “Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we process the loss of Everleigh’s dad, Tommy,” she wrote on the posts. “He...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
ETOnline.com

'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Recap: Deepti and Kyle Make Their Relationship Official

Spoilers Ahead: If you haven't watched all three episodes of Love Is Blind: After the Altar, read at your own risk. It's been six months since fans got a chance to see which couples from Love Is Blindseason 2 made it to "I do" and which ones called it quits. In that time, both married couples, Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones and Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, have sadly called it quits.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Kanye West Admits Kim Kardashian Looks After Their Kids '80 Percent of the Time'

Kanye "Ye" West is opening up about his parenting arrangement with Kim Kardashian. "Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that’s going to go to the kids," he says in an interview on the debut episode of Alo Yoga's Mind Full podcast with Alo Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Danny Harris, and Vice President of Brand Innovation, Alyson Wilson, offering a "sonic picture" of his thoughts. "She's still gotta, 80 percent of the time, raise those children. So what people saw when I was going back and forth is that I still have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw into the curriculum."
RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo Shares First Photo of Growing Baby Bump

Behati Prinsloo is showing off her growing baby bump! The supermodel took to Instagram Thursday to share the first photo of her pregnant belly, just days after ET learned that she and her husband, Adam Levine, are expecting their third child together. "Recent 🧚🏼‍♀️," Prinsloo captioned the photo slideshow, which...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy