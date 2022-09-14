Read full article on original website
'90 Day Fiancé': Tim and Ex Veronica's Close Relationship Completely Ruins Her Date (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorite Tim's extremely close relationship with his ex, Veronica, is getting in the way of her dating life. In this exclusive clip from Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life, Veronica goes on a date with a man named Justin and things get extremely awkward when they come back to her place and find Tim waiting there unexpectedly.
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Sneak Peek: Natalie Accuses Shaina of a 'Secret Relationship' With Shayne
They may have left the altar behind them, but not the drama! The cast of season 2 of Love Is Blind is back for an After the Altar special, and in this shocking new sneak peek clip, exes Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen are still at odds following their at-the-altar split.
Keke Palmer Weighs in on Viral Fan Campaign for Her to Play X-Men's Rogue
Keke Palmer has never been afraid to shoot her shot for a role, but this time the fans are doing it for her!. A video of the Nope actress showing off different outfits for Vogue sparked a conversation about casting her as a comic-book hero when Palmer briefly appears in a black leather outfit and says she's "manifesting a superhero role" because it would make a perfect costume. While many of the suggestions were the popular casting choices for Black actresses -- regardless of personality -- one particular fan's idea went viral.
'9-1-1': Oliver Stark and the Cast Reveal Season 6 Secrets (Exclusive)
The 9-1-1 cast is gearing up for a blimp disaster when season 6 kicks off on Monday. Only ET was on the set of the action-packed season opener with series star Oliver Stark, who plays firefighter Buck, taking over the ET mic as a guest correspondent for the day. In...
Starz's 'Step Up' Gets Season 3 Premiere Date, Welcomes Christina Milian in New Trailer (Exclusive)
Step Up is back! More than three years since the last episode dropped, the original series -- inspired by the popular dance movie franchise -- returns for season 3 on a new network, Starz, and promises to feature even more twists and turns. In celebration of National Dance Day on...
Julia Fox Reveals the Red Flags That Led to Her and Kanye West's Breakup
Julia Fox had her reasons for ending things with Kanye "Ye" West. The two had a brief, high-profile romance earlier this year, and the 32-year-old actress was recently asked during an interview with ES magazine what the "red flags" were that led to their breakup. "The unresolved issues that he...
John Legend's 'Wonder Woman' Video: Chrissy Teigen Shares Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Moment (Exclusive)
John Legend has his OG video girl back for his latest song, “Wonder Woman.” On Wednesday, the singer premiered the “Wonder Woman” video which stars his wife, Chrissy Teigen, on the couple’s nine-year wedding anniversary. “I married my Wonder Woman 9 years ago today.” Legend...
'Toy Story' Co-Stars Tom Hanks and Tim Allen Reunite for Breakfast in L.A.
Tom Hanks and Tim Allen broke bread for a Toy Story reunion in Los Angeles. TMZ posted a photo Saturday morning showing the co-stars enjoying breakfast a few days ago at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel on the Sunset Strip. The actors were wearing shades and they both had their legs crossed while appearing to be deep in conversation. Exactly what they chatted about is unclear, but the meeting comes nearly three months after Hanks reacted to Allen not being cast in Lightyear, starring Chris Evans as the voice of Buzz Lightyear.
'NCIS' Star Wilmer Valderrama Says 'NCIS: Hawaii's' Vanessa Lachey Is 'Supermom' (Exclusive)
NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii kick off new seasons on Monday with a special crossover, and only ET was on the set of the upcoming premiere event. Hawaii star Noah Mills takes over the ET mic as he goes from actor to interviewer, chatting it up with the casts of both CBS dramas. The action kicks off on the season 20 premiere of NCIS, before concluding on the sophomore opener of Hawaii.
YouTube Star Savannah LaBrant Announces Death of Daughter’s Dad at 29
YouTube star Savannah LaBrant shared some heartbreaking news. In a post on Wednesday, the 29-year-old revealed that her oldest daughter Everleigh's father, Tommy Smith, died at the age of 29. “Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we process the loss of Everleigh’s dad, Tommy,” she wrote on the posts. “He...
Why 'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer's Fiancé Jaylan Mobley Contacted Her Exes (Exclusive)
Leah Messer's future husband, Jaylan Mobley, understands that in marrying her, he's joining her whole family. The 30-year-old Teen Mom 2 star and her new fiancé spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about his romantic proposal, their wedding plans, expanding their family and why he's been in touch with the fathers of Messer's three daughters.
Megan Fox's '90s-Inspired Jeans Are On Sale for 25% Off Just in Time for Fall
When it comes to the rise (or rather, revival) of '90-inspired fashion, Megan Fox has proven to be one of the movement's biggest stars. From scrunchie bags and trucker hats to oversized blazers and even leopard-print dresses, the actress has helped to breathe new life into the trend — and become an inimitable style muse for TikTok in the process.
Maya Hawke Would 'Love' Her 'Stranger Things' Character to Die, But Open to a Spinoff With Joe Keery
Maya Hawke is really hoping to send Robin off in a blaze of glory. The Stranger Things actress reveals that she would "love" to see her beloved character die in the show's upcoming fifth and final season, but that she'd also settle for a lighthearted spinoff with Joe Keery. "It's...
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Recap: Deepti and Kyle Make Their Relationship Official
Spoilers Ahead: If you haven't watched all three episodes of Love Is Blind: After the Altar, read at your own risk. It's been six months since fans got a chance to see which couples from Love Is Blindseason 2 made it to "I do" and which ones called it quits. In that time, both married couples, Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones and Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, have sadly called it quits.
Kanye West Admits Kim Kardashian Looks After Their Kids '80 Percent of the Time'
Kanye "Ye" West is opening up about his parenting arrangement with Kim Kardashian. "Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that’s going to go to the kids," he says in an interview on the debut episode of Alo Yoga's Mind Full podcast with Alo Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Danny Harris, and Vice President of Brand Innovation, Alyson Wilson, offering a "sonic picture" of his thoughts. "She's still gotta, 80 percent of the time, raise those children. So what people saw when I was going back and forth is that I still have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw into the curriculum."
Quinta Brunson Shares Congratulations Cards From 'Abbott Elementary' Kids: 'I Love My Job'
The Abbott Elementary cast continues to prove they're top of the class! On Thursday, creator, writer and star Quinta Brunson melted fans' heart when she posted a photo of two handmade cards given to her by younger members of the ABC comedy series cast. "Congratulations Ms. Quinta B," one card...
Jesse Williams’ Ex-Wife Seemingly Calls Him Out in Message About Parenting
Jesse Williams' ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, is seemingly calling out the Grey's Anatomy star for his parenting skills. In a new post shared to Instagram, Drake-Lee spoke about their two children, Sadie, 8, and Maceo, 7, and the way she believes they should be parented. "Is it good for the health...
'The Bachelorette': Aven Reveals How Rachel Made Him Feel Like She Was 'Giving Up' on Their Relationship
Aven Jones wasn't ready to end his romance with Rachel Recchia. Following part one of The Bachelorette's two-part season finale, the sales executive appeared on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast and shared how the pilot made him feel like she was giving up on their relationship. In the episode, the...
‘Dahmer’ Debuts First Teaser for Netflix Series Starring Evan Peters as the Serial Killer
The life and crimes of gruesome serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer are about to be chronicled in the upcoming true-crime scripted drama, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, with Evan Peters portraying the man who became known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal.”. Ahead of its debut on Netflix, the streaming...
Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo Shares First Photo of Growing Baby Bump
Behati Prinsloo is showing off her growing baby bump! The supermodel took to Instagram Thursday to share the first photo of her pregnant belly, just days after ET learned that she and her husband, Adam Levine, are expecting their third child together. "Recent 🧚🏼♀️," Prinsloo captioned the photo slideshow, which...
