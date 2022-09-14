Read full article on original website
Related
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Gilmore Girls' over 21 years later
The classic WB family drama first aired 21 years ago. Here's what stars like Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel have been up to since the series ended.
digitalspy.com
The Conners producer shares how they will write Michael Fishman out of the show
The Conners spoilers follow. Michael Fishman will leave a big hole in The Conners when he doesn't return for the ABC sitcom's upcoming fifth season. Fishman has played DJ Conner for all four seasons of The Conners so far, as well as all nine seasons of Roseanne. But now, Fishman's time on the show is up.
‘I found out today he’s dead’: Jennifer Coolidge lauded for ‘iconic’ response to dating question
Jennifer Coolidge left reporters lost for words when they asked a question about her dating life.After The White Lotus star took the Emmys 2022 stage on Monday (12 September) evening to claim her award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, she went backstage for press interviews. Speaking to Access, the 61-year-old actor was asked: “If you could shoot your shot with anybody, who would it be?”With a straight face, Coolidge answered: “Well, I was very excited about somebody – I can’t say their name – but I found out today he’s dead.”The two stunned interviewers reacted awkwardly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
‘The Conners’ Star Michael Fishman Addresses Series Exit: ‘I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning’
Michael Fishman has released a statement regarding his departure from ABC’s “The Conners” ahead of the show’s fifth season. “It has been my honor to play D.J. Conner,” Fishman said in a statement to People. “It’s every actors dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics.” “While I wholeheartedly will miss Friday night tapings in front of our loyal audiences, alongside our amazing cast and crew, I am excited for the opportunities coming in the next chapter of my career,” he continued. “While I was told I would not be returning for season 5,...
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé': Tim and Ex Veronica's Close Relationship Completely Ruins Her Date (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorite Tim's extremely close relationship with his ex, Veronica, is getting in the way of her dating life. In this exclusive clip from Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life, Veronica goes on a date with a man named Justin and things get extremely awkward when they come back to her place and find Tim waiting there unexpectedly.
The Goldbergs Killing Off Jeff Garlin Ahead of Season 10's 'Huge Reboot'
The Goldbergs has found a solution for its Jeff Garlin problem, and it’s a pretty permanent one. When the ABC comedy returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21 (8:30/7:30c), viewers will learn that Garlin’s character, family patriarch Murray Goldberg, has been dead for several months. Garlin exited the show last season following an investigation over multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW. “We’re starting with optimism...
RELATED PEOPLE
EW.com
What to expect from NCIS, American Gigolo, The Good Doctor, and 28 other fall shows
Murder! Mystery! And ... Chucky? With so many shows premiering in the coming months, we're here to give you the intel on what to expect. Here's a preview of 31 shows we're excited about in September and October. You're welcome. American Gigolo (Showtime, Sept. 9) Let's talk about sex. Specifically,...
As Mark Harmon’s Gibbs Continues To Be Referenced On NCIS, The Showrunner Teases Similar Plans For Another OG Character
NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder is teasing plans for an OG character to be referenced and it's been a long time coming.
AdWeek
Squid Game Creator Addresses Reality Spinoff Controversy
Squid Game showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk has spoken out about Netflix’s planned reality competition based on the series. Hwang Dong-hyuk, who won the Outstanding Directing award at the 74th Emmy awards Monday night, was asked by the press about his thoughts on the planned competition series. “I think that even...
ETOnline.com
Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel Are Dating, 'They've Connected Over Fashion,' Source Says
Kanye "Ye" West is spending time with another famous model. A source tells ET that the 45-year-old rapper is dating 33-year-old Candice Swanepoel. "Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new," the source says. "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Stars Ellen Pompeo & Patrick Dempsey Reunite At D23: Sweet Video
If ever there was a time to dance it out… Grey’s Anatomy fans rejoiced as the show’s OG lovebirds, Ellen Pompeo & Patrick Dempsey reunited at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim on September 9th. The occasion? Both were on hand to receive a very special award.
Season 20 of 'NCIS' Is Described as the 'Season of Love' With McGee Stepping up as a Dad
Season 20 of NCIS is kicking things off with a two-part crossover event featuring the newest NCIS kids on the block, NCIS: Hawai'i. Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Computer Specialist Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon) are brought in to help the team clear Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) name after the Season 19 finale left his innocence and whereabouts up in the air.
Emmys: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Shonda Rhimes & Chandra Wilson Among Presenters Added To Telecast
The Television Academy and NBC have added new talent to the lineup for the 74th Emmy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson. The show will air Monday, Sept. 12 on NBC, and will simultaneously stream live on Peacock. Talent includes: Anthony Anderson (Black-ish) Gael García Bernal (Station Eleven) RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race) – WINNER, Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program; Outstanding Competition Program; (Drag Race: Untucked!) – Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program Ismael Cruz Córdova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) Rosario Dawson (The Book of Boba Fett; Dopesick) Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) Taron Egerton (Black Bird) Regina Hall (Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul) Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird; Cobra Kai) Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) Mindy Kaling (Never Have I Ever; The...
'And the Emmy goes to... ' These are the most iconic moments from TV's biggest night
The 2022 Emmy Awards (Sept. 12) are fast approaching. To prepare for the big night, here's a look at some of the most iconic moments from Emmys past.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Gilmore Girls’ Unpopular Opinion: The Season 7 Ending Was Better Than What Amy Sherman-Palladino Originally Planned
"Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' ended the way Amy Sherman-Palladino always planned to end 'Gilmore Girls.' Was it the right choice for the beloved characters, though?
‘Station 19’ Season 6 Trailer Teases a Natural Disaster Like No Other When It Returns
Watch the 'Station 19' Season 6 trailer for the premiere and read our breakdown of what's to come when the drama returns to ABC this fall.
Common To Make Broadway Debut In Pulitzer-Winning Play ‘Between Riverside And Crazy’
Common, the actor, rapper and songwriter who has won Oscar, Emmy and Grammy Awards, will make his Broadway debut in the coveted role of “Junior” in Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play Between Riverside and Crazy. Today’s announcement by the Second Stage Theater completes casting for the play, which begins performances Nov. 30 at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater ahead of a Dec. 19 opening night. Earlier this week, the production announced that most of the cast members of the acclaimed 2015 Off Broadway production will reprise their roles for Broadway, including Stephen McKinley Henderson, Victor Almanzar, Elizabeth Canavan, Rosal Colón, Liza Colón-Zayas...
A Look Back at "Frasier": TV's Most Sophisticated Sitcom
Frasier, the multi-Emmy-winning television situation comedy originally aired on NBC from September 16, 1993, to May 13, 2004, and remains beloved in syndication and on DVD/Blu-ray by viewers of all ages. With a stellar cast led by Kelsey Grammer as the neurotic, love-starved, Seattle-radio-show-host/psychologist Dr. Frasier Crane, a character he introduced on Cheers, another famed NBC sitcom, Frasier stands out from the pack. With its combination of superior performances, writing, directing, set design, and wardrobe, the show is frequently hailed as one of the most refined and funniest situation comedies in television history.
Comments / 0