U.Va. not as mysterious to ODU as Virginia Tech was in terms of preparation

It won’t be quite as nebulous as the season opener against Virginia Tech, but Old Dominion’s game against Virginia on Saturday does present a bit of an enigma.

When ODU faced the Hokies, it marked the head coaching debut of Tech’s Brent Pry. This week brings just the third Cavaliers game under first-year coach Tony Elliott, a former offensive coordinator at Clemson.

Third-year Monarchs coach Ricky Rahne served on the staff at Penn State with Pry, which gave Rahne some inkling of what the Hokies might do. A couple of games into Elliott’s time with the Cavaliers, Rahne at least has an educated guess.

“It’s similar,” Rahne said. “Obviously, having two games of actual film makes it a little bit better. I think had this game been our first game, it would’ve been a real mystery in terms of that.”

U.Va. (1-1) opened the season with a 34-17 win over Richmond before falling 24-3 at Illinois last week.

The Monarchs (1-1) opened with a dramatic 20-17 win over Tech, but fell 39-21 at East Carolina last week in a game that got away from them in the fourth quarter.

Elliott replaced Bronco Mendenhall, who stepped down in December after six seasons to “reassess, renew, reframe and reinvent” his career. Recent reports have cited Mendenhall’s desire to coach again.

But ODU can only concern itself with Elliott’s schemes, which are inherently uncharted.

“I do think every year, the first three or four games of the year, there’s always a little bit of mystery surrounding it,” Rahne said. “With a first-time head coach, it obviously accentuates that problem.”

Rush job

The Monarchs were within eight points of ECU when Saturday’s fourth quarter began, but the Pirates scored a pair of touchdowns in a 24-second span to take over.

ODU rushed 14 times for 15 yards, heaping the full load of the offense upon the shoulders of quarterback Hayden Wolff.

Completing 18 of 29, Wolff passed for 275 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Right offensive tackle Nick Saldiveri said the rushing total was something the linemen took rather personally.

“In a way, yeah,” he said. “We as an offensive line take pride in being able to run the ball. We feel like that’s our identity: being able to run the ball and running it well.”

The Monarchs rushed for 84 yards against Tech.

Stun Belt

It was a banner weekend for the Sun Belt Conference, which ODU joined in July after nine years in Conference USA.

Appalachian State won at No. 6 Texas A&M, Marshall won at No. 8 Notre Dame and Georgia Southern knocked off Nebraska on the road.

Like the rest of the nation, Rahne took notice.

“It’s great for our league,” he said. “I think it speaks to the depth of our league. To have as many Power Five wins as we’ve already had, I think it’s unbelievable. I know we have great coaches in our league, and I know we have great players.”

Saldiveri, a junior team captain from Waxhaw, North Carolina, said the upsets speak to the strength of the Sun Belt’s East Division, of which all three instigators are members.

And that’s fine with him.

“I wouldn’t want bad teams on our schedule,” Saldiveri said. “I want to play against good teams. So I’m thankful to be in this conference and to be playing with a bunch of other good schools.”

Rahne likes the geographic fit of the Sun Belt. The Monarchs’ average road trip was halved to about 500 miles after the move to the league.

“We’re all right here together and doing this thing together, recruiting the same kids, recruiting against each other, playing each other,” Rahne said. “The other thing it’s told all of us is we better strap up and be ready for a heck of a conference season because it’s not going to be easy for any of us.”

Slim pickings

Notably absent from the offensive side of Saturday’s box score was tight end Zack Kuntz, who figured to be a major weapon for the Monarchs this season.

Kuntz, who had two catches for 12 yards against the Hokies, had no catches against ECU.

Rahne said the 6-foot-8 Kuntz, an NFL prospect, hasn’t struggled. Rather, it’s the nature of playing tight end.

“That position, it’s going to come in ebbs and flows and waves,” Rahne said. “So I know his breakout game is coming soon, and when it does, he’s going to be ready to make those plays. He’s going to make some big-time plays for us. He can’t press. He can’t try to make those things happen. They’re going to happen on their own, and when they do, we’re going to be excited to see the results.”

Kuntz, a transfer from Penn State, was second among the country’s tight ends with 73 receptions last season.

The future is not now

The recent vote by FBS commissioners to expand the College Football Playoff from four to 12 teams was good news to Rahne, who compared it to basketball’s March Madness,

It’s just that no one’s figured out when it will be implemented. Reports say the expansion will take place by 2026, at the latest.

“You hear 2025,” Rahne said. “That sounds really far away to me. I can’t even think about Week 5, let alone 2025. What is that, three years from now? Shoot, my oldest son will be in high school. You want to talk about feeling old. That feels like an eternity away.”

