A state trooper was hit in the head with a coffee on Saturday, Sept. 10, police say. A pair of troopers were called a report of "possible domestic and criminal mischief" in the 2600 block of Second Avenue in Koppel Borough just before 1:40 a.m., Pennsylvania state police said in a statement the following week.
A Hudson Valley woman is facing fraud charges following an investigation by New York State Police. Rockland County resident Shawn Pezzementi, age 48, of Haverstraw, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 13, on one count of offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. Investigators said Pezzementi submitted a fraudulent document to...
BEEKMANTOWN | On Sept. 16, a 21-year-old Champlain man was arrested and charged with two felony-level DWIs as well as two misdemeanors related to driving while intoxicated. According to a report issued by the Clinton Co. Sheriff's Department, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday, Sheriff's deputies pulled Joshuah R. McGoldrick over after he was noted to be driving on the shoulder of a road in the Town of Beekmantown. Authorities say they determined that McGoldrick had been driving with a BAC greater than .08.
A Saratoga County man is now under arrest after an alleged incident at a home. The New York State Police (NYCP) says troopers were called to a home in Greenfield, New York at approximately 4:03pm on Thursday, September 15, 2022 after receiving a call about an unspecified "altercation." According to...
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a Utica man who is wanted on weapons charges, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Police are looking for 22-year-old Keeshawn J. Rucker who is last known to be staying in Utica,...
Help from Public Needed After Headstones Damaged in Cemetery. Authorities are asking for help from the public in an investigation into alleged vandalism at a cemetery in Saint Lawrence County. New York State Police troopers were called to the Church of the Holy Cross Cemetery on Lake Ozonia Road in...
Authorities are investigation a fatal afternoon bicycle accident in Jefferson County. Emergency responders were called to US Route 11 (North Main Street) in Adams, New York at approximately 2:43pm on Friday, September 16, 2022 for a report of a collision between a bicycle and motor vehicle. Responding to the scene...
A New York State Trooper was arrested following an incident at Walmart in Watertown. According to State Police, Errol Oskay, 36 of Sackets Harbor was arrested on charges related to falsifying business records on September 13.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Clay, N.Y. — A 9-year-old was reported unconscious Saturday night after a crash in the town of Clay, dispatchers said. Emergency crews were sent to the area around the intersection of Buckley Road and Henry Clay Boulevard at about 9:44 p.m., according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Two...
Tributes are pouring in for a tow truck operator who was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while helping a disabled vehicle in the region. The crash happened at around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in Saratoga County, on I-87 in Wilton. State police said 33-year-old Alex Bleickhardt,...
New Hartford, N.Y. — An Oneida County cross country meet was canceled Saturday after a student falsely reported seeing a man armed with a gun near school grounds, police said. New Hartford police working security at the meet were alerted about the armed man at about 10 a.m. at...
Sheriff Milby still has confusion over who qualifies to teach the new courses, and how much more time it will take for his office to process the background checks.
OLD FORGE- A woman from Monroe County is accused of stealing numerous merchandise from local businesses in the Western Adirondacks, authorities say. Jessica M. Nichols, 39, of Fairport, NY was arrested and charged by the Town of Webb Police Department with three misdemeanor counts of petit larceny. According to Chief...
Verona, N.Y. — A Vernon Verona Sherrill student was arrested Thursday after the student made a threat on a school bus, deputies said. Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called at about noon to the VVS High School, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. VVS...
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg woman faces a drug possession charge after police allegedly found drugs with a street value of more than $60,000 in her vehicle following a traffic stop. Ogdensburg police say 57-year-old Renee Huckle was pulled over Wednesday on State Route 37 in the town...
TOWN OF ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A woman is dead after a truck hit her as she bicycled on Route 11 in the town of Adams Friday afternoon. State Police say 28-year-old Jean Winchell of Adams Center was riding south on Route 11 when she collided with a vehicle traveling north, operated by 24-year-old Bailey Monica of Watertown.
The next time you see a New York State Police (NYSP) helicopter flying over your house, it may not be trying locate a fugitive, or even transporting a government official. In fact, it just may be full of fish. New York State Police Fish-Stocking. The Hudson Valley was recently captivated...
