ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walled Lake, MI

Greenhouse of Walled Lake amps up dispensary experience with fresh coffee and doughnuts

By Steve Neavling
Detroit Metro Times
Detroit Metro Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01H3hh_0hvUY5AT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hctFk_0hvUY5AT00
The Greenhouse of Walled Lake dispensary is now selling coffee and doughnuts from a vintage-style French LeMont truck.

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake dispensary is serving up more than cannabis.

Customers can now get freshly made coffee and doughnuts sold out of a vintage-style French LeMont truck in the rear parking lot of the dispensary.

Greenhouse of Walled Lake owner Jerry Millen teamed up with Eviva Coffee Roasters of Michigan to buy high-quality beans for lattes, cappuccinos, espressos, nitro cold brews, and good old-fashioned cups of Joe.

Millen took no shortcuts. He says he spent more than $100,000 on the truck, which was sent from Argentina, and bought a full-size cappuccino machine and a state-of-the-art coffee maker.

Millen has 50mg packets of Tree House CBD that can be added to the coffee, which Millen says reduces anxiety and increases concentration.

Customers also can buy THC tinctures or powder in the dispensary and add it to their drink for a cannabis-infused buzz.

"It's a whole new wake and bake," Millen tells Metro Times .

He’s also selling mini-doughnuts with flavors such as Boston cream pie, cider, Fruity Pebbles, vanilla, chocolate, and cinnamon sugar. Using a machine that can churn out 2,400 doughnuts in an hour, Millen makes the doughnuts fresh and on demand.

“There is no place in Walled Lake to get a good coffee and doughnuts, so I said, ‘You know what? I’ll make my own coffee and doughnuts,’” Millen says.

“I get bored easily,” he adds. “I’m always looking for a challenge.”

To get to know his customers better, Millen says he’ll be helping serve the coffee and doughnuts.

“Rather than standing in the lobby of my store, it gives me a chance to be outside and meet the people who come to my store to find out what they like and what they don’t like,” Millen says.

For Millen, the coffee truck is part of a bigger plan.

“My mission in life is to help make cannabis mainstream,” he says.

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is located at 103 E. Walled Lake Dr., Walled Lake. More information is available at
greenhousemi.com .

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters , and follow us on Google News , Apple News , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , Reddit , or TikTok .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Grab a bite with a side of history at this Detroit bar

The North American International Detroit Auto Show opens to the public this weekend, and many people will be flocking to Detroit. After looking at all the latest and greatest cars, you may be wanting to sit down and grab a bite to eat. Well, how does a classic Reuben with...
DETROIT, MI
metroparent.com

Animal Shelters in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

Are you an animal lover looking to volunteer your time, donate pet items or even foster or adopt an animal? Maybe you want to do this as a family and get the kids involved in something philanthropic that they will enjoy. Here is a list of shelters for animals in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Walled Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Lake, MI
City
Boston Township, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee And Doughnuts#Coffee Maker#Coffee Beans#Coffee Machine#Dispensary#Food Drink#French#Eviva Coffee Roasters#Tree House Cbd#Thc#Metro Times
hourdetroit.com

Two Michigan Towns Named Among the Best Halloween Destinations

We’re not home to Salem or Sleepy Hollow, but Michigan is now officially a prime destination for spooky season fun. Romeo and Dearborn — more specifically, Greenfield Village — have been named two of the best U.S. small town to visit for Halloween by travel website, Trips to Discover.
DEARBORN, MI
wdet.org

Subaru, Michigan Humane offering pet adoptions at Detroit Auto Show

The North American International Auto Show officially opens to the public today at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit, the first since January 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees may notice things are a bit different from previous editions, but one element returning isn’t even car-related: it’s adoptable dogs.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Bed Bath & Beyond closing five Michigan locations to cut costs

Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close 56 stores in the U.S. on Thursday, including five in Michigan. 31075 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills. Northville Retail Center in Northville. Green Ridge Square in Walker. 50551 Waterside Drive in Chesterfield. 9050 Highland Road in White Lake Township. The company...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Black Enterprise

Righting the Wrong, Detroit Highway That Displaced 130,000 Black People Will Become Urban Boulevard

A Detroit highway whose construction displaced 130,000 people in two Black neighborhoods will become an urban boulevard. According to a Department of Transportation (DoT) release, the boulevard is one of 26 new infrastructure projects across the country funded by the Biden administration. The DoT has awarded $104.7 million to Detroit to replace the one-mile I-375 freeway.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
Banana 101.5

More Vintage Photos of Detroit, Michigan: 1890s-1960s

It’s always a gas to show some old vintage photos of Michigan’s towns, villages, communities, hamlets…and big cities. This time around, it’s another gallery of old images of Detroit. But before we delve into the photos, here are fifteen trivia facts about the city (thanks to Friedman Real Estate):
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Metro Times

Detroit Metro Times

Detroit, MI
594
Followers
139
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 30 years Metro Times has been Detroit’s premier alternative source for news, arts, culture, music, film, food, fashion and more.

 https://www.metrotimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy