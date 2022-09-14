ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Governor Cooper calls on legislators to exempt student loan forgiveness from state tax

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WNN2w_0hvUX4FX00

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper wants the General Assembly to pass legislation exempting individuals from state income tax on the student loan forgiveness announced by President Joe Biden last month .

The White House has said the value of that forgiveness - up to $20,000 for some - is exempt from federal income tax, citing language in the 2021 American Rescue Plan law. But North Carolina appears to be one of a half-dozen states where amounts would be subject to state tax without a change.

The Democratic governor pointed out that the General Assembly passed legislation in 2021 that exempted loans from the Paycheck Protection Program for businesses from state income tax and allowed recipients to deduct expenses paid with those loans.

"Republican legislators were quick to help businesses and should now fix this fundamental unfairness for many hardworking people who will get hit hard by this," Cooper said in a Wednesday news release. North Carolina's individual income tax rate of 4.99% falls to 4.75% in 2023.

The General Assembly's primary work period for the year ended July 1. Lawmakers have held monthly three-day administrative floor sessions since then. The next such meeting is next week. Lawmakers have authority to consider substantive legislation during these sessions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

North Carolina says it will tax Biden’s student loan forgiveness, and 3 more states are likely to follow suit

North Carolina residents will have to pay state taxes on the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness, the state’s Department of Revenue says.The White House announced last week a plan to waive $10,000 in federal student loans for those earning up to $125,000, and an additional $10,000 for lower-income students who received Pell grants.The loan forgiveness is exempt from federal taxes, but North Carolina has said it will treat the grants as taxable income.It became the second state to confirm it would tax the loan forgiveness after Mississippi confirmed to Bloomberg on Tuesday it had decided against an exemption.The Tax...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Ne White House#Federal Income Tax#Politics State#Politics Governor#Student Loan Debt#The White House#American#Democratic#Republican#The General Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Vox

Voters don’t actually care about student loan forgiveness

Seven weeks out from the midterm elections, Democrats are facing better prospects than when they entered the summer of 2022. Inflation has improved, gas prices are dropping, and as they go back home, congressional Democrats can claim a host of accomplishments from their time in DC. But there’s one “win”...
EDUCATION
Cadrene Heslop

First State To Tax Debt Forgiven Students

The Biden administration has several programs set up to help student borrowers. One of the initiatives is a one-year payment pause. The other is up to $20,000 loan debt forgiveness. These benefits go to specific borrowers based on a set of requirements. This state and several others have plans to tax the recipients of this federal write-off.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Inheritance and Estate Taxes Can Impact Ordinary Taxpayers, Too

The news that King Charles III will not have to pay tax on assets that he inherits is making headlines this week. Some of the chatter suggests that a full tax exemption is a perk of being royal, while others have claimed that no exemptions apply to more ordinary taxpayers. Both premises are wrong.
INCOME TAX
moneytalksnews.com

Bill Aims to Make Social Security Benefits Tax-Free

For many retirees, Uncle Sam gives with one hand and takes away with the other. But that could soon change. A bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives would exclude Social Security benefits from being classified as federally taxable income starting in 2023. Currently, about half of people receiving Social Security pay taxes on their benefits — if this passes, they would no longer do so.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
9K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy