Santa Barbara County, CA

Sharehouse festival kicks off fundraising campaign for new foodbank warehouse

By Esther Lo
KSBY News
 6 days ago
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is set to host the Sharehouse festival this weekend.

It's the start of a campaign to fund a new warehouse facility in Goleta.

The free festival will happen on Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m. on 80 Coromar Drive.

The festival will feature a tour around Sharehouse, food and cooking demos from local chefs, fun family activities, and nutrition education, according to their website.

The new 57,000-square-foot warehouse would allow the Foodbank to have adequate refrigeration space, and operate efficiently.

Roughly 32,000 pounds of producers had been turned away every week due to inadequate storage space in their current 9,000-square-foot facility, Laurel Alcancar, Senior Development Manager of the Santa Barbara County Foodbank said.

The current warehouse can only store 15% of the food required to serve the area, according to the Foodbank website.

"We are going to be able to operate more efficiently because our Santa Maria facility won't have to hold food for South County," said Alcancar. "South County will be able to hold its own food and serve the area as needed."

This would save them 37,000 miles of traveling each year, Alcancar said.

Click here to reserve your free tickets and learn more about the Foodbank.

The foodbank hopes to have the Sharehouse up and running by next summer.

