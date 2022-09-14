ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogunquit, ME

nbcboston.com

2-Year-Old Maine Boy Fatally Struck By Vehicle in His Own Driveway

A toddler is dead after an apparent family tragedy in Naples, Maine. Maine State Police say a 2-year-old boy was in the driveway of his family's Lambs Mills Road home Saturday afternoon when he was fatally struck by a pickup truck that was pulling a camper trailer. According to state...
NAPLES, ME
wabi.tv

Maine State Police investigating child’s death in Naples

NAPLES, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating child’s death in Naples. Shortly after 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon, Naples Fire Department reported there was an unresponsive 2-year-old child at their station. The Cumberland County Sheriffs learned the child, a young boy, was struck in the driveway of...
NAPLES, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Yarmouth rollover crash closes I-295 Thursday night

YARMOUTH, Maine — Yarmouth police, fire, and rescue responded to a report of a rollover crash near Exit 17 on Interstate 295 around 10:48 p.m. Thursday. When police arrived at the scene, they found a rolled-over Ford Escape with two occupants trapped inside, a Gorham Police Department Facebook post said.
YARMOUTH, ME
wgan.com

Poland man “seriously” injured in motorcycle crash Saturday

AUBURN (WGME) – A Poland man is in the hospital after a serious motorcycle crash this afternoon in Auburn. Police say they responded to the single vehicle crash on Youngs Corner Road shortly before 4 p.m. They say he was speeding when he missed a turn and went off...
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.
AUBURN, ME
Q97.9

Dogs Run Away After Crash on Maine Turnpike

One dog is dead, one missing, and eight recovered after the pickup truck they were traveling in sideswiped a tractor trailer and rolled over several times on the Maine Turnpike Wednesday morning. Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss said the 2021 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling northbound in Ogunquit when...
OGUNQUIT, ME
MassLive.com

Husband of Kassandra Sweeney, Northfield, New Hampshire mother who was slain with her 2 sons, told police he feared for his family’s safety days before their killing, report says

The husband of Kassandra Sweeney, the 25-year-old New Hampshire woman who was found slain with her two young sons in August, told police days before the deaths of his wife and children that he was worried about their safety, according to law enforcement reports. Police logs indicate that 12 days...
NORTHFIELD, NH
nbcboston.com

Car Crashes Into Embankment in Georgetown, Leaving 2 Seriously Injured

Emergency crews rushed to help early Tuesday morning after a car fell down an embankment where Route 133 meets Interstate 95 in Georgetown, Massachusetts. It appears the vehicle may have been exiting I-95 South and going down the off-ramp to Route 133 East when it lost control, going through a guardrail and then down the steep embankment.
GEORGETOWN, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Driver Leads State Police on High Speed Pursuit on NH’s Route 101

A Derry man led New Hampshire State Police on a high speed multi-town pursuit on Route 101 on Tuesday night after he left a traffic stop. Robert Sullivan, 41, was stopped in Exeter in the westbound lanes in Exeter just after 7 p.m. for a "lane violation which posed a hazard to the motoring public", as well as a registration violation, according to State Police. Sullivan pulled his 2006 Chevrolet 1500 pickup into the breakdown lane, but then sped off.
EXETER, NH
WMTW

Former resident claims Franklin Towers issues go back 20 years

First a lightning strike in late August knocked out power. Then there was word of a bed bug infestation. Now, a former resident of Franklin Towers reached out to 8 Investigates to tell WMTW the problems go back 20 years. Bob Bickford has found a new place to live after...
PORTLAND, ME
NHPR

The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
MANCHESTER, NH
wabi.tv

347 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 more deaths

Maine (WABI) - There are 347 newly recorded coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. One resident that died was from Penobscot County, another from Waldo County and a third from York County. This information coming from the Maine CDC. COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly . 161 people...
MAINE STATE
