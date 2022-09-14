Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
2-Year-Old Maine Boy Fatally Struck By Vehicle in His Own Driveway
A toddler is dead after an apparent family tragedy in Naples, Maine. Maine State Police say a 2-year-old boy was in the driveway of his family's Lambs Mills Road home Saturday afternoon when he was fatally struck by a pickup truck that was pulling a camper trailer. According to state...
wabi.tv
Maine State Police investigating child’s death in Naples
NAPLES, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating child’s death in Naples. Shortly after 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon, Naples Fire Department reported there was an unresponsive 2-year-old child at their station. The Cumberland County Sheriffs learned the child, a young boy, was struck in the driveway of...
Yarmouth rollover crash closes I-295 Thursday night
YARMOUTH, Maine — Yarmouth police, fire, and rescue responded to a report of a rollover crash near Exit 17 on Interstate 295 around 10:48 p.m. Thursday. When police arrived at the scene, they found a rolled-over Ford Escape with two occupants trapped inside, a Gorham Police Department Facebook post said.
WMTW
2-year-old boy dies after being hit by pickup truck outside Naples home
NAPLES, Maine — A 2-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a pickup truck driven by his father in a driveway outside of a home. According to Maine State Police, responders received a 911 call from a home on Lambs Mills shortly after 1 p.m. Shortly after, the...
wgan.com
Poland man “seriously” injured in motorcycle crash Saturday
AUBURN (WGME) – A Poland man is in the hospital after a serious motorcycle crash this afternoon in Auburn. Police say they responded to the single vehicle crash on Youngs Corner Road shortly before 4 p.m. They say he was speeding when he missed a turn and went off...
Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn
AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.
Dogs Run Away After Crash on Maine Turnpike
One dog is dead, one missing, and eight recovered after the pickup truck they were traveling in sideswiped a tractor trailer and rolled over several times on the Maine Turnpike Wednesday morning. Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss said the 2021 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling northbound in Ogunquit when...
wabi.tv
West Virginia man offers thanks to first responders who helped him, his dogs after Maine crash
OGUNQUIT, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are still on the lookout for one hunting dog that got loose after a crash on the turnpike Wednesday. It happened around 9:30 a.m. near mile 14 northbound in Ogunquit. TV5 spoke with 38-year-old William Funkhouser of West Virginia who says he was on his...
Husband of Kassandra Sweeney, Northfield, New Hampshire mother who was slain with her 2 sons, told police he feared for his family’s safety days before their killing, report says
The husband of Kassandra Sweeney, the 25-year-old New Hampshire woman who was found slain with her two young sons in August, told police days before the deaths of his wife and children that he was worried about their safety, according to law enforcement reports. Police logs indicate that 12 days...
Denny's closes Portland location but offers transfer options to workers
PORTLAND, Maine — Denny's in Portland has officially closed its doors for good after the building was sold to a new landlord, the company says. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain told NEWS CENTER Maine it was renting the building at 1091 Congress St. Once the building was sold,...
nbcboston.com
Car Crashes Into Embankment in Georgetown, Leaving 2 Seriously Injured
Emergency crews rushed to help early Tuesday morning after a car fell down an embankment where Route 133 meets Interstate 95 in Georgetown, Massachusetts. It appears the vehicle may have been exiting I-95 South and going down the off-ramp to Route 133 East when it lost control, going through a guardrail and then down the steep embankment.
Driver Leads State Police on High Speed Pursuit on NH’s Route 101
A Derry man led New Hampshire State Police on a high speed multi-town pursuit on Route 101 on Tuesday night after he left a traffic stop. Robert Sullivan, 41, was stopped in Exeter in the westbound lanes in Exeter just after 7 p.m. for a "lane violation which posed a hazard to the motoring public", as well as a registration violation, according to State Police. Sullivan pulled his 2006 Chevrolet 1500 pickup into the breakdown lane, but then sped off.
WMTW
Former resident claims Franklin Towers issues go back 20 years
First a lightning strike in late August knocked out power. Then there was word of a bed bug infestation. Now, a former resident of Franklin Towers reached out to 8 Investigates to tell WMTW the problems go back 20 years. Bob Bickford has found a new place to live after...
NHPR
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
Top Gun Portland: Fighter Jets Make an Appearance at the Jetport
"That's right, Ice. I am dangerous..." It's not every day we get to see some of the military's sophisticated weapons of badassery, especially since Brunswick Naval Air Station has closed. However, every once in a while we get a glimpse or two. Portland played the role of the "danger zone"...
wabi.tv
347 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 more deaths
Maine (WABI) - There are 347 newly recorded coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. One resident that died was from Penobscot County, another from Waldo County and a third from York County. This information coming from the Maine CDC. COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly . 161 people...
WMTW
NTSB: Emmy Rose sinking likely caused by flooding due to non-watertight hatches
PORTLAND, Maine — The National Transportation Safety Board released findings Wednesday from their investigation into the 2020sinking of the Emmy Rose fishing vessel off the coast of Massachusetts. The remains of four Maine fishermen on board the vessel, who department Portland on November 17, were never found. Presumed dead...
Maine’s First Ski Resort Restores Its Original Name After 30 Years
First it was the 1st ski resort in the entire country, New England's Suicide Six ski resort in Vermont, that just changed its name after 86 years. Now a month after that, here we are in Maine where Shawnee Peak, Maine's first ski resort is no more, at least in name.
WGME
Maine mom asks for public's help in finding bag containing $1,500 worth of insulin for son
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- A Maine mom is asking for the public's help in finding a bag that contains $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley posted about the missing bag on Facebook Saturday. In the post, she says her husband and son drove away...
'She was an old soul' | Family of 9-year-old killed in Standish asking others to spread kindness
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Since her untimely death in June, the family of 9-year-old Hallie Oldham is taking everyday moment by moment. This summer, the Oldham family had been staying at a campground on Sebago Lake when a powerful windstorm swept through. Hallie was injured in the storm. She didn’t survive.
