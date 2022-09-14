ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

1 killed in Fairfax Co. shooting, police say

Fairfax County Police said officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound after an apparent shooting in the Alexandria, Virginia, area near Mount Vernon, on Saturday night. Officers are in the 8400 block of Madge Ln in Alexandria area for a shooting. Man found w/a gunshot wound to upper body. Victim taken to hospital w/life-threatening inj. Relationship unk. Suspects described as four H/M’s, wearing all blk. Avoid area. Call 911 w/any info. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/px5RCM4DFZ.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Just 1 curfew violation so far in Prince George’s Co., officials say

In the week since police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have been enforcing a youth curfew, officials say they have documented just one violation. An email update Friday morning from County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said police encountered a 16-year-old out after the 10 p.m. curfew on Monday. Alsobrooks said the teen was in a car with another person who had a gun, and that person was arrested. No further details were provided.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Montgomery Co. police seek suspect in Silver Spring bank robbery

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank at gunpoint Friday afternoon in downtown Silver Spring. The robbery took place at the Truist bank in the 1100 block of Wayne Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday. The suspect approached an employee at the...
SILVER SPRING, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WTOP

Former Loudoun Co. school counselor pleads guilty to indecent liberties with student

A former Loudoun County, Virginia, school counselor has pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her high school students. Ann Barrett, 43, of Ashburn, entered a guilty plea Thursday in Circuit Court to taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship. Barrett had been indicted on the felony count in February of this year; she was arrested in November 2021.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

At least 1 arrested after brawl at Gaithersburg HS football game

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have arrested at least one person after a fight broke out Friday night during a high school football game at Gaithersburg High School. The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. during the third quarter of a varsity football game between Gaithersburg and Northwest high schools.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. man charged with murder of elderly man

A man charged with assaulting an elderly man in Prince George’s County, Maryland, was charged with murder on Thursday. Julias Wright, 25, of Fort Washington, was initially charged with first- and second-degree assault along with reckless endangerment of Johnny Lee Shepard, 87, of Beltsville, who died from his injuries on July 28.
BELTSVILLE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristina Gutierrez
Person
Marilyn Mosby
WTOP

Woman killed in apparent hit-and-run crash on Indian Head Highway

A woman is dead after being struck in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police say. Police say they found a woman dead in the road in the 5300 block of Maryland Route 210 — otherwise known as Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill, just south of the D.C.-Maryland line, just after 2:30 a.m.
OXON HILL, MD
WTOP

Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Laurel

A man died after he was struck by a vehicle Thursday night on U.S. Route 1 in Laurel, Maryland, police in Howard County said. The police said the hit-and-run occurred in the 9600 block of Washington Boulevard/U.S. 1, about a mile south of Md. Route 32, around 10:45 p.m. The...
LAUREL, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial#Sentencing#Defense Attorneys#Innocence Project#Violent Crime#Wtop
WTOP

Rockville restaurant makes magazine’s national top 50 list

There’s a lot of buzz surrounding a small restaurant in a Montgomery County, Maryland, strip mall. It’s the result of Z&Z Manoushe Bakery in Rockville being named one of Bon Appétit’s 50 Best New Restaurants. “We were shocked,” said co-owner Danny Dubbaneh. Since Bon Appétit’s...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. educators vote to ratify a new 3-year-deal

Teachers, paraprofessionals, school nurses and counselors in Maryland’s Prince George’s County have voted to accept a new three-year-contract with the public school system. The deal includes increased pay and more planning time for teachers. The Prince George’s County Educators’ Association, which represents the county’s educators, said 99% of...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy