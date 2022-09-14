In the week since police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have been enforcing a youth curfew, officials say they have documented just one violation. An email update Friday morning from County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said police encountered a 16-year-old out after the 10 p.m. curfew on Monday. Alsobrooks said the teen was in a car with another person who had a gun, and that person was arrested. No further details were provided.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO