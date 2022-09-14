ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says deputy shortage at ‘critical level’

By Brian Dulle
 3 days ago

OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office reports it’s currently at an “emergency” level staffing shortage, down 61 deputies, with nearly 20 more preparing to leave in the coming weeks due to low pay.

“These critically low staffing levels will not threaten the safety we provide to our citizens but will impact the numerous resources we provide to every agency in our county and surrounding areas,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release Wednesday.

Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden will be asking the Board of County Commissioners to approve a new pay plan at the Committee of the Whole on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Johnson County rolls out $3,000 bonuses to support sheriff’s office

The sheriff’s office said a pay raise will not only improve the standard of living for staff, but prevent current departures to other agencies who pay more.

A copy of Hayden’s presentation will be made available following the meeting, according to the sheriff’s office.

