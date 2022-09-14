Read full article on original website
Houston Methodist, NewYork-Presbyterian, Penn Medicine CEOs on being excellent
In the aftermath of the pandemic, hospital and health systems CEOs must navigate more challenges than ever as they steer their organization with a focus on long-term vision and day-to-day operations. That's why it's crucial to have the best leaders possible at the helm. But, that raises the question: What...
75 academic medical center CFOs to know | 2022
By combining patient care, education, and research and innovation, academic medical centers play a valuable role in the healthcare system today. Here are 75 CFOs of academic medical centers and health systems across the country. Note: Members of this list do not pay and cannot pay for inclusion. Contact Laura...
Average base salaries for 18 physician specialties
Average base salaries offered to physicians tracked in the "2022 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" released by AMN Healthcare's physician recruiting division Merritt Hawkins were lowest among pediatricians and highest among orthopedic surgeons. The review is based on a representative sample of 2,695 permanent physician and advanced...
Top 10 preventive medicine residency programs, ranked by physicians
Boston University's Medical Center Public Health and General Preventive Medicine offers the best clinical training in preventive medicine, according to Doximity's 2022 to 2023 Residency Navigator. The ranking system, released July 25, gives medical students insights from physicians on residency programs nationwide and consists of over 300,000 reviews and ratings...
10 systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Baptist Health, based in San Antonio,. a supply...
Bayfront Health to partner with Women's Care for new facility
St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Bayfront Health hospital will team up with Tampa, Fla.-based Women's Care to build a new women's health center on its campus, the St. Pete Catalyst reported Sept. 15. The new facility will be 60,000 square feet and include a three-story outpatient care pavilion and services provided by...
13 women making moves in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Sept. 9:. 1. Lisa Powell was named senior vice president and chief human potential officer of Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System. 2. Aladraine Sands, MD, was named medical director of Nashville (Tenn.) Healthcare Center...
Kaiser named 2022 design company of the year
Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has been named Fast Company's design company of the year because of Kaiser's redesign of its app and website, according to Sept. 15 reporting in Fast Company. Kaiser's in-house design firm, YML, took less than a year to overhaul the website and app. The website redesign...
Cardiac medical device company opens $42M plant
Terumo Cardiovascular, an Ann Arbor, Mich.-based medical devicemaker that specializes in cardiac and vascular surgery products, has opened a $42 million, 157,000-square-foot facility in Costa Rica. It's the first company to manufacture this equipment in the country, according to a Sept. 15 news release. Operations serving American and Australian companies...
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Sept. 12:. 1. Lisa Powell was selected as senior vice president and chief human potential officer of Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System. 2. Mike Mudd was named COO of Rogers-based Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.
CIOs look forward to Big Tech, digital health collaborations
CIOs are actively reviewing Big Tech and digital health companies' portfolios to see where they can form a partnership. These partnerships range from creating new IT products, to helping health systems build out new systems that can unlock innovation and bring more value to the way they deliver care. Becker's...
Abortion bans complicate pregnant patients' cancer treatments
As abortion bans are enacted across the U.S., physicians are struggling to determine how legislation will affect what cancer treatments can be offered to pregnant patients, Kaiser Health Network reported Sept. 16. Cancer coincides with roughly 1 in 1,000 pregnancies, according to KHN. Edjah Nduom, MD, a brain cancer surgeon...
Supply for Moderna's omicron booster hits snag
Two weeks after the CDC and FDA authorized Moderna's bivalent omicron booster for emergency use, doses are running out in a few U.S. states. Some pharmacies and hospitals in Hawaii, California and Washington, D.C., have reported they're out of Moderna's omicron-targeted vaccine. Despite these hiccups in supply, Moderna has not cited any reasons for manufacturing or shipment delays.
The job of a cancer center CIO: Precision medicine, 'high-end' automation, lots of data
As CIO of one of the nation's largest cancer centers, City of Hope's Beth Lindsay-Wood is on the front lines of precision medicine, employing vast amounts of data to deliver individualized, targeted care to patients. "How do we customize cancer care, based on your genetics, based on your environment, all...
Intermountain Healthcare rolls out pediatric telehealth services
Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare is rolling out a telehealth service for pediatric patients. The service will be available 24/7. The goal is to provide care to patients in their home communities and improve patient satisfaction, according to the Sept. 16 Intermountain Healthcare news release. "We've found that about 80...
'Patient care is my first love': Dr. Aimee Becker on leading UW Health during COVID-19 and beyond
The patient has always been at the center of Aimee Becker's, MD, career. She has served as Madison, Wis.-based UW Health's chief medical officer since August 2018, where she's led the system through the countless challenges presented by COVID-19. Dr. Becker spoke to Becker's about what piqued her interest in...
$55M gift creates Cancer Interception Institute at Penn Medicine
Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania's Basser Center for BRCA received a $55 million gift from Mindy and Jon Gray, the organization said Sept. 15. The gift will establish the Basser Cancer Interception Institute, which will focus on treatment for hereditary cancers at their earliest stages. The Basser team will test treatments...
Nashville General names medical director for Nashville Healthcare Center at Bordeaux
Nashville (Tenn.) General Hospital has named Aladraine Sands, MD, the new medical director for Nashville Healthcare Center at Bordeaux, The Tennessee Tribune reported Sept. 15. Dr. Sands' specialty is primary care and internal medicine. She also provides well-women exams and COPD treatments. She is a graduate of Baltimore-based John Hopkins...
Cleveland Clinic awarded $7.4M to study post-hospital outcomes in older adults
Geriatric patients' unique hospital needs are garnering more attention as of late, and Cleveland Clinic has received $7.4 million from the National Institute on Aging to study bed rest versus mobility in hospitalized older adults. Bed rest is common practice in hospitals but poses risks that include falls, delirium, venous...
Arizona hospital to build new cardiovascular operating room
Goodyear, Ariz.-based Abrazo West Campus hospital will construct a new cardiovascular operating room with updated equipment and technology, the West Valley View reported Sept. 16. The new operating room will offer coronary artery bypass graft surgery and aortic valve and mitral valve replacement procedures, among others. New cardiologists are also...
