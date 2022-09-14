ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
TEXAS STATE
shefinds

Walmart Pricing Trick Revealed Amid ‘Scamming’ Controversy

This article has been updated with new information since its initial 08/18/22 publish date. When you think of low prices and incredible deals, Walmart is likely one of the first stores that pops into your head. The corporation is well-known for their practically unbeatable price tags—but back in July, one TikTok user is making claims that the store is actually overcharging customers, because those price tags might not keep their promises.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon

Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
RETAIL
shefinds

Costco Is Issuing Refunds For These 2 Recalled Items

Costco recently alerted customers about issues with two items sold in their stores, which the company will provide refunds for: 1-gallon jugs of Saffola Safflower Oil and Kirkland Signature 3lb Local Honey. While some stores may leave consumers to th...
RETAIL
24/7 Wall St.

The Highest Paying Jobs You Can Get Without a College Degree

President Joe Biden announced on Aug. 24 that the U.S. would forgive up to $10,000 of student loan debt for non-Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000 a year. The White House said the move aims to “address the burden of growing college costs,” particularly for families.  College graduates tend to earn much higher wages […]
COLLEGES
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading

The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kiplinger

Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online

You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
SHOPPING
MarketRealist

One Lucky eBay User Sold an Erroneous U.S. Quarter for $216

The U.S. Mint has been making quarters since 1796, with the first design concept — showing Liberty on one side and an eagle on the other — lasting until 1930. Then came the familiar design with George Washington on one side and an eagle with outstretched wings on the reverse. Since 1975, the U.S Mint has released quarters honoring America’s bicentennial, the U.S. states and territories, and — most recently — the contributions of American women. But which quarters are worth more money?
SHOPPING
Business Insider

Snap employees have started joking they work at 'Snapazon' now, as massive layoffs, forced attrition and an Amazon-like metrics culture take over

In the midst of a brutal reorganizationn, Snap employees have been grimly joking the company has been turning itself into "Snapazon." The reference is both an acknowledgement that Amazon executives have ascended to key roles at the social media company, and that Snap managers are obsessing more over metrics, Amazon-style.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Incoming Whole Foods CEO Spells Big Changes for the Company

Five years after Amazon (AMZN) announced that it would buy supermarket chain Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, a big new change has just taken place -- on September 1, incoming chief executive Jason Buechel is taking over for John Mackey. "As a co-founder of Whole Foods, I've often explained my...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Shopify warns merchants against using Amazon's 'Buy With Prime' service

Shopify is warning merchants that Amazon's one-click checkout service violates its terms of service, according to Marketplace Pulse. Amazon in April launched "Buy With Prime," allowing merchants to tap into its speedy delivery offerings on their own websites. Shopify has its own payment and checkout service, Shop Pay. Shopify is...
BUSINESS
MSNBC

Amazon's latest purchases are a surveillance nightmare

On Friday, Politico reported that the Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s agreement to acquire two companies that would help the tech giant become an even bigger hoarder of people’s personal information. Specifically, the FTC is investigating Amazon’s recent purchases of One Medical, a subscription-based health care company,...
BUSINESS
Ninikitty

Uber will pay $148 million in connection with a 2016 data breach and cover-up

Uber has agreed to pay $148 million in connection with a 2016 data breach and subsequent cover-up, according to the California Attorney General’s office. The breach, revealed last year, granted hackers access to the personal information of 57 million riders and drivers. The company concealed the hack for more than a year, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in statement at the time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
insideevs.com

UPDATE: Canada Dealer Not Honoring Ford F-150 Lightning Pre-Order Prices

It comes as no surprise Ford is raising prices on its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. Most people likely saw this coming, as the automaker is not only following suit with its rivals, but also with pricing on most items across the globe. However, people may expect that if they already placed an order and put down a deposit, they will get the pricing they were promised.
CARS

