Police seeking alleged driver after high-speed pursuit in Carter, Sullivan Co.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Tennessee man is facing multiple felonies after a multi-county pursuit, police say.

According to a report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Lieutenant Mike Carlock was enforcing school zone speed limits in front of Hampton High School Tuesday when a white Chevrolet truck drove by on Highway 19-E at speeds he said exceeded the area’s posted limits.

Carlock said he began a traffic stop, following the truck until it stopped on Church Street. Carlock said the truck’s driver was male, with a male and female passenger. As Carlock prepared to get out, he said the vehicle pulled away and fled at high speeds.

Carlock initiated a pursuit, reportedly chasing the vehicle past Hampton Elementary and onto Highway 321 where the driver allegedly passed multiple vehicles by driving in oncoming lanes and the shoulder. After driving to Highway 19-E, Carlock said the truck reached speeds between 90 and 100 mph.

The chase continued down several other roads, and Carlock said the truck drove recklessly through narrow streets and a parking lot in Elizabethton before speeding up to 80 mph on Broad Street. The truck drove onto Highway 19-E and into Sullivan County, and Carlock reportedly terminated the pursuit.

Later that day, Sullivan County Sheriff’s deputies spotted a white truck matching a description provided by CCSO. Deputies said it was speeding at the time, and when they attempted to stop the truck it began to flee. After allegedly swerving into oncoming lanes and driving past a stopped school bus, the truck reportedly stopped in front of a residence on White Hollow Road.

Once the truck stopped, three people exited and the driver began to flee on foot. Two passengers, a male and a female, were detained for questioning. The driver, identified as John Alva Adams, 20, of Bristol, managed to escape.

Sullivan County officials said police are seeking a warrant for several charges against Adams:

Five counts of reckless endangerment

Reckless driving

Speeding

Two counts of evading arrest

Resisting arrest

Driving without a license

Overtaking and passing a school bus

Carter County authorities said multiple charges are pending against Adams in their jurisdiction as well. The passengers have not been charged.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office reported they do not believe Adams is a threat to the public.

