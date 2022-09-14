Read full article on original website
Big Sound on a Low Budget: These Are the Best Wireless Headphones Under $100
Over-ear headphones have long been associated with over-the-top prices. But the reality is that you don’t have to search too long to find a wide selection of top-rated wireless options — all for under $100. When paired with your other Bluetooth devices, some of the best wireless headphones promise impressive sound, high-tech features like voice assistance and sound customization, as well as compact designs that are great for trips. The best wireless headphones under $100 aren’t meant to replace your big-budget audiophile or top-of-the-line noise-cancelling headphones, but they should still cover all your audio needs and handle jobs like wireless calls,...
CNET
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Review: Sorry, Sony
You may well have missed it, but Bose's new QuietComfort Earbuds 2 were announced on the same day that Apple introduced the AirPods Pro 2 and iPhone 14 -- and promptly ended up getting a bit overlooked. New Apple products, especially much-anticipated ones like the AirPods Pro 2, are like a black hole that pretty much sucks up any and all other news in that week's tech solar system. But after getting my hands on the QuietComfort Earbuds 2 -- or QC Earbuds 2 as they're apt to be called -- I can say they're easily among the best earbuds of 2022.
Best iPad deal: Amazon has cut the price of a 64GB 9th Generation Apple iPad to under $280 - and features include a 12MP front camera, 10.2-inch screen and all-day battery life
SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. Whether you want to improve your school set-up or you just want a cleaner way of making video calls,...
CNET
Score a Free iPhone 14 or Half Price Apple Watch Series 8 While Verizon's Preorder Deals Last
Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro hit store shelves tomorrow, meaning today is your last opportunity to score a great iPhone 14 preorder deal. The same goes for the all-new Apple Watch Series 8. Verizon is offering some of the most compelling deals at this early stage, with as...
This theme brings iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island to your Xiaomi phone
Android smartphone makers have been trying to eliminate the notch since it first appeared on smartphones. That future will arrive once under-display camera technology has fully matured. Apple has taken a different route with the iPhone 14 Pro series, though. Instead of hiding the pill-shaped notch, the company has embraced it using Dynamic Island. The feature uses the area around the notch to show notifications and alerts with slick animations. Given the distinct implementation, Android OEMs might also consider bringing the feature to their phones. Beating them to the punch, a Mi theme developer has managed to duplicate Dynamic Island-like functionality on Xiaomi phones using an MIUI theme.
7 Biggest Deals at Sam’s Club for September
If you've ever shopped the warehouse aisles of Sam's Club, you know you can get some good deals -- especially if you're interested in purchasing items in bulk. But besides helping shoppers save with...
This deal gets you the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for the price of 128GB
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a modest upgrade over its predecessor, but it remains among the best Android phones you can buy right now. Its $1,000 starting price makes it relatively affordable compared to other foldable devices on the market. What's stingy is that despite the four-digit price tag, the Flip 4 comes with 128GB of storage. You need to pay an additional $60 for the bump to 256GB. For the next 24 hours, Samsung is fixing this with a free storage upgrade: order the 128GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 and get the 256GB variant instead.
31 new emoji get Unicode approval, and Google's letting you try them out early
Emoji have become so essential to how many of us communicate online, that it's a little hard to remember life without them. Just as written language evolves, emoji themselves need to keep abreast of the times, and the Unicode Consortium shoulders the responsibility of screening candidates and updating the library annually. With September upon us, just like clockwork, the Consortium has given the green light for Unicode 15.0, complete with 31 new emoji — and if that weren't enough, it's also being joined by Google with some emoji news of its own.
Get the excellent Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones with a sweet $80 discount
Bose's excellent QuietComfort 45 headphones are down to $249 on Amazon—that's a sweet $80 off its $329 MSRP. The headphones have been discounted to as low as $229 during Prime Day, but this deal makes them much more affordable. The QuietComfort 45 are among the best wireless headphones on the market and Bose's flagship offering. And if you are looking to buy a new pair of premium headphones with excellent ANC and sound quality, you can't go wrong with them, especially at their discounted price.
NFL・
Google's latest Pixel Buds Pro back on sale at best price yet, down to $175
The Google Pixel Buds Pro are less than two months old, but we’re already seeing consistent discounts on the headphone’s $200 MSRP. Amazon has taken 13% off the on-sale price of the headphones, bringing them down to $175 in two different colorways. The Charcoal and Lemongrass headphones are both on sale, while the Fog color remains at full price.
Motorola's 200MP cameraphone is now available outside of China
We've known about Motorola's plans to release a smartphone bearing a mammoth 200MP sensor for a few months now. The Lenovo-owned brand officially confirmed the device's launch in August, albeit in the form of the China-exclusive Moto X30 Pro. The company has now officially unveiled the global version of this super-res cameraphone, hereby known as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. This is in addition to two other smartphones, namely the Edge 30 Fusion and the Edge 30 Neo, with both catering to the crowded mid-range market segment.
Phone Arena
Amazon comes out with some of the best offers for the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro
Many of Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro models, powered by the company’s in-house M1 chipset, are currently enjoying some of the best deals for the year on Amazon. The offers become even more appealing with free shipping slapped alongside the discounted Apple tablets. Jump on these awesome 11-inch iPad...
The new Sonos Sub Mini is a compact subwoofer with a full-size price tag
Sonos makes scads of high-end speakers with equally high MSRPs, sold on the merits of their looks, audio quality, and ecosystem. Today, as an alternative to its $749 Sub subwoofer, the company has announced the Sub Mini, a pared down subwoofer that's appreciably less expensive than the full-size monster and packs its bassy punch into a cylinder that's about a foot tall.
The Pixel 7's Tensor G2 has a lot of surprises for a boring upgrade
Google doesn't like to make a big show of it, but it's an open secret that it's been working with Samsung to produce its custom Tensor SoC for its Pixel 6 lineup of phones. This year, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are expected to sport a Tensor G2 — there's already been plenty said about what to expect with that chip, but it looks like some new intel is going to lock things in for us. But that's not all we're learning about here.
Sony's got a new snap-on cooler for your Xperia 1 IV to turn it into a gaming beast
Earlier this month, Sony teased a new device launch targeting gamers and streamers, and we were hyped to see the company’s PlayStation 5 expertise trickle into a flashy, performance-oriented smartphone that could be heralded as the spiritual successor of the decade-old Xperia Play. Sony dashed our hopes for a new smartphone today and instead launched a device we had seen in teasers before — a cooling accessory for its Xperia 1 IV smartphone optimized for converting the unassuming smartphone into a gaming and streaming hub.
OSOM promises that its crypto phone won't require you to care about crypto
Competition among Android manufacturers isn't what it used to be, which is why it's exciting any time a new company throws its hat in the ring. We haven't heard much about the Solana Saga since OSOM announced its crypto partnership earlier this summer. Today, the company held its first Q&A with CEO Jason Keats about the upcoming device, offering a deep dive into what you can expect from the software experience, what bands are supported, and its plans for future hardware.
The Verge
The best laptop deals you can get right now
If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
Weekend poll: Have you used eSIM before?
This week, the tech world turned its attention to Apple as it announced the latest entries for its smartwatch lineup and — of course — the iPhone. While the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro are largely iterative updates, one big change is coming for US buyers: the physical SIM tray is gone. It's a change that'll only affect Apple customers for now — a small portion of the audience currently reading this site — but it's likely just a matter of time before more manufacturers start to follow suit.
Play Store ratings finally get relevant for the devices you're using
Android apps aren't just limited to the smartphone in your pocket. Your tablet, smartwatch, television, and even your laptop all support a wide variety of software you rely on daily, often with a version specific to that form factor. Of course, this diversity in gadgets also limits how useful ratings on the Play Store really are — after all, if a specific application features poor tablet optimizations, that doesn't necessarily mean it'll be the same on a smartphone. With a long-awaited change, Google is making its Play Store ratings more useful across the board for all the gadgets in your life.
Small Google Pixel may be in the works, according to this leak
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are coming early next month, and while we're excited to see these two new phones, we know that neither of these will be compact devices designed for those who like smaller phones. If that's you, you may be happy to hear a new rumor that suggests Google is working on a smaller Pixel flagship alternative.
Android Police
