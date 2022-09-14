ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Armed man in wig trying to ‘restore Trump as president’ arrested at Dairy Queen

By Nexstar Media Wire, Bill Shannon
 3 days ago

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) – An armed man in a rainbow wig claimed he was trying to “restore Trump as president” when he was arrested at a Dairy Queen in Pennsylvania last week.

Police were alerted to reports of a motorist driving erratically in Westmoreland County on the afternoon of Sept. 10, according to a Delmont Borough police report. While officers were looking for the driver’s Jeep, they were informed that he had pulled into the parking lot of a Dairy Queen, and entered the business wearing a bright yellow vest, a rainbow wig and carrying a handgun.

Donald Trump returning to NC to campaign with Senate candidate Ted Budd

Police made contact with the suspect, later identified as 61-year-old Jan Stawovy of Hunker, Pennsylvania. According to an affidavit, Stawovy first claimed he was working “undercover with Pennsylvania State Police working on a major drug sting.”

Police also noted that Stawovy was shouting and yelling profanities.

Police said Stawovy then claimed he “talked to God” and was a “prophet” and would “kill all the Democrats because Trump was still president.”

He said he was working to “restore Trump to president of the United States,” according to court papers.

Stawovy reportedly told police he knew the Dairy Queen workers and they would “vouch” for him. The manager told police that Stawovy was in the store earlier that same day, when he placed $120 on the counter as a tip for “non-Democrats.” They told police they did not know who he was.

One of the responding officers noted that the man was suffering a “mental health crisis.” He was taken into custody and transported to a hospital.

A search of his car turned up two more loaded handguns — a 9mm and .22 caliber — along with 62 rounds of ammunition. Police noted that Stawovy didn’t have a concealed carry permit.

Stawovy is currently facing multiple felony charges.

Tribune-Review

Greensburg teen charged with attempted homicide will be tried in juvenile court

A Greensburg teen charged with the attempted homicide of three people will be prosecuted as a juvenile, a judge ruled this week. Anthony Shook, 17, was originally charged as an adult with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other offenses after he was arrested in June 2021 following a shootout in the parking lot of Eastmont Estates apartment complex. Shook, who was 16 at the time of the incident, was injured in the shooting.
GREENSBURG, PA
