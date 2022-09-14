ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Lady Gaga Tearfully Apologizes For Stopping Show Because Of Rain And Lightning

Lady Gaga was forced to stop her Miami Hard Rock Stadium show on Saturday because of rain and lightning conditions. The pop star issued a tearful apology on Instagram to her fans. “We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami, but we couldn’t, because even when the rains sort of stopped there was lightning that was striking right down to the ground so close to us,” she said in a video post. “I know that for a really long time I’ve always wanted to be that hardcore bad b–ch, but what I really want is to also be responsible and loving,...
Lady Gaga Halts Miami Concert Due to Lightning: ‘I Don’t Want to Put Your Life in Danger’

A tropical thunderstorm forced Lady Gaga to cut her Miami concert short just before she could sing ”Rain on Me” and her encore ”Hold My Hand.” Gaga, who has been performing to sold-out crowds on this stadium tour, was at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on the last night of the Chromatica Ball. Interrupting her show, she told the audience, “I’m sorry that we can’t finish but I don’t want to put your life in danger and I don’t want to put our life in danger.” Gaga followed up by posting an emotional video online. Through tears, she apologizes to her fans...
