KTBS
South Highlands first La. public elementary school to earn 3 National Blue Ribbons
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Celebrating its centennial year, South Highlands Elementary Magnet School is entering a new century with a title only it can hold. On Friday, the school was named by the U.S. Department of Education as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School – making South Highlands the only school in north Louisiana and the first public elementary school in the state to earn the honor three times.
KTBS
Ochsner LSU Health, LSU Health Shreveport offer free heart scans Oct 1
SHREVEPORT, La. — Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in the United States. One in five deaths in the U.S. are due to cardiovascular disease, and one person will die from a heart attack every 40 seconds. That is why Ochsner LSU Health and LSU Health...
KTBS
Consumer Tips: Garage Conversions
SHREVEPORT, La.- If your home is feeling a little cramped, but you don't want to buy a house in this market, we may have the solution for you. In today's Consumer Tips, Rachel Zepernick shows us how to convert a garage into a living space.
KTBS
Civil service board removes Bossier City police chief
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Chris Estess' brief stint as Bossier City police chief is over. During a special meeting Friday afternoon, the Bossier City Fire & Police Civil Service Board voted unanimously to remove Estess from his position at the recommendation of Mayor Tommy Chandler. Estess did not attend the...
KTBS
Mobile home owners protest skyrocketing lot rent
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Manufactured home owners in Forest Estates say their complaints about doubling rent for their lots aren't being heard or answered. So they staged a protest outside the leasing office at the vast park in southwest Shreveport. "It's not fair!" declared one woman, as about 70 homeowners gathered...
KTBS
Fall Health Checklist
SHREVEPORT, La. With fall fast approaching, cold and flu season isn’t far behind. This time of year, there might be confusion between Covid-19 symptoms and cold/flu symptoms. There are also concerns about the spread of Monkeypox and the re-emergence of Polio. KTBS 3 spoke with the President of The...
KTBS
Wrong mail-in ballots sent to Shreveport voters; some sent back in
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Problems with mail-in ballots in the upcoming city elections are being corrected. That's after some voters received wrong ballots following redistricting, according to a spokesman for the Louisiana Secretary of State. John Tobler says they've identified about 300 voters on the edges of seven precincts who requested...
KTBS
Heat wave for next week
SHREVEPORT, La. - A mid-summer like heat ridge is forecast to set up over the ArkLaTex next week...i.e. the last week of summer. High temperatures are forecast in the mid to upper 90s next week. Average highs are close to 90 degrees according to the Shreveport National Weather Service. The last full day of summer is Thursday, September 22nd with a expected high of 98. The Autumn Equinox occurs that evening at 8:04 p.m. Friday, the first full day of Fall may be even hotter at 99 degrees!
KTBS
Shriners Children’s Celebrates 100th Anniversary
SHREVEPORT, La. - Friday was a big day for Shriners Children's Hospitals. The non-profit celebrated its 100 year anniversary. Over the last century, Shriners has provided life-changing care for more than 1.5 million children. The legacy began right here in Shreveport, when the very first Shriner's Children's opened its doors...
KTBS
The Morning Break: Highland Jazz & Blues Festival & Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Mason, Nate, and Jade discussed the Highland Jazz & Blues Festival and the Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival.
KTBS
3 Shreveport men accused of beating co-worker
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo detectives arrested three men accused of severely beating a coworker in Shreveport Thursday, Sheriff Steve Prator said Friday in a news release. It happened just before 8 a.m. at a business in the 9100 block of Youree Drive. Surveillance cameras captured Darius Coleman, 33, hitting the victim in the back of the head with a hammer multiple times. Kerrick Jones, 21, and Ty Whitaker, 20, joined the fight when the victim tried to defend himself, Caddo sheriff's Det. Vincent Jackson said.
KTBS
Shelters fill up during the pandemic
SHREVEPORT, La. - Some people have fallen on hard times in the pandemic. A man we talked to didn't want to be identified. He's been homeless for about six months after he tried to start his own business. He said he risked everything and his house went into foreclosure. His...
KTBS
National Night Out Parade brings Shreveport citizens out for good cause
SHREVEPORT, La. -- There was a going away party held for crime on Thursday as part as the National Night Out Parade. The parade moved through downtown Shreveport, welcoming and encouraging people to sign up for National Night Out which will be held on Oct. 4. The goal is to...
KTBS
Dream Hunt Foundation takes sick children on fishing trip
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Dream Hunt Foundation is all about making memories and making dreams come true for children and teens who face challenges. This week they did just that. The Dream Hunt Foundation teamed up with Shriners in Shreveport to take ten patients fishing. The patients and their families...
KTBS
Man dies in Webster Parish house fire
COTTON VALLEY, La. - A man has died in a house fire in Cotton Valley, according to the state fire marshal's office. The fire was reported around 4 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Sykes Ferry Road. Webster Parish Fire District No. 8 responded and found a man's body...
KTBS
DPPJ to consider DA's request to cover ADA salary; 2 make accusations
MANSFIELD, La. – The DeSoto district attorney’s request last week for additional money to cover the cost of another assistant to be dedicated to representation of the Police Jury brought allegations of malfeasance and misuse of funds from two who frequently criticize the D.A. In August, District Attorney...
KTBS
2 accused of stealing brass vases from 102 graves
HAUGHTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana couple desecrated 102 graves at a single cemetery by stealing brass vases and selling them for scrap, authorities said. The 38-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were arrested Wednesday after a month-long investigation of thefts from Hill Crest Cemetery in Haughton, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
KTBS
Friday Football Fever forecast
SHREVEPORT, La. - Clear skies, light winds and mild weather are expected for this evening's Friday Football Fever games. Temperatures will be in the 70s-80s, winds light and there is a zero rain chance. Enjoy!. Watch Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, Chloe Abbot and all the gang on Friday Football Fever...
KTBS
SPD vehicle involved in crash
SHREVEPORT, La - A major accident on North Market Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Shreveport. It involved a Shreveport Police Department SUV and a Volkswagen. The accident happened Saturday morning just after midnight. Shreveport Police had no information available on injuries or details Saturday morning.
KTBS
Nice weather for this evening's games
SHREVEPORT, La. - Nice weather is forecast for this evening's games. At the start, temperatures will be in the 80s. By half time through the 4th quarter, expect the 70s. Rain is not in the outlook. Enjoy!
