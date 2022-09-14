Nine years ago, Woody Allen’s film Blue Jasmine opened to creative and commercial success, including an Academy Award for star Cate Blanchett. In retrospect, that feels like the final peak in Allen’s career; in the years that followed, the filmmaker faced allegations of sexual abuse and criticism of his filmmaking methods. And while Allen’s tendency towards star-studded casts once seemed like a feature, numerous actors he’d previously worked with stated outright that they had no interest in working with him again.

