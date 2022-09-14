ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wnmufm.org

85-year-old killed in Wisconsin traffic accident

WAGNER, WI— One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Marinette County Wednesday. Sheriff’s deputies say it happened around 10:40 a.m. on County Highway X at Old Rail Road in the town of Wagner. An 85-year-old man from Wallace, Michigan was southbound on Old Rail Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the intersection. His vehicle was struck by an eastbound pickup truck.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Menominee Fire Dept. holding child car seat checks on Saturday

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – A child car seat checking event will be held this weekend at the Menominee Fire Hall, according to a Facebook post from Menominee Fire Local 604. The event will take place on Saturday, September 17, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. CST. Four certified...
MENOMINEE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marinette County, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
City
Wallace, SD
City
Wagner, SD
Wagner, SD
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
County
Marinette County, WI
Marinette County, WI
Accidents
City
Wallace, MI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
doorcountydailynews.com

Improvements coming to three Door County Parks

You may have to wait until next year to utilize them, but the Door County Parks Department just started work to upgrade the facilities at three parks this week. Old steel-constructed restrooms at the Ahnapee State Trail County Park south of Sturgeon Bay and the Meridian County Park north of Jacksonport are being removed and replaced this fall. Door County Parks and Facilities Director Wayne Spritka says new bulk pit toilets will be installed at those two parks and the new Plum Bottom County Park that opened this past spring.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

8 years after saving boy’s life, Green Bay firefighters helping again

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Paramedics go on thousands of calls each year. Yet it was one eight years ago for a team in Green Bay they’ve never forgotten. “As soon as he came out, he wasn’t, you could tell his breathing was very shallow. And then he stopped breathing,” said Cami Behl. She had just delivered her son, who she affectionately calls “Little Doug” in a bathtub and quickly realized something was wrong.
GREEN BAY, WI
antigotimes.com

Antigo Police Department Warrant of the Week

The Wisconsin Probation and Parole holds a warrant for Jason E. Schreiber (5-8-1976) and the Antigo Police Department is asking for assistance in his whereabouts. Jason has a felony fully extradition warrant due to him being on probation for felony bail jumping, possess a firearm contrary to injunction, resisting or obstructing an officer and vehicle operator flee/elude an officer.Those with information on his whereabouts are urged to call the Antigo Police Department at 715 627-6411 or Langlade County Crimestoppers at 715-627-NAIL. Callers may remain anonymous. You can also send in tips using our P3 app on your device or www.P3tips.com.
ANTIGO, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stop Sign#Traffic Accident#Wfrv
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay church has break-in, electronics stolen

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay church has a break-in caught on camera. It’s hoping you might be able to help them solve it. “We walk in and why are all of these office doors open?” Pastor Jerry Bader wondered, when he came to work on Tuesday morning.
GREEN BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Pulaski picks Green Bay over Brown County for water supply

PULASKI – The Pulaski Village Board on Monday unanimously chose Green Bay Water (GBW) to provide Lake Michigan water to its 1,300 residential and 180 business customers. Last month the board met in closed session to consider proposals from both GBW and the Central Brown County Water Authority (CBCWA).
PULASKI, WI
wwisradio.com

Green Bay: Teen Girl Assaults Nurse, Steals her Car

(Green Bay, WI) — Brown County prosecutors say a teenage girl beat a nurse with a B-B gun, stole her keys and purse – then drove off in her vehicle. Seventeen-year-old Chloe Zellner is charged with armed carjacking, substantial battery involving a dangerous weapon, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The 23-year-old nurse was injured but was able to return to the hospital from the parking lot and call 9-1-1. Her name hasn’t been released.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
wearegreenbay.com

Man charged with robbing, injuring elderly woman near park in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is facing up to 69 years in prison after he allegedly robbed a 66-year-old woman and hit her in the head with a ‘wooden club’. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 31-year-old Gionte Hart is facing four charges, including armed robbery and substantial battery. The charges stem from an incident on September 3 around 2:15 a.m.
GREEN BAY, WI
UPMATTERS

‘Chronic nuisance’ property in Wisconsin condemned, multiple arrested

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested at a Green Bay residence that had standing water in the basement and black mold apparently growing. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on September 6 around 6 a.m., multiple officers responded with the SWAT team to 2389 Hampton Avenue to serve a search warrant. The reason for the warrant was due to the possibility that selling/using/making methamphetamine was happening at the residence.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Farmers get creative to plant cover crops

(WFRV) – The practice of planting cover crops is still emerging, and farmers are testing new methods to get them in the ground. At one farm in Wisconsin, they are using a converted sprayer to spread the seeds into a growing crop. We get an update on some other...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy