Read full article on original website
Related
The Next Star Trek Movie Has Hit A New Setback, And It Looks Like Fans Can Blame Marvel
Some big shakeups with major movie franchises today.
digitalspy.com
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
TVGuide.com
Marvel's Thunderbolts: Cast, Release Date, Everything to Know
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming to an end soon, and one of the most talked about titles of Phase 5 is none other than Thunderbolts. It'll be a while before the movie featuring a supervillain team-up hits theaters — as its release is scheduled for 2024 – but the anticipation has been high since Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced the film at Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 23.
epicstream.com
Willow Disney+ Release Date, Cast Updates, Plot, Trailers, and Everything We Know
Willow was a fantasy film released in 1988, written by George Lucas and directed by Ron Howard. In 2022, Disney+ is about to release a series sequel of the film, with Warwick Davis reprising his iconic role. As we wait for the series to premiere, here is everything we know about Disney+’s Willow.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gizmodo
The DC Film Universe Is Resurrecting Keanu Reeves in a Constantine Sequel
Rejoice, Constantine fans: Deadline reports that Keanu Reeves is set to reprise the role of John Constantine in a continuation of the 2005 Warner Bros. DC film he starred in, which didn’t find initial box-office success but has since become something of a cult classic. After 17 years, the...
Stranger Things/Deadpool Crossover Is ‘On The Table’, Says Director
Although Stranger Things and Deadpool coming together sounds like some weird post-modern fever dream, it’s more possible than you might think. The Stranger Things Cinematic Universe is on its way, and although that doesn’t mean it’s Marvel-adjacent, the connections could surprise you. Variety recently spoke with director Shawn Levy on the Emmys’ red carpet and learned some surprising news.
Disney Removes Patty Jenkins’ ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ From Release Schedule
It’s been almost two years since Lucasfilm officially announced a new Star Wars movie was going into production. That was back in December of 2020, when they unveiled Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, a movie about the famous group of X-wing pilots that was to be directed by Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins.
hypebeast.com
Marvel Studios Reportedly Signs Henry Cavill, John Boyega, John Krasinski, Denzel Washington, and More
Despite playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe, rumors are now noting that Marvel Studios has signed Henry Cavill for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Entertainment insider, Emmet Kennedy, recently posted a tweet noting rumors of Marvel Studios signing seven actors and actresses. Aside from Cavill, the names...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Keanu Reeves to Return for a 'Constantine' Sequel with Original Director Francis Lawrence
Keanu Reeves is heading back into a fan favorite role. PEOPLE can confirm that a sequel to the cult favorite 2005 film Constantine is in the works. Fans will get to see Reeves, 58, reprise his role as exorcist/demonologist John Constantine after 17 years since the original first hit theaters. The supernatural thriller will re-team Reeves with original director Francis Lawrence.
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
'Woman King' rules N.American box office
"The Woman King," an epic about an all-female army of African warriors, easily topped the North American box office this weekend with an estimated take of $19 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. "Barbarian" took in $6.3 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.
startattle.com
Andor (Season 1 Episode 1, 2 & 3) Disney+, trailer, release date, Star Wars, Rogue One
A prequel to the Star Wars spin-off film Rogue One (2016), the series follows th–f-turned-Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the five years before the events of the film. Startattle.com – Andor | Disney+. Network: Disney+. Release date: September 21, 2022 at 3am EST. Cast:. – Diego Luna as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Batgirl’s Michael Keaton Reacts To The DC Movie’s Cancellation
Michael Keaton was going to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the scrapped Batgirl movie.
Star Wars series The Acolyte adds Top Gun: Maverick actor Manny Jacinto to cast
He joins Lee Jung-Jae, Amandla Steinberg, and Jodie Turner-Smith
CNET
'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Movie Dropped By Disney
Disney has ditched planned Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron. The house of mouse removed the film from calendars while confirming release dates for the planned Lion King prequel, new Pixar films and the Snow White reboot. The space-based fighter pilot adventure was being developed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins....
'Star Wars' prequel series 'Andor' gets a final trailer for Sept. 21 release
Disney releases the final trailer for its upcoming "Rogue One" prequel spinoff, "Andor."
thedigitalfix.com
Star Trek movies ranked from worst to best
The Star Trek movies are a mixed bag. The science fiction movies have been a cinematic staple since the late ’70s and have transitioned through three major eras, so it’s to be expected that there’s some fluctuation in quality. The Star Trek movie series started with the...
ComicBook
Transformers: Earthspark Announces Paramount+ Premiere Date
Paramount+ has revealed the premiere date for its new original Transformers series. The Transformers franchise has remained relevant for over 30 years, with multiple television series and movies based on the alien transforming vehicles. The latest live-action movie is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, set for a 2023 release date that introduces the popular Beast Wars characters to moviegoing audiences. Transformers: Earthspark is a new original animated series produced by Nickelodeon Animation that is slated for Paramount+, and the release of new key art for the series reveals when the series arrives on the streaming platform.
thedigitalfix.com
Mission Impossible 7 release date, cast, plot, and more
What is the Mission: Impossible 7 release date, and what do we know about the cast, plot, and more? Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh instalment in the Tom Cruise-led action movie series. The movie is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, and will continue...
ComicBook
ComicBook Nation: New Marvel & Star Wars Reveals Explained
CB Nation recaps all the big Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars reveals at D23 and afterward. Plus it's TV Recap for She-Hulk Ep 5 and that controversial House of the Dragon Episode 4. PLUS Big D23 Gaming Reveals and New Comics!. D23 Recap and Fallout. Here's are all the subjects...
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0