Paramount+ has revealed the premiere date for its new original Transformers series. The Transformers franchise has remained relevant for over 30 years, with multiple television series and movies based on the alien transforming vehicles. The latest live-action movie is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, set for a 2023 release date that introduces the popular Beast Wars characters to moviegoing audiences. Transformers: Earthspark is a new original animated series produced by Nickelodeon Animation that is slated for Paramount+, and the release of new key art for the series reveals when the series arrives on the streaming platform.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO