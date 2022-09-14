Read full article on original website
Related
teslarati.com
German Minister responds to reports of Tesla’s alleged updates to Giga Berlin battery plans
Robert Habeck, Germany Economy Minister, has issued a statement relating to reports of Tesla’s supposed updates to its Giga Berlin battery plans. According to the official, he has no information on any changes that Tesla intends to implement in its Germany-based electric vehicle factory. The Minister’s statement came amidst...
teslarati.com
Frontier Airlines in talks with SpaceX about Starlink
Frontier Airlines may be considering adding Starlink to its planes. In an interview with CNBC, the airline’s CEO, Barry Biffle, said that the airline “recently” held discussions with SpaceX about adding Starlink to its airplanes. The airline doesn’t offer inflight internet service for a unique reason. The...
Surrey stately home to return 19th-century carvings to Māori delegation
A Māori delegation will arrive in the UK this week to retrieve carvings that have been at a stately home in Surrey for the past 130 years. Forty-eight descendants of Hinemihi, who is embodied in the carvings of the Māori meeting house, will bring new carvings in exchange under an agreement reached in 2019.
EU wants to suspend Hungary financing as it awaits reforms
The European Union's executive arm on Sunday proposed suspending 7.5 billion euros in financing for Hungary, as it awaited potential "game changer" anti-corruption reforms from Budapest. The European Commission's budget commissioner, Johannes Hahn, told a press conference Sunday that the EU's executive proposed suspending "the commitments for cohesion programmes and cohesion policy amounting to (an) estimated amount of 7.5 billion euros."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
teslarati.com
70% of Canada without Starlink should have it later this year
Seventy percent of Canada without Starlink should have it later this year, according to a tweet from Elon Musk. Starlink, which is designed to provide high-speed internet access to everywhere on earth, is still unavailable in some parts of the world. The internet service was recently deployed in Antarctica at...
teslarati.com
SpaceX rolls out “high-performance” satellite internet for residential users
Back in February, SpaceX introduced a high-performance satellite internet solution that was specifically designed for businesses. The higher-tier kit is a step above the standard Starlink system, with its larger dish that features double the antenna capability to its faster internet speeds. Inasmuch as the service was attractive, however, there...
Comments / 0