Lynnwood, WA

Comments / 25

harold hass
3d ago

No greater love then a nutcase dad sticking up for his nutcase son. Enjoy your timeout together.

Reply(1)
13
karyn taylor
3d ago

the apple apparently doesn't fall far from the tree... or the balcony 🤷🏼‍♀️😂

Reply(2)
17
 

q13fox.com

Troopers arrest driver who fled the scene of a deadly two-car crash in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers located and arrested a driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash near the Sprinker Recreation Center on Saturday. According to the WSP, at around 4:00 p.m., troopers responded to a two-car crash on SR-7 at 143rd St. S in Tacoma. When troopers arrived, one of the drivers in the crash was severely injured, and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The other driver was nowhere to be seen.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

The Crime Blotter: Tacoma Police investigating deadly shooting

Tacoma Police said, on Sept. 15 at 10:25 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of St. Paul Ave. They found an unresponsive man outside of a vehicle and immediately started life-saving measures. The victim, a 42-year-old male, was transported to the hospital and died of his injuries.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Family of man killed by Burien police speaks out

The investigation continues after Burien resident Derrick Ameer Ellis-Cook was shot and killed by police last Saturday. His family is looking for answers amid their grief. “I want to know why they killed my son. I just want to know why. What happened?” said Irma Ellis-Smith, the victim’s mother. She tells KIRO 7 she saw her son only hours before the shooting.
BURIEN, WA
KING 5

Tacoma man shot, killed in homicide, police say

TACOMA, Wash — Tacoma authorities are investigating a man's death Thursday morning in what is believed to be a homicide. The Tacoma Police Department was called to the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue for a shooting just before 10:30 a.m. Police found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital. He died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

WSP: Motorcyclist killed, others injured in early morning hit-and-run crash in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist, and injured two others early Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to a three-car crash on State Route 16 at Sprague Ave. E just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, a 51-year-old man was dead, another driver was injured, but the third driver was nowhere to be seen.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma police investigating fatal shooting of man

Tacoma police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Thursday morning, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At about 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Saint Paul Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man with...
TACOMA, WA
masonwebtv.com

Shelton Woman Injured in Lacey Crash

A Shelton woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 5 in Lacey Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, an SUV was in lane three of southbound on I-5 at a “high rate” about 3 AM. At Carpenter Road, the SUV failed to slow for a sedan which was also in lane three. The SUV struck the rear of the sedan.
SHELTON, WA

