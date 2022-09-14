TACOMA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers located and arrested a driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash near the Sprinker Recreation Center on Saturday. According to the WSP, at around 4:00 p.m., troopers responded to a two-car crash on SR-7 at 143rd St. S in Tacoma. When troopers arrived, one of the drivers in the crash was severely injured, and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The other driver was nowhere to be seen.

