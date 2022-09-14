Read full article on original website
Jets Inactives vs. Browns: C.J. Uzomah and a Surprise
Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah will sit with a hamstring injury against the Browns while New York has multiple healthy scratches this week
Odell Beckham Jr. attending Saints-Bucs to support college teammates Jarvis Landry, Tyrann Mathieu
Hey, there’s a familiar face. Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was in attendance for Sunday’s clash between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to support his old college teammates Jarvis Landry and Tyrann Mathieu. Beckham, Landry, and Mathieu played together with the LSU Tigers and have remained close over the decade since.
