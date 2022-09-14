ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odell Beckham Jr. attending Saints-Bucs to support college teammates Jarvis Landry, Tyrann Mathieu

Hey, there’s a familiar face. Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was in attendance for Sunday’s clash between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to support his old college teammates Jarvis Landry and Tyrann Mathieu. Beckham, Landry, and Mathieu played together with the LSU Tigers and have remained close over the decade since.
