Regarding the article “Twitter removes CMU professor’s tweet wishing ‘excruciating pain’ for Queen Elizabeth II” (Sept. 8, TribLIVE): We live in such a graceless age. A human being with a family died. One would hope that when this person, who instructs our youth, dies and her supporters and their families pass away, that all their faults are not posted on social media, instead of the good they may have done.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO