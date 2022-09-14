Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Scottish food, fiddle and friendly competition at 63rd annual Ligonier Highland Games
Lovers of Scottish harp music may have had a tricky time catching some of its melodic intricacies Saturday morning at the Ligonier Highland Games. That’s because just up the hill, Sean Patrick Regan was playing modern and traditional Scottish melodies on the bagpipe. And while both instruments are beautiful, hearing them play different tunes at the same time is a little dissonant.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Sept. 18, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Firemen’s carnival comes to Leechburg. The annual Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Township Fall Festival continues with parade, music, fireworks
The Penn Township Fall Festival parade kicked off Saturday’s events. Other events that were planned for Saturday were a car cruise, pumpkin pie and chili contests, and performances by The Penn-Trafford Community Band, Dynamic Music Studio, Angela Angelczyk, The Robert Michaels Band and then by Big Trouble, capped off by fireworks.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Aging volunteers, lack of replacements put Meals on Wheels programs in peril
For about a half-century, Ruth Donnell, 92, and Betty Smith, 89, have packed sandwich lunches and repurposed bread heels to dazzle Freeport Area Meals on Wheels clients with a culinary rarity — homemade bread pudding. “The reason I do it is to help people who haven’t been able to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Carnegie Mellon freshman earns scholarship for work to create foldable dome home
A Carnegie Mellon University freshman is eyeing a potential solution to house the homeless with foldable dome homes. Christian Duckworth, 18, of Wexford, said his idea to build portable, collapsible dome-shaped homes has been in the works for years. He’s worked on renderings and hopes to one day see the idea come to life as a solution to the affordable housing crisis and homelessness plaguing the region.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Allegheny Valley church closings disheartening
Kudos to Bishop Larry J. Kulick and the Diocese of Greensburg for their leadership and commitment in reopening St. Mary of Czestochowa Church in New Kensington. The Diocese of Pittsburgh could learn a lot by following their example instead of closing five beautiful churches of the seven in the Guardian Angels Parish. The closings leave only two Pittsburgh Diocese Catholic churches in the Allegheny Valley.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Allegheny Valley School Board votes, again, to tear down Colfax Elementary in Springdale
The adage claiming that history repeats itself is holding true for Colfax Elementary School in Springdale. Three years after the Allegheny Valley School Board voted to demolish the vacant building, it still stands. This week, the school board again voted to tear it down. That decision comes as the board...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New nurses to get $7,500 bonus to work at Westmoreland Manor
Newly hired nurses will get a $7,500 bonus to sign on to work at Westmoreland Manor in Hempfield, which, like other care homes across the country, is plagued by staffing issues. Nursing aides hired after Sept. 1 will be awarded a $4,000 bonus to work at the county-owned care facility....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: CMU professor's words sad and classless
Regarding the article “Twitter removes CMU professor’s tweet wishing ‘excruciating pain’ for Queen Elizabeth II” (Sept. 8, TribLIVE): We live in such a graceless age. A human being with a family died. One would hope that when this person, who instructs our youth, dies and her supporters and their families pass away, that all their faults are not posted on social media, instead of the good they may have done.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 16-18
It will be a festive weekend around the ‘Burgh, with celebrations of beer, music, the outdoors and diversity in the arts. Elton John brings his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” back to Pittsburgh for a show beginning at 8 p.m. Friday at PNC Park on the North Shore.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe landlords speak out against proposed rental inspection requirements
Landlords who own property in Latrobe aren’t happy about a proposed ordinance that would require all rental units to undergo routine inspections. About a dozen landlords showed up to the city’s council meeting this week to voice concerns over the inspection requirement, which council tabled after mounting disapproval from the landlords.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Murrysville planners look at proposal for second fracking well
Murrysville planning commissioners will consider a recommendation for the second Olympus Energy fracking well in the municipality. Canonsburg-based Olympus is seeking to build the Hermes unconventional gas drilling well on a 147-acre property just southwest of the Rolling Fields Golf Club, on the 5000 block of Logan Ferry Road. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland athletes of the week: Greensburg Central Catholic’s Izzy Aigner, Hempfield’s Owen Dzurko
Claim to fame: In nine rounds this season, Aigner is averaging 35 strokes for Greensburg Central Catholic. She shot 35 on Friday as GCC avenged a loss to Mt. Pleasant with a 184-195 win at home. What has it been like playing for a dynasty program (seven straight WPIAL titles)?
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville Council’s rezoning approval paves way for funeral home
Monroeville council members on Sept. 13 approved the rezoning of a new business on Haymaker Road. Law Funeral Home intends to open a new location in Monroeville to answer the demands of their clients. In order to open this location, they needed to have the 4.5-four acre property rezoned from...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Allegheny County Democratic Committee chooses Barb Warwick as nominee in election for Pittsburgh City Council seat
The Allegheny County Democratic Committee on Thursday selected Barb Warwick as its nominee for a November special election to fill a vacant seat on Pittsburgh City Council. Warwick, 45, of Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood, was chosen by committee members to be the party’s candidate for a special election on Nov. 8 to replace former Councilman Corey O’Connor in representing District 5.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Sept. 18, 2022
Estate of Doris Harris sold property at 302 Trailside Drive to Kristin Gene Morrell for $285,000. Vincent Delie Jr. sold property at 606 East Drive to William Francis and Kelley Morse Oplinger for $1,930,000. James Forney sold property at 106 Elm Ln to Jason and Chelsea Morris for $737,500. Mark...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel area real estate transactions for the week of Sept. 18, 2022
Joseph Oliver III sold property at 326 Second St. to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. for $655,007. Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. sold property at 326 Second St. to Matthew Brian and Eva Marie McTiernan for $655,007. Etna. Regis Donovan Jr. sold property at 30-32 Ganster St. to Hiland Park Capital LLC...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 4A football roundup: Thomas Jefferson topples Latrobe
Brody Evans threw for 213 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 3 Thomas Jefferson to a 31-21 victory over Latrobe (2-2, 0-1) in the Class 4A Big Seven Conference opener Friday night. Aidan Whalen ran for 112 yards and a touchdown for Thomas Jefferson (3-1, 3-1). Robert Fulton ran...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Michael Butler: Shell ethylene cracker complex shows value of never giving up
The French writer Victor Hugo once called perseverance “the secret of all triumphs.” Those words came to mind as I read that Shell this year expects to open its estimated $10 billion ethylene cracker complex in Beaver County outside Pittsburgh. It’s been a decade since the company announced...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
George Guido: Dominant Leechburg proving well-rounded
Leechburg’s offense is certainly prolific, but the Blue Devils have been playing some stellar “D.”. Fourth in this week’s TribHSSN Class A rankings, Leechburg shut out a third consecutive opponent Friday night with the 77-0 dominance of Springdale. It’s the first time Leechburg has blanked three in...
