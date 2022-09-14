Read full article on original website
Nebraska football reaches new low with Urban Meyer pandering (Video)
On FOX Sports Big Noon Kickoff show, Nebraska football fans made it very clear they want Urban Meyer as their next head coach. Nebraska football needs a new coach, that much is clear after they fired Scott Frost this week. Frost, formerly a Husker golden boy who was meant to return the program to its once-dominant state, failed to do so.
Packers Sign Former Vikings Safety to Practice Squad
Mike Brown, an undrafted rookie out of Miami (Ohio), led the Minnesota Vikings in tackles during the preseason.
Montgomery's chance to rebound headlines things to watch vs. Packers
Sunday night at Lambeau Field will be the perfect opportunity for the Bears to author the perfect start to the Matt Eberflus era. Justin Fields and Co. sprung an upset on the San Francisco 49ers during a deluge in Week 1. Now, they travel to Green Bay to face a Packers team searching for offensive answers in a post-Davante Adams world.
Dan Campbell updates the Lions injury situations as only he can
In what is becoming an unfortunate custom, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell led off his pre-practice press conference on Friday with an update on the status of several injured players. And he did so in a way only Campbell can. Campbell termed injured offensive linemen Jonah Jackson (finger) and...
Three Keys to a Bears Win Over Packers
The Bears obviously can't follow the same path to a win over Green Bay as against San Francisco last week due to different circumstances.
How Bears will 'lean on' OC Getsy to find edge vs. Rodgers
LAKE FOREST – Luke Getsy knows Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers well. The Bears' offensive coordinator was the Packers' offensive quality control coach in 2014 and 2015 and spent the last three seasons in Green Bay as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. Getsy's deep knowledge...
3 keys for Bears to upset Packers in Week 2
Despite the Bears pulling off a big upset win in Week 1, and the Packers losing in a blowout to the Vikings, Vegas bookmakers are still predicting the Bears will lose in Lambeau Field by more than a touchdown. There are plenty of reasons why Vegas likes Green Bay to get right. To start, Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur are a perfect 9-0 in the regular season when coming off a loss. The pair have proven they’re great at making adjustments, and as Rodgers reminded Bears fans last year, he owns them. That’s no lie, as Rodgers has a 22-5 record against the Bears in the regular season, and hasn’t lost to them since 2018. That said, another Bears upset isn’t impossible. If they can execute on these three keys, they’ll give themselves a chance to win.
'Oh damn!' Jenkins' pancake of Bosa shows he can be dominant guard
LAKE FOREST – It has been a month since a call from offensive line coach Chris Morgan changed Teven Jenkins' NFL path. The shift from tackle to guard gave Jenkins new life in his quest to be part of the Bears' best five on the offensive line, and he has taken full advantage of it.
Bears injury report: Velus Jones Jr. doubtful for SNF
Velus Jones Jr. did not participate, yet again, in Friday’s Bears practice. The rookie wide receiver is officially doubtful with a hamstring injury that has derailed his development in the early stages of the season. Jones Jr. was in and out of practice throughout training camp, and only played...
Sanborn excited for chance to leave mark on Bears-Packers rivalry
LAKE FOREST – Like most Bears fans, Jack Sanborn has vivid memories of the Green Bay Packers rivalry. The 2010 NFC Championship Game loss, most notably B.J. Raji’s pick-six of Caleb Hanie, sticks out. Unlike most Bears fans, Sanborn will have a chance to leave his own mark...
Abreu's dominance of Tigers summed up in one number
If you were to pinpoint one team White Sox first baseman José Abreu has had the most success against in his big-league career, it would probably be the Tigers. And while his numbers speak for themselves, one particular stat emphasizes Abreu's dominance against Detroit. Since 2014, Abreu's rookie big-league...
