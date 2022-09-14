ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All candidates for Montana House of Representatives District 3 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

By Ballotpedia staff
 3 days ago

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Montana House of Representatives District 3 — incumbent Braxton Mitchell (R) and Andrea Getts (D) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of Montana’s state legislature. Montana is one of 23 states with a Republican party trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Mitchell:

  • “District 3 is who I am. I grew up in Columbia Falls and am working hard with the people and small businesses in our district to solve problems and bring about change in state government.”
  • “Conservatives made a lot of reforms that were vetoed by 16 years of democrat governors. There is still a lot of work to do and I am working with my constituents and fellow legislators to be prepared to hit the ground running in 2023 and continue making government even more accountable and efficient.”
  • “Joe Biden and unelected judges are taking away our states rights. They are responsible for inflation in every aspect of our economy and over turning our election security laws.”

Getts:

  • “I’m not interested in partisan politics. I want to bring us back to the middle, where our common ground is found and where the work gets done.”
  • “Our schools need our support. They are often the center of the our communities in Montana educate our future generations.”
  • “We need to support Montanans at all stages in life – from birth through aging in place.”

Click on candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.

