ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cn2.com

Lancaster Co. Hires Interim Parks & Rec Director

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County has hired a Parks and Recreation Director. According to the county, Chris Clouden has been named the Interim Director. Below is the official release from Lancaster County. “Chris Clouden has been named Interim Director of the Lancaster County Parks and Recreation...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Today – Experience Authentic Mexican Dishes at Tony’s Cantina!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Step into authentic Mexican culture at Tony’s Cantina Mexican Grill!. Located in Riverwalk in Rock Hill, Tony’s offers a huge menu with many options, a full bar, and more. Try its seasonal Pumpkin Spiced Margarita!. Stop by Tony’s this weekend for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Health
Rock Hill, SC
Education
City
Rock Hill, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Society
cn2.com

DHEC Statement Regarding Found Resident

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating the residential facility in Fort Lawn where 79 year old Judy Pate walked away from earlier this week. Pate who was found on Thursday this past week after a nearly 3 day search...
CHESTER, SC
cn2.com

Chester Bus Driver’s Quick Thinking Protects Students

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to authorities, one week ago a parent got on a Chester County School Bus at a bus stop and hit a student who was attacking their child. The school bus driver says she couldn’t wait for law enforcement to get to her,...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Picture of the Day – Good Luck, Larry Ferguson!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In the latest Elite Air and Heat Picture of the Day. Rock Hill Parks, Recreation & Tourism staff members and friends cheering on Larry Ferguson as he left City Hall this week to head to Tennessee for the Miracle League All-Star Game!. 125...
ROCK HILL, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American School#Health Literacy#Health Disparities#African American School#The Boyd Hill Center#Clinton Health
cn2.com

Missing 79 Year Old Woman Found Alive in Chester County

FORT LAWN, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – She’s found. Two words bringing much relief to one family and an entire community. Judy Pate, 79 years old, living with Dementia went missing since Tuesday morning when officials say she wandered off from her senior home, Helms Gordon Residential Care in Fort Lawn.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Stories You May Have Missed – Sept.12 to Sept. 16

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard that are worth a second look. The Sheriff’s Office says the chase ultimately ended in 3 gun shots and the suspect dying after a senior deputy was forced to defend himself. Late this past...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
cn2.com

Second Fort Mill Student Charged After Threats

FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – First it was a 14 year old, now a 16 year old. Fort Mill Police saying its investigation is in reference to the written threats discovered at Fort Mill High School on September 8, 2022. FMPD detectives say they have identified a second...
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

Motorcyclist Dies in Fatal Collision on Douglas Road in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Hwy Patrol says one person has died following a collision around 3:43 pm Wednesday, September 14 on Douglas Road near Sims Drive in Lancaster County. Officers say the driver, Paul Culp, 34, of Lancaster was driving the 1995 Honda Motorcycle when...
LANCASTER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy