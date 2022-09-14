Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Taco Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNew Bern, NC
Guilty Plea in 1976 Rape and Murder- Justice After 46 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Chester, SC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Lancaster Co. Hires Interim Parks & Rec Director
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County has hired a Parks and Recreation Director. According to the county, Chris Clouden has been named the Interim Director. Below is the official release from Lancaster County. “Chris Clouden has been named Interim Director of the Lancaster County Parks and Recreation...
Carolina Connection – Children’s Attention Home
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Children’s Attention Home is hosting “Driving Hope & Healing for Youth in Need” focusing on the heart of the children they serve.
CN2 Today – Experience Authentic Mexican Dishes at Tony’s Cantina!
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Step into authentic Mexican culture at Tony’s Cantina Mexican Grill!. Located in Riverwalk in Rock Hill, Tony’s offers a huge menu with many options, a full bar, and more. Try its seasonal Pumpkin Spiced Margarita!. Stop by Tony’s this weekend for...
York County Habitat Receives $80,000 Grant to Help Build & Repair Homes
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Habitat for Humanity of York County released this week it has been rewarded a grant of $80,000 from the Wells Fargo Foundation as part of its nationwide initiative to help low to moderate income families build and improve their homes across the United States.
DHEC Statement Regarding Found Resident
CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating the residential facility in Fort Lawn where 79 year old Judy Pate walked away from earlier this week. Pate who was found on Thursday this past week after a nearly 3 day search...
SCarowinds – Something to Look Forward To
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2’s Lucas McFadden detailing what you can experience when we take you on a behind the screams tour. Click above for a preview.
Chester Bus Driver’s Quick Thinking Protects Students
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to authorities, one week ago a parent got on a Chester County School Bus at a bus stop and hit a student who was attacking their child. The school bus driver says she couldn’t wait for law enforcement to get to her,...
CN2 Picture of the Day – Good Luck, Larry Ferguson!
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In the latest Elite Air and Heat Picture of the Day. Rock Hill Parks, Recreation & Tourism staff members and friends cheering on Larry Ferguson as he left City Hall this week to head to Tennessee for the Miracle League All-Star Game!. 125...
CN2 Newscast – Behind the Screams at SCarowinds, Bus Driver Drives to Sheriff’s Office and Student Threats 2nd Arrest
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to authorities one week ago a parent got on a Chester County School Bus at a bus stop and hit a student who was attacking their child. The school bus driver says she couldn’t wait for law enforcement to get to her, so she drove the bus to the Sheriff’s Office.
Missing 79 Year Old Woman Found Alive in Chester County
FORT LAWN, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – She’s found. Two words bringing much relief to one family and an entire community. Judy Pate, 79 years old, living with Dementia went missing since Tuesday morning when officials say she wandered off from her senior home, Helms Gordon Residential Care in Fort Lawn.
CN2 Stories You May Have Missed – Sept.12 to Sept. 16
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard that are worth a second look. The Sheriff’s Office says the chase ultimately ended in 3 gun shots and the suspect dying after a senior deputy was forced to defend himself. Late this past...
Week 4 – Stewart Law Game of the Week Chester Vs. Catawba Ridge
This week’s matchup is sure to be a nail biter like last week’s Clover vs York where Clover edged out York in the 4th quarter. You can see all of the action, in its entirety, Saturday, Sunday and Monday on Comporium channel 103 or on CN2.com. Game of...
Second Fort Mill Student Charged After Threats
FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – First it was a 14 year old, now a 16 year old. Fort Mill Police saying its investigation is in reference to the written threats discovered at Fort Mill High School on September 8, 2022. FMPD detectives say they have identified a second...
Motorcyclist Dies in Fatal Collision on Douglas Road in Lancaster
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Hwy Patrol says one person has died following a collision around 3:43 pm Wednesday, September 14 on Douglas Road near Sims Drive in Lancaster County. Officers say the driver, Paul Culp, 34, of Lancaster was driving the 1995 Honda Motorcycle when...
