Amazon, CVS are spending big in healthcare — health systems must respond
Nontraditional healthcare companies are digging deeper into healthcare delivery with acquisitions and partnerships. Health systems have to keep an eye on the disrupters and respond in the best way possible for patient care. Amazon entered into an agreement to acquire One Medical, a virtual and in-person primary care platform, for...
CIOs look forward to Big Tech, digital health collaborations
CIOs are actively reviewing Big Tech and digital health companies' portfolios to see where they can form a partnership. These partnerships range from creating new IT products, to helping health systems build out new systems that can unlock innovation and bring more value to the way they deliver care. Becker's...
The job of a cancer center CIO: Precision medicine, 'high-end' automation, lots of data
As CIO of one of the nation's largest cancer centers, City of Hope's Beth Lindsay-Wood is on the front lines of precision medicine, employing vast amounts of data to deliver individualized, targeted care to patients. "How do we customize cancer care, based on your genetics, based on your environment, all...
Nurse deficit could reach 2.1 million by 2025, study finds
Over the next three years, high turnover and an ill-prepared healthcare industry could widen the nursing gap by 2.1 million workers, new research suggests. That number comes from the Global Workforce Intelligence Project through an analysis conducted by The Josh Bersin Co., a workforce strategy research and advisory firm, and Eightfold, a talent management software company, according to a Sept. 14 news release from Josh Bersin.
Osmind rolls out integrated virtual visits
Mental health treatment company Osmind is launching integrated Zoom virtual visits with mental health clinicians. Osmind's platform is designed to create a collaborative workspace between researchers, psychiatrists, mental healthcare specialists and patients. Osmind cited rural patients or patients that cannot attend in-person visits as a reason for expanding into telehealth services, according to the Sept. 15 Osmind news release.
91% of patients prefer providers who offer telehealth, study says
A recent study from Software Advice shows that 91 percent of patients are more likely to choose providers who offer telehealth appointments than those who do not. Additional findings from the survey showed that 86 percent of patients had a positive telehealth experience and 70 percent of patients first started using telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Sept. 15 report.
Healthcare costs for employer-sponsored plans going up, survey says
The rate of increase for healthcare costs has slowed across multiple categories like medical and prescription drugs, according to a study conducted by New York-based integrated human resources consulting firm Buck. The company's 43rd National Healthcare Trend Survey identifies trend factors used by health insurers and third-party administrators to project...
Cardiac medical device company opens $42M plant
Terumo Cardiovascular, an Ann Arbor, Mich.-based medical devicemaker that specializes in cardiac and vascular surgery products, has opened a $42 million, 157,000-square-foot facility in Costa Rica. It's the first company to manufacture this equipment in the country, according to a Sept. 15 news release. Operations serving American and Australian companies...
Maryland health system invests $14M in minority-led organizations
Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System has committed $14 million to address disparities including economic development and food insecurity in its service areas. More than half its investees are Baltimore-focused, and 75 percent of are Black-led or Black- and woman-led. The financial commitment rests in 11 equity and fixed income...
Keck Medicine names system's first chief diversity and inclusion officer
Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California named Shannon Bradley the health system's first chief diversity and inclusion officer, according to a Sept. 15 news release. Previously, Ms. Bradley served as the assistant vice president and division director of diversity, equity and inclusion for HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division...
