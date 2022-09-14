Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18The Maine WriterBangor, ME
Money Saving New Small Business Opens in MaineThe Maine WriterNewport, ME
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Bangor Apartment House Fire Displaces 10 Residents, 2 Cats Die
A huge apartment house fire on Union Street in Bangor Saturday claimed two cats, but all the residents made it out safely. This story is tough for me to write. Two of the tenants are my son and his fiance. Luckily they were not home, at the time of the fire, but their two beloved cats, Daniel and Jamie, didn't make it. Several other cats in the building were rescued by Bangor Firefighters who fought the blaze that broke out just before 11:00 in the morning.
WPFO
10 people displaced after apartment fire in Bangor
BANGOR, (WGME) - 10 people are without a home Saturday after a fire tore through a four unit apartment building in Bangor. Several area departments responded to the call around 10:40 a.m. according to the Bangor Daily News. It took crews about three hours to extinguish the fire. Bangor's assistant...
foxbangor.com
10 people are forced to relocate after fire
BANGOR — Almost a dozen people escaped an apartment house fire Saturday when smoke quickly escalated to flames. Around 10:40 a.m. Saturday the Bangor Fire Department received several reports of smoke at 345 Union Street adjacent to Charles Street. Assistant fire chief Andrew Emery says ten people made it...
penbaypilot.com
Car goes under porch at intersection of Union Street
ROCKLAND – One of the Farnsworth office buildings at the corner of Union and Museum streets, in Rockland, had only recently renewed its gleam due to the completion of a new roof. After Friday afternoon, however, all eyes may be drawn to ground level in the wake of a two-vehicle crash that sent the front end of one car underneath the Farnsworth porch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
West Virginia man offers thanks to first responders who helped him, his dogs after Maine crash
OGUNQUIT, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are still on the lookout for one hunting dog that got loose after a crash on the turnpike Wednesday. It happened around 9:30 a.m. near mile 14 northbound in Ogunquit. TV5 spoke with 38-year-old William Funkhouser of West Virginia who says he was on his...
The Corner Store In Bangor Is Changing Things Up
The Corner Store in Bangor underwent a bit of a renovation recently. An area inside was transformed to make way for some new merchandise, as the store was recently granted an Agency Liquor Store license. Owner Susan Price Stephenson, who purchased the business in November of last year from her...
This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home
I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
wabi.tv
Police identify 2 killed in weekend crash in Bangor crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor police have identified the two men who died in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend. They say 32-year-old Zachariah Flanders of Bangor, and 65-year-old Orville Patterson of Glenburn had already passed away when they arrived at the crash. It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
6 People Charged in Connection with Kennebec County Home Invasion
A Maine resident and five people from New York have been arrested for a home invasion in the town of China which included the theft of several firearms. Deputies with the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an assault in progress at a home on Alder Park Road, shortly before noon on Wednesday. When they responded, they found six people in the residence, as well as the homeowner. There's no report, at this point, about how badly the resident was hurt.
wabi.tv
Hudson woman recovers mistakenly-sold family heirloom
HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - You may recall a story we ran last night about a Hudson woman searching for a family heirloom that her father had mistakenly sold. Less than 24 hours later, we have a positive update. Sherri Sawyer tells us she heard from the person who bought the...
Pickup Truck Rear-Ends Maine School Bus Filled With 47 Children
According to WGME 13, no injuries were reported following a crash that occurred between a blue half-ton pickup truck and an Auburn school bus. The crash reportedly happened at around 8:15 on Tuesday morning near Minot Avenue on the typically busy Hotel Road. Police said no one involved in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHOA! We Found a 3 Bedroom Apartment in Augusta, Maine For Under $1,000 a Month
We often talk about how difficult it is to find houses in this crazy market that meet the budget limitations of local buyers. But, how about the fact that even finding a rental property like an apartment can be equally, if not more, difficult. Not only are vacant apartments becoming...
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of September 15
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police investigated a break-in at the Calais Marden’s Aug. 29. The incident resulted in numerous charges for a local man who was found walking away from the scene by a trooper en route to the business. Sgt. Dan Ryan initially responded to an...
Deputies: Six arrested after robbery, assault in China, Maine
CHINA, Maine — Six people were arrested after a robbery in China, Maine on Wednesday morning, deputies say. A news release from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office stated the robbery took place at 123 Alder Park Rd. Deputies identified six suspects who were accused of entering a home, assaulting...
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Jail log
The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Aug. 24 and Sept.6:. Alijah M. Foss, 22, Carmel, warrant arrest. Jeffrey A. Long, 41, Hancock, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant and a warrant arrest. Michael A. Bunker, 58, Franklin, leaving the...
foxbangor.com
Maine firemen seek PFAS free gear
STATEWIDE– Forever chemicals known as PFAS are a growing problem throughout Maine. High levels of the toxins have been found in the water supply and crops growing at area farms. Fire departments are also dealing with the harmful pollutants. PFAs is actually a big component of the very gear these firemen and women wear to protect themselves from harm.
foxbangor.com
Six suspects arrested in connection with alleged assault, robbery in China
CHINA — Police arrested six people following an alleged assault in China Wednesday. Kennebec County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of 123 Alder Park Road in China for a report of an assault in progress just before noon. The Sherriff’s Office says when they arrived on scene,...
Maine animal shelters in high demand as many deal with overcrowding
MAINE, USA — Animal shelters across Maine are facing high demand as many are at capacity. The Bangor and Houlton Humane Societies, both full, have waitlists for people requesting to surrender their animals. "It started with the pandemic, with the beginning of COVID, and has just never sort of...
wgan.com
More charges expected as police investigate Auburn shooting
Police say a shooting in Auburn on Monday afternoon was related to a dispute over money related to illegal drug trafficking. An investigation found that three males arrived at a home on Washington Street N demanding money from the homeowner that was allegedly owed to them from the proceeds of drug trafficking.
Comments / 1