NBA commissioner Adam Silver: Robert Sarver's 'evolved as a person,' has done 'many very positive things'

The NBA announced Tuesday that Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being suspended for one year and fined $10 million following an investigation into the franchise. The investigation concluded that Sarver used the N-word "at least five times" when recounting the statements of others, while there were also "instances of inequitable conduct toward female employees, sex-related comments and inappropriate comments on employees' appearances."

In addition to the suspension and fine, Sarver must also attend a training program that focuses on respect and appropriate conduct in the workplace.

On Wednesday afternoon, NBA commissioner Adam Silver held the Board of Governors press conference, where questions were unsurprisingly focused on the situation in Phoenix.