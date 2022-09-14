Read full article on original website
Mo. woman acquitted of killing teen daughter to be free soon
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman who was acquitted in July of killing her teenage daughter but convicted of abandoning the girl's corpse was sentenced Thursday but will be released from prison soon. Rebecca Ruud was acquitted in the death of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie, who moved to Ruud's...
Kan. woman wanted for burglary was transporting cocaine
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just after 3:30a.m. Sept. 14, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet sedan for a traffic infraction near 110th Road and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
Kansas man accused of aggravated identity theft
OSAGE COUNTY —A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Todd James Lewis, 54, of Carbondale, on seven counts of wire fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft, and one count of theft of government funds, according to the United State's Attorney. The FBI and the U.S. Department...
Kansas man jailed for violent incident after all-night standoff
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent incident at a Kansas home and have a suspect in custody. Just after 11p.m. Wednesday, police were in the 3200 block of SW 11th Street in Topeka on an attempt to locate 42-year-old Damon Brook. Morgan, 42 of Topeka, on an...
Sheriff: Woman jumps from from car during I-70 police chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after a high-speed chase on I-70 that sent a woman to the hospital. Just before 2:30p.m. Monday, a K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a silver 2009 Lexus LS on I-70 near the California Ave. exit for failing to signal a lane change, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the traffic stop, the driver fled the scene, initiating a pursuit.
St. Joseph man charged in daughter's death hospitalized after harming himself in jail
An inmate at the Buchanan County Jail being held on a felony child abuse charge resulting in the death of his daughter is in serious condition after harming himself at the jail Thursday morning. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says inmate Dustin Beechner was given emergency treatment at the jail...
Missouri man dies after motorcycle strikes cable barrier
CASS COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just after 9p.m. Friday in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Randall K. May, 27, Bethany, was southbound on Interstate 49 just south of the Archie exit. The motorcycle traveled off the...
Suspect arrested for fight in Manhattan that critically injured man
MANHATTAN– Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fight in Manhattan's Aggieville on August 28. With assistance from Fort Riley’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID), authorities have identified a suspect and made an arrest, according to the Riley County Police Department. On Wednesday, police arrested 25-year-old Jordan Owens of Fort...
St. Joseph man injured after pickup strikes guardrail on I-29
BUCHANAN COUNTY —A St. Joseph man was injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Friday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by John D. Davis, 56, St. Joseph, was eastbound on Interstate 29 at Mitchell Avenue in St. Joseph. The driver...
Missouri man injured after pickup rear-ends grain truck
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Thursday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 GMC 2500 driven by Steven A. Hardy, 60, New London, was eastbound on U.S. 36 three miles west of Breckenridge. The pickup rear-ended a 2000...
Missouri woman, her mother killed after crash into bluff
GASCONADE COUNTY—Two Missouri women died in an accident just before 11:30a.m. Wednesday in Gasconade County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Buick LeSabre driven by Cynthia R. Wolf, 61, Gasconade, was eastbound on MO 100 at MO 19. The driver failed to stop for a stop sign....
Kansas woman hospitalized after car strikes embankment
ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Thursday in Atchison County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Chevy Lumina driven by Tara Lee Lord, 41, Hiawatha, was northbound on Edwards Road seven miles south of Effingham. The car drifted off the right side...
Amber Alert for 12-year-old Missouri girl cancelled
--------- FERGUSON, Mo— The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert late Tuesday for 12-year-old Natonja Jones. She was abducted just after 2:30p.m. Monday in the 700 Block of January Avenue in Ferguson. She was last seen with two black female suspects in a Blue minivan. One was wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts. The other female suspect had hair in long braids and wore a pink hat and turquoise leggings.
Two survive train-car collision in downtown St. Joseph
A driver and passenger are fortunate to have walked away from an accident in downtown St. Joseph after a train ran into their car, stuck on the tracks on Francis Street. The St. Joseph Police Department reports the two remarkably suffered only moderate injuries. Police say the wreck occurred at...
Half-cent law enforcement tax hopes to lure candidates to St. Joseph Police Dept.
St. Joseph city residents will decide a half-cent sales tax proposal in November, an increase in the city sales tax aimed specifically at raising St. Joseph police salaries. City Manager Bryan Carter says the tax hike which is estimated to generate $5.5 million a year will help the city attract and retain police officers.
KFEQ/St. Joseph Post area high school football scoreboard - September 16, 2022
The high school football season rolls on with week 4 in Missouri and week 3 in Kansas! Below is a list of all of the area scores. Be sure to tune into KFEQ Radio (680, 95.3, 680kfeq.com, KFEQ app) for Friday Night Lights with Matt Pike from 10-11 p.m. for scores and live coaches' interviews!
Disabled voters win; legal fights in Kansas, elsewhere
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Trudy Le Beau has voted in every major election since she turned 18 — a half-century of civic participation that has gotten increasingly difficult as her multiple sclerosis progressed. Now, with no use of her arms or legs, the Wisconsin woman relies on her husband to help her fill out and return a ballot.
KDHE adds 45 COVID deaths to statewide total
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 4,164 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Sept. 7 to Wednesday September 14, for a total of 873,075 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 45 additional COVID-19 deaths since September 7, for a total of 9,072. The increase in deaths is attributed to OVS death data reconciliation and does not necessarily reflect an increase in recent deaths, according to the KDHE.
Voters, local officials working to navigate new Mo. voting law
The first time Maureen Loyacono voted was in 1960, when she cast a ballot for John F. Kennedy. “And I’ve never missed an election since,” said Loyacono, 84, a Kansas City resident who also served as a poll worker for 40 years. But she’s worried this might be...
Audit: Two-thirds of $48.5M in broadband aid sent to southern Kansas
TOPEKA — Nearly two-thirds of $48.5 million in COVID-19 funding earmarked for expansion of broadband services to Kansas homes and businesses was invested in upgrading internet connectivity in the southern half of the state, an audit report said Wednesday. The Kansas Legislature’s auditing arm told a joint House and...
