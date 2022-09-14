ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabaunsee County, KS

St. Joseph Post

Kansas man accused of aggravated identity theft

OSAGE COUNTY —A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Todd James Lewis, 54, of Carbondale, on seven counts of wire fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft, and one count of theft of government funds, according to the United State's Attorney. The FBI and the U.S. Department...
CARBONDALE, KS
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff: Woman jumps from from car during I-70 police chase

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after a high-speed chase on I-70 that sent a woman to the hospital. Just before 2:30p.m. Monday, a K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a silver 2009 Lexus LS on I-70 near the California Ave. exit for failing to signal a lane change, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the traffic stop, the driver fled the scene, initiating a pursuit.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Suspect arrested for fight in Manhattan that critically injured man

MANHATTAN– Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fight in Manhattan's Aggieville on August 28. With assistance from Fort Riley’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID), authorities have identified a suspect and made an arrest, according to the Riley County Police Department. On Wednesday, police arrested 25-year-old Jordan Owens of Fort...
MANHATTAN, KS
St. Joseph Post

Amber Alert for 12-year-old Missouri girl cancelled

--------- FERGUSON, Mo— The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert late Tuesday for 12-year-old Natonja Jones. She was abducted just after 2:30p.m. Monday in the 700 Block of January Avenue in Ferguson. She was last seen with two black female suspects in a Blue minivan. One was wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts. The other female suspect had hair in long braids and wore a pink hat and turquoise leggings.
FERGUSON, MO
St. Joseph Post

Disabled voters win; legal fights in Kansas, elsewhere

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Trudy Le Beau has voted in every major election since she turned 18 — a half-century of civic participation that has gotten increasingly difficult as her multiple sclerosis progressed. Now, with no use of her arms or legs, the Wisconsin woman relies on her husband to help her fill out and return a ballot.
WISCONSIN STATE
St. Joseph Post

KDHE adds 45 COVID deaths to statewide total

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 4,164 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Sept. 7 to Wednesday September 14, for a total of 873,075 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 45 additional COVID-19 deaths since September 7, for a total of 9,072. The increase in deaths is attributed to OVS death data reconciliation and does not necessarily reflect an increase in recent deaths, according to the KDHE.
KANSAS STATE
