New York City Opens a Welcome Center for Migrants Who Arrive
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a Crime
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New York
Women's Soccer: No. 21 Buckeyes open Big Ten play at No. 4 Rutgers
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in New York
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."
After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner "Losing It" News
Earlier this week, President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner has been in a Russian prison since February, when she was arrested for having cannabis oil in her bag at a Russian airport. She's reportedly not doing well right now. According...
NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Latest Signing
The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back a familiar face for the 2022-23 season, signing point guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year contract. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, it's a one-year, $2.64 million deal for Schroder. Schroder, 29, spent the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics...
Steph Curry believes Kevin Durant was better off staying with Nets than trade to Celtics
While most of the dust has settled, the story of the offseason surrounded former Golden State Warriors turned Brooklyn Net, Kevin Durant. Although his trade demands have seemed to shift into reverse, there is still chatter around Durant’s offseason trade request away from Brooklyn. During a recent interview with...
Yardbarker
Devin Booker, Knicks trade talk grows after Robert Sarver news
The Phoenix Suns found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being fined $10 million and will be suspended from all league matters for a period of one year. The punishment came on...
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA・
Dennis Schroder drops 1 bold promise to Lakers after getting second chance
Dennis Schroder got his second chance with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, he’s ready to make things right. The German guard recently signed a one-year, $2.64 million deal with the Lakers, paving his return to the City of Angels after spending the past season with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. He spent the 2020-21 campaign in LA, and while he did produce decent numbers, he failed to make an impact on the team and really connect with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star
Recently, the Sacramento Kings waived former Duke star DJ Steward.
LeBron James reacts to Lakers reuniting with Dennis Schroder
The Los Angeles Lakers reunited with a familiar face on Friday, signing guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal worth just over $2 million. It’s a far cry from the $84 million he turned down back in the 2020-21 season, but at least he’s now back with LeBron James, who appears to be ecstatic for the German’s arrival.
When Will This Talented NBA Point Guard Be Signed?
On September 15, NBA veteran Dennis Schroder is celebrating his 29th birthday. However, he still remains a free agent. Over his career, he has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.
NBA・
Utah Jazz Release Two Players On Friday
On Friday, the Utah Jazz waived two players (Xavier Sneed and Paris Bass).
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Shares How He Reacted After He Saw His Lakers Contract: “I’ve Never Seen So Many Zeros In My Life... When I Saw The $120 Million For Seven Years..."
Shaquille O'Neal's NBA career was full of interesting moments. The Big Diesel started off strong with big performances for the Orlando Magic, even helping them reach the 1995 NBA Finals, which they eventually lost against the Hakeem Olajuwon-led Houston Rockets. After his stint with the Magic became a bad situation,...
Update On Potential Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley Trades
After trading Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Utah Jazz now face some decisions on whether or not to trade veterans like Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, Rudy Gay and Mike Conley.
Astros make huge Justin Verlander move with MLB playoffs looming
Houston Astros fans have been waiting patiently to see what will happen with Justin Verlander. The veteran superstar has been dealing with a calf injury that put him on the IL. With the playoffs about to start, Houston fans got the news they were hoping for. The Astros announced that...
Shaquille O’Neal mocks Manu Ginobili for crying during HOF speech: ‘Real players like Spice and myself don’t be crying’
Former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal shared his thoughts on Manu Ginobili’s Hall of Fame speech. The former San Antonio Spurs star was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for his outstanding NBA career, and O’Neal gave him props for the accomplishment. “I’m...
Former Golden State Warriors Player Signs With Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have picked up this former Warriors player
Celtics Owner Wyc Grousbeck's Message to Brad Stevens
The Celtics are coming off a campaign where they pulled off one of the most impressive in-season turnarounds in NBA history. Boston went from 11th in the East in January to finishing within two wins of raising banner 18 to the TD Garden rafters. Even with the loss of Danilo Gallinari, who's likely ...
Nova York: Knicks Bring Back Jalen Brunson Teammate Ryan Arcidiacono
Brunson and Arcidiacono have plenty of victorious experiences at MSG to draw upon.
Stephen A. Smith thinks Nets' Kevin Durant regrets leaving Warriors
While there were some rumors that the Golden State Warriors could have re-acquired superstar Kevin Durant, ultimately the team didn’t make any moves which has ESPN’s Stephen A. Smit wondering if Durant regrets leaving the team in the first place. On ESPN’s First Take, Smith was asked if...
