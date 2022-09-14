Read full article on original website
Related
Walk this number of steps each day to cut your risk of dementia
A new study has a magic number (or three) of steps to use when out walking to cut your risk of dementia later in life.
MedicalXpress
What older adults do while they sit affects dementia risk, study indicates
Adults aged 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or other such passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study by USC and University of Arizona researchers. Their study also showed that the risk is lower for those who...
Futurity
Sitting and watching TV may boost older adults’ dementia risk
Adults 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or engaging in other passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study. The risk is lower for those who are more active while sitting—engaging in behaviors like reading or using a...
Taking 4,000 Steps a Day Can Reduce Dementia Risk—But More Walking Is Even Better
If you need a reason to get up and move more, here it is: A newly published study finds that walking 10,000 steps per day helps lower your risk of developing dementia. In fact, even 4,000 steps a day is enough to decrease dementia risk by one-quarter, according to the study published in JAMA Neurology.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Study finds potential link between daily multivitamin and improved cognition in older adults
(CNN) — Taking a daily multivitamin might be associated with improved brain function in older adults, a new study says, and the benefit appears to be greater for those with a history of cardiovascular disease. The findings did not surprise the researchers -- rather, they were shocked, said Laura...
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for dementia?
“Dementia” is a broad term for several conditions that affect a person’s ability to think and reason. Medications that doctors use to treat dementia either help slow disease progression or treat the symptoms. Dementia is not one specific condition. Instead, the term refers to a variety of diseases...
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for panic attacks and anxiety?
Panic attacks are sudden, brief experiences of extreme fear. Anxiety involves feelings of panic, fear, and nervousness that arise when a person feels stressed, threatened, and under pressure. Medication for panic and anxiety disorders aims to alleviate symptoms. Panic attacks and disproportionate anxiety levels can be symptoms of panic disorder,...
Healthline
Brushing, Flossing Every Day May Reduce Risk of Dementia
Experts say good dental health can decrease inflammation in the mouth and reduce the risk of a variety of diseases and conditions. In a new study, researchers say people who maintain good oral health may lower their risk of dementia and cognitive decline. Experts say you can achieve good dental...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Medical News Today
What to know about cognitive tests for dementia
There is no single test for diagnosing disorders causing dementia. Doctors use several tests and assessments to determine the cause of the person’s symptoms and rule out other possible conditions. Dementia is a general term for the loss of a range of mental abilities, including memory, language, reasoning, and...
nypressnews.com
Alzheimer’s disease: Simple 12 minute activity shown to reduce early signs of disease
Meditation may help some Alzheimer’s sufferers with symptoms of memory loss and a decline in thinking skills. It may also help to offset the stress that comes with the disease. Stress can intensify symptoms as it is linked to worse cognitive function. But since meditation can require some procedure, it is only likely to help people with early symptoms of the disease.
beingpatient.com
Falling May Be An Early Sign of Dementia
Falling is linked to impairments across memory, concentration and cognition in adults over the age of 65. After sudden falls or loss of balance, experts say, older adults should consider cognitive testing to rule these out. For older adults, falls — and the potentially life-altering injuries they could bring about...
Healthline
Multivitamins May Slow Cognitive Decline in Older Adults, Study Says
Researchers say a new study indicates that taking a multivitamin daily may help slow cognitive decline in older adults. They reported, however, that cocoa extra supplements did not seem to improve cognitive functions. Experts say there is some validity to the theory that vitamins can help with cognitive function, but...
Medical News Today
How to safely medicate for anxiety alongside heart issues
Anxiety and heart issues may occur together due to the impact anxiety can have on the body. Certain lifestyle factors may increase the risk of heart issues, and chronic health conditions may also increase the risk of anxiety disorders. The link between the two conditions may mean people require treatment...
MedicalXpress
Excess weight, not high blood sugar, associated with increased risk of COVID-19 infection and long COVID
High body mass index (BMI), rather than high blood sugar levels, are associated with excess risks of COVID-19 infection and long COVID, according to a meta-analysis of over 30,000 UK adults from nine large prospective cohort studies. The findings by Dr. Anika Knuppel from the MRC Unit for Lifelong Health...
MedicalXpress
Sugary drinks could raise your odds for fatal cancers: Study
New research offers yet another reason why Americans should cut back on their soda consumption: Drinking too many sugary beverages may increase the risk of death from cancer. "Unfortunately, Americans exceed recommended limits on sugar consumption by the U.S. Dietary Guidelines, and sugar-sweetened beverages are known risk factors for weight gain, being overweight and obesity," explained lead study author Marjorie McCullough. She is senior scientific director of epidemiology research at the American Cancer Society.
MedicalXpress
High intake of whole grains, fiber, fish and omega-3 fatty acids linked to lower death risk in type 2 diabetic adults
Eating a diet high in whole grains, fiber, fish and n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) may reduce the risk of dying from all causes in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a systematic review and meta-analysis synthesizing all the available evidence, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
MedicalXpress
Is it really healthy to restrict protein intake for kidney transplant recipients?
Conventional wisdom holds that low protein intake is essential for kidney disease patients. However, scientists from Osaka Metropolitan University demonstrated that it might not always be the case with their recent study on the relationship between protein intake and skeletal muscle mass in kidney transplant recipients. Their findings were published in Clinical Nutrition.
MedicalXpress
Teens become more exploratory with age—a behavior linked to greater social connectivity and psychological well-being
Teenagers become more exploratory in their behaviors with age, becoming increasingly likely to visit new places over time, finds a new study. Its results also show that greater exploration is associated with enhanced psychological well-being and larger social networks. Notably, the researchers also discovered that adolescents who explored their natural...
MedicalXpress
Concerning high rates of metabolic syndrome found in older Irish adults
New research from The Irish Longitudinal Study on Aging (TILDA) at Trinity College Dublin shows a high prevalence of metabolic syndrome among adults aged ≥50 years in Ireland. The study is published in the journal PLOS One. Metabolic syndrome is the medical term for a combination of at least...
scitechdaily.com
Helping People Lose Weight: Deep Brain Stimulation Could Treat Binge Eating Disorder
A pilot study reveals that an implanted brain stimulator significantly decreased bingeing episodes and assisted patients in losing weight. According to researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, a small device that detects food craving-related brain activity in an important brain region and reacts by electrically stimulating that region has shown promise in a pilot clinical trial in two patients with loss-of-control binge eating disorder (BED).
Comments / 0