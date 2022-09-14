Read full article on original website
The Worst Loss in Alabama History Was So Bad Nick Saban Compared it to 9/11
Losing isn't in the dictionaries at the University of Alabama. That's how it goes when your team has won at least 10 games each season since 2008. However, if you ask an Alabama football fan what the worst loss in school history is, there are a few different routes they might go.
Here's What Scott Frost Reportedly Told Nebraska When He Got Hired
Scott Frost had a vision for Nebraska football when he was hired back in Dec. of 2017. Unfortunately, that vision never materialized and now Frost finds himself without a job. Frost reportedly wanted to combined the tradition of tough-nosed Nebraska football with Oregon's style of football predicated on finesse and speed. It sounded too good to be true and it ultimately was.
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Kirk Herbstreit has strong criticism for one college football team
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit delivered a fairly stinging criticism of one college football team that he clearly sees as overrated. On Saturday’s edition of ESPN’s “College GameDay,” Herbstreit had a rather blunt take on the Texas A&M Aggies following their upset loss to Appalachian State last Saturday. Herbstreit said the Aggies had fallen victim to “unwarranted preseason hype” and did not deserve to be ranked No. 6 in the first place.
Watch: Appalachian State shocks Troy with last-second Hail Mary
After upsetting No. 6 Texas A&M last week, what did Appalachian State have in mind for an encore?. You win if you had a "last-second Hail Mary for the win" on your college football bingo card. App State followed up last week's astounding feat with another on Saturday. Trailing Troy...
Mark Fletcher, Ohio State Buckeyes 4-star RB commit, breaks loose for impressive touchdown run
In one of the nation's most highly-anticipated Friday night matchups, Florida powerhouse programs American Heritage and Chaminade-Madonna clashed in a battle loaded with prospects. With the game tied 14-14 early in the second half, one of the one big-time prospects delivered a game-changing play. ...
Bob Stoops weighs in on head coaching vacancy at Nebraska
Who will be the next coach at Nebraska? Will former Bob Stoops be a front-runner for the position following his success in Norman?. Stoops, 62, might be considered a favorite given the fact he’s been coaching in the XFL and looks to remain active. For now, that’s all he hopes to accomplish in his coaching career until further notice (Via 247 Sports).
Nebraska fans send clear message to Urban Meyer about coaching job
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in need of a new head football coach, and their fans clearly have one person in mind for the job. FOX’s “Big Noon Saturday” pregame show traveled to Lincoln on Saturday for the game between the Cornhuskers and Oklahoma Sooners. That meant Urban Meyer was on set, and was serenaded by chants of “we want Urban” from the assembled Nebraska fans.
Virginia football is so afraid of getting upset on Saturday that they’re banning Old Dominion’s service puppy from the sideline
If you’re an FBS struggler at the moment, you gotta be careful. You can’t take anything for granted. You gotta be on upset alert at all hours of every day. Just ask Nebraska. Just ask Texas A&M. Just ask Notre Dame. Nothing is a given. No one is safe. Upsets are in the air.
The best College GameDay signs making fun of Texas A&M losing to Appalachian State
Texas A&M drew the ire of the college football world last weekend after a 17-14 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers. App State is no stranger to big upsets, so the Mountaineers rolling into College Station and beating the Aggies didn't necessarily come out of the blue. Just ask the Michigan Wolverines what App State can do when it's on a heater.
Ohio high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 5 (9/16 & 9/17)
Week 5 of the 2022 Ohio high school football season kicked off Thursday (September 15) and continues Friday (September 16) and Saturday with dozens of big matchups across the state. You can follow all of this week's action live on SBLive Ohio including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo...
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama
Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
Urban Meyer names his biggest early-season surprise ahead of Week 3
Urban Meyer had something to say that might ruffles some feathers in Columbus. The former Ohio State coach said Michigan was his biggest early season surprise Saturday morning on Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Meyer praised his former rival for, despite all the offseason losses, still being able to get off...
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 5
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Westerville South for their matchup against Big Walnut. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
College football top plays: App State wins on Hail Mary, Oregon downs BYU
Week 3 of the college football season is underway as the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners kicked off the day with a dominant victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Elsewhere, No. 17 Baylor stifled Texas Tech in a massive scoring outburst. No. 12 BYU fell to No. 25 Oregon on FOX, while No. 22 Penn State defeated Auburn.
Iowa Football Will Have Special Guest At Saturday's Game
Iowa play their final non-conference game of the season this Saturday against Nevada with hopes of finally getting their offense humming. But Kinnick Stadium will have a special guest for the game. On Thursday, Iowa announced on Twitter that longtime assistant coach Carl Jackson would be the team's honorary captain...
College football rankings: Oklahoma joins top 4, Penn State enters mix
Since the Big Ten was split into two divisions in 2014, there has never been a season when either the Big Ten East or West division had all seven teams begin their seasons 3-0, according to FOX Sports research. The closest either division had come to a perfect start through...
Nebraska Contacted Former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer About Vacancy
It's unclear if the Cornhuskers asked Meyer about his interest in the job or if it was to vet other candidates.
Iowa State's Matt Campbell, Kansas' Lance Leipold headline candidates to replace Scott Frost at Nebraska
FOX college football analyst Bruce Feldman joins to talk potential replacements for Scott Frost at Nebraska. Matt Campbell from the Iowa State Cyclones, Lance Leipold from the Kansas Jayhawks and Jamey Chadwell from the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
College football top plays: No. 24 Texas A&M stifles No. 13 Miami
Week 3 of the college football season is underway as the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners kicked off the day with a dominant victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Elsewhere, No. 17 Baylor stifled Texas Tech in a massive scoring outburst. No. 12 BYU fell to No. 25 Oregon on FOX, while No. 22 Penn State defeated Auburn.
