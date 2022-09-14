ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Are the Kansas City Chiefs the team to beat in the AFC?

It wasn't pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs took sole control of their division after a momentous victory over the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night. Despite the sloppy nature of the "W," it was a win nonetheless, and exactly what the Chiefs were hoping for from their first home defense of the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 2: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Vikings, Eagles, Bucs

This season, I’m thankful for the opportunity to share weekly content with you right here at FOX Sports. I’ll share weekly recaps of what went right and wrong for teams, coaches and individual players. And I’ll share game previews, blending mismatches, edges, expectations and predictions. Yes, some of it will be very nerdy and data-intensive, but I’ll always back up and give you a straightforward takeaway.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
thecomeback.com

Potential Dallas Cowboys QB odds include surprising legends

The Dallas Cowboys find themselves in a conundrum. They won’t have Dak Prescott for at least a month if not two. In the meantime, they’re riding with Cooper Rush, which may or may not be a disaster. The Cowboys have said they won’t trade for another quarterback option, but if they lose a few more games, that could change. And it all has a lot of people wondering who they might want to try to sign if it comes down to it.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Nick advises to be careful with betting on Mac Jones or Mitch Trubisky in Week 2 | What's Wright?

Mitchell Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers will host Mac Jones and the New England Patriots in Week 2. The Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals in a late-OT FG, while the Miami Dolphins blew out the Patriots in Week 1. However, hear why Nick Wright advises bettors to be careful with placing money on 'Jones as a road favorite' and even on Trubisky.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Texans-Broncos

The Houston Texans are coming off a rare tie while the Denver Broncos look to regroup after a one-point loss on Monday Night Football as the teams prepare to play Sunday in the Mile High City. The Texans played to a 20-20 tie against the Indianapolis Colts, the 15th Week...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#American Football Betting#Bengals Cowboys#The Dak Prescott#Afc#Fox#Acl#The Pittsburgh Steelers
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 2: Betting lessons from Week 1

The NFL is back, and Week 1 of the season started off with a bang with upsets and unders galore. But not everything is what it seems, hence the term Overreaction Monday. After watching every game and digging into the stats, let's break down some of what I learned from Week 1. Here are my four betting lessons for fans and gamblers heading into Week 2.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 2: Bettors on Chiefs, Saints and Cornhuskers at sportsbooks

The overwhelming majority of sports bettors like to have some skin in the game, to extract some additional entertainment value from the matchups. Last weekend certainly provided plenty of those options. Unfortunately, the oddsmakers made a killing off the results from that overwhelming majority. Which leads to this responsible gaming...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs Titans: Final injury reports

OL Jamarco Jones (elbow) RB Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring) WR Kyle Phillips (shoulder) DB Lonnie Johnson (groin) Notes: Lewan, Jones both start on O-line & were reportedly working out on the side of practice. … Fulton is a top defensive back for the Titans defense. … Phillips featured on offense and as a returner.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

College football top plays: No. 24 Texas A&M stifles No. 13 Miami

Week 3 of the college football season is underway as the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners kicked off the day with a dominant victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Elsewhere, No. 17 Baylor stifled Texas Tech in a massive scoring outburst. No. 12 BYU fell to No. 25 Oregon on FOX, while No. 22 Penn State defeated Auburn.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
FOX Sports

Rookie Jahan Dotson already has earned trust in Washington

The Jacksonville Jaguars sent seven men at Carson Wentz on the critical play of the game Sunday, yet nobody was really open. The Washington Commanders quarterback had to get rid of the ball, so Wentz flung it toward the end zone, trusting his well-covered receiver would somehow make a play.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Chiefs, Bills top Nick Wright's NFL tiers entering Week 2

The 2022 NFL season is underway, meaning we're figuring out who's for real and who's in for a long season. Nick Wright and his "Committee" debuted their Week 2 NFL tiers on Wednesday's "First Things First." The Kansas City Chiefs stood atop the rest of the league in the Week 1 edition of the exercise.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy