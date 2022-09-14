Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Are the Kansas City Chiefs the team to beat in the AFC?
It wasn't pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs took sole control of their division after a momentous victory over the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night. Despite the sloppy nature of the "W," it was a win nonetheless, and exactly what the Chiefs were hoping for from their first home defense of the season.
Free agent WR Cole Beasley receiving offers; hopes to land with contender
Nearly two months after a report indicated Beasley was drawing interest on the market, ProFootballNetwork.com’s Aaron Wilson notes the 10-year veteran has received multiple offers. While it is not known which teams have submitted contract proposals to Beasley, Wilson adds the Houston native would like to land with a contender.
ESPN
Cooper Rush says Dallas Cowboys 'ready to roll' as he steps in for injured Dak Prescott
FRISCO, Texas -- When Cooper Rush made the first start of his career last October against the Minnesota Vikings, replacing an injured Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys were 5-1 and rolling. On Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, Rush will make the second start of his career with Prescott out following...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 2: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Vikings, Eagles, Bucs
This season, I’m thankful for the opportunity to share weekly content with you right here at FOX Sports. I’ll share weekly recaps of what went right and wrong for teams, coaches and individual players. And I’ll share game previews, blending mismatches, edges, expectations and predictions. Yes, some of it will be very nerdy and data-intensive, but I’ll always back up and give you a straightforward takeaway.
AthlonSports.com
Mike McCarthy Sends A Blunt Message To Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore
Is it safe to say Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore could be on the hot seat? It certainly seems like it, at least based off what Mike McCarthy is saying this Friday morning. The Cowboys opened the 2022 season with a humiliating 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
thecomeback.com
Potential Dallas Cowboys QB odds include surprising legends
The Dallas Cowboys find themselves in a conundrum. They won’t have Dak Prescott for at least a month if not two. In the meantime, they’re riding with Cooper Rush, which may or may not be a disaster. The Cowboys have said they won’t trade for another quarterback option, but if they lose a few more games, that could change. And it all has a lot of people wondering who they might want to try to sign if it comes down to it.
FOX Sports
Nick advises to be careful with betting on Mac Jones or Mitch Trubisky in Week 2 | What's Wright?
Mitchell Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers will host Mac Jones and the New England Patriots in Week 2. The Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals in a late-OT FG, while the Miami Dolphins blew out the Patriots in Week 1. However, hear why Nick Wright advises bettors to be careful with placing money on 'Jones as a road favorite' and even on Trubisky.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Texans-Broncos
The Houston Texans are coming off a rare tie while the Denver Broncos look to regroup after a one-point loss on Monday Night Football as the teams prepare to play Sunday in the Mile High City. The Texans played to a 20-20 tie against the Indianapolis Colts, the 15th Week...
QB Tyrod Taylor sues Chargers’ team doctor over punctured lung
Tyrod Taylor filed a lawsuit seeking at least $5 million for the failed pain-killing injection that punctured his lung in
55-man Roster: Cowboys waive draft pick, send DE to IR to ready for Bengals tilt
The Dallas Cowboys made a series of roster moves on Saturday. With injuries stacking up in last week’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it was assured there were going to be changes made ahead of the next tilt. With the Cincinnati Bengals coming to town for a Sunday afternoon face-off, the Cowboys have decided how they are going to attack things.
Cole Beasley drawing ‘serious interest’ and contract offers from multiple NFL teams
Cole Beasley remains a free agent with the 2022 NFL season underway, but the veteran slot receiver is reportedly generating
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 2: Betting lessons from Week 1
The NFL is back, and Week 1 of the season started off with a bang with upsets and unders galore. But not everything is what it seems, hence the term Overreaction Monday. After watching every game and digging into the stats, let's break down some of what I learned from Week 1. Here are my four betting lessons for fans and gamblers heading into Week 2.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 2: Bettors on Chiefs, Saints and Cornhuskers at sportsbooks
The overwhelming majority of sports bettors like to have some skin in the game, to extract some additional entertainment value from the matchups. Last weekend certainly provided plenty of those options. Unfortunately, the oddsmakers made a killing off the results from that overwhelming majority. Which leads to this responsible gaming...
Bills vs Titans: Final injury reports
OL Jamarco Jones (elbow) RB Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring) WR Kyle Phillips (shoulder) DB Lonnie Johnson (groin) Notes: Lewan, Jones both start on O-line & were reportedly working out on the side of practice. … Fulton is a top defensive back for the Titans defense. … Phillips featured on offense and as a returner.
FOX Sports
College football top plays: No. 24 Texas A&M stifles No. 13 Miami
Week 3 of the college football season is underway as the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners kicked off the day with a dominant victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Elsewhere, No. 17 Baylor stifled Texas Tech in a massive scoring outburst. No. 12 BYU fell to No. 25 Oregon on FOX, while No. 22 Penn State defeated Auburn.
FOX Sports
Rookie Jahan Dotson already has earned trust in Washington
The Jacksonville Jaguars sent seven men at Carson Wentz on the critical play of the game Sunday, yet nobody was really open. The Washington Commanders quarterback had to get rid of the ball, so Wentz flung it toward the end zone, trusting his well-covered receiver would somehow make a play.
La'el Collins Happy to be in Cincinnati After Spending Seven Years in Dallas: 'I Wasn’t Getting The Things I Needed'
Collins signed with the Bengals after he was released by the Cowboys in March
FOX Sports
Chiefs, Bills top Nick Wright's NFL tiers entering Week 2
The 2022 NFL season is underway, meaning we're figuring out who's for real and who's in for a long season. Nick Wright and his "Committee" debuted their Week 2 NFL tiers on Wednesday's "First Things First." The Kansas City Chiefs stood atop the rest of the league in the Week 1 edition of the exercise.
Jerry Jones says he's willing to take calls from frustrated Cowboys fans
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones understands why fans of America’s team are frustrated with him. The team looked dreadful in Week 1, Dak Prescott is hurt again, and the Cowboys haven’t been a true Super Bowl contender in the past 26 years.
