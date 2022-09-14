ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

Police: 1 person shot in east Las Vegas valley shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a shooting at a local recording studio in the east valley after one person was found shot. It happened on Friday, just before 6:30 p.m. east of UNLV at Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street. The person injured went to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to […]
news3lv.com

Man shot after attempted robbery in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An internet sale gone wrong in Summerlin on Wednesday night leads to a man being hit by gunfire while trying to sell his Rolex watch. The man, who only wants to be identified as M.S. for safety concerns said he was shot at three times at the Village Center Circle around 9:15 p.m. while meeting with a potential buyer he connected with on Facebook Marketplace.
8newsnow.com

Deadly crash in north Las Vegas valley closes road

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A driver is dead after a crash in the north valley, according to Las Vegas Metro police. The crash happened near North Decatur Boulevard and Jay Avenue just after 4:15 p.m. Police say the crash involved a truck and a sedan. One driver was transported to...
#Police#Las Vegas Boulevard#Flamingo Rainbow#Lvmpd
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police looking for 3 suspects in robbery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for three suspects in a robbery investigation. LVMPD said the incident happened Sept. 11 around 9:48 a.m. in the 1300 block of E. Karen Ave. Police said the two male suspects fled from the store on foot. The woman...
news3lv.com

2 suspects in custody after barricade in southwest Las Vegas valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two suspects have been taken into custody after a barricade situation at a southwest valley home Wednesday. Las Vegas police had responded to the 7000 block of Clearwater Avenue, near Flamingo and Rainbow, at around 10:15 a.m. following reports of a family disturbance. Police said...
8 News Now

Police: Victim shoots attacker in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson Police are investigating a shooting after they said they found a man injured Thursday night. It happened in the 200 block of Quest Park Street near Stephanie Street and American Pacific Drive at around 8:30 p.m. Once officers arrived they discovered a man with gunshot wounds. During the preliminary investigation, […]
Fox5 KVVU

Bodycam video shows prior arrest of public official accused of killing Las Vegas journalist

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is a disturbing glimpse into the history and mind of an accused killer. Robert Telles, elected Public Administrator of Clark County, is accused of murdering investigative reporter Jeff German who exposed allegations of corruption in his office. FOX5 obtained police body camera video when Telles had a prior brush with the law. Police arrested Telles at his home in 2020 for domestic violence.
Fox5 KVVU

Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash Friday in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a pedestrian was injured after a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning in downtown. According to police, the incident occurred at about 1:53 a.m. near Washington and Main. Police say the pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that...
