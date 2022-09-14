ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Dog Mythology Helps Explain Domestication, Study Says

By Alex Espitia
DogTime
DogTime
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fuKFu_0hvUQm8100

(Image Credit: mikroman6 via Getty)

A French historian is claiming that dog mythology may help unlock the history of domestication, according to a report from ScienceNews .

While studies show that dogs trace their roots to Central Asia , researchers say there is more to discover. Recently, the scientific community has intensely focused on the topic. Seemingly every day we learn more about the complex mechanisms that bond dogs with humans.

Dog Mythology, Not Biology

Julien D’Huy works at the College of France in Paris studying phylogeny: the evolutionary relationships between different organisms.

In a report from Evolutionary News , D’Huy points to three core stories that form the bulk of dog folktales: the afterlife, the union between humans and dogs, and links with the star Sirius. Apparently, these outlines show up across cultures. D’Huy used statistical analysis to create a “family tree” of dog myths. With this, he shows how these stories followed human migration patterns.

While his methods have met criticism , D’Huy’s analysis agrees with the most up-to-date research.

Understanding the Reasons for Domestication

Notably, D’Huy says the content of myths also says a lot about why ancient humans valued dogs. Early stories about dogs guiding people to the afterlife suggest they were originally kept for symbolic and spiritual reasons. Only later did they take a more practical role, argues D’Huy.

Specifically, he names a 14,000-year-old German gravesite containing two humans buried with their dogs. According to him, the site is evidence that dogs were more than just pets to early humans.

Ultimately, D’Huy believes his methods can assist researchers.

“Comparative mythology has something to say in the world of research,” he says, “Something very precious to say, I think.”

The post Dog Mythology Helps Explain Domestication, Study Says appeared first on DogTime .

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

The Extinct Species That Was Brought Back to Life

A rare photo of Bucardo was taken in the early 90sWikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. The Pyrenees mountains located in Europe have seen many animal species go extinct in previous years and strangely enough this is not necessarily due to humans inhabiting the location or them being hunted down. The Bucardo is one of the last species to go extinct in this area, but also the first species to be brought back to life from extinction. Even if, unfortunately for a short period of time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestication#Mythology#Myths#French#Sciencenews#The College Of France#Evolutionary News#Ge
IFLScience

What Was Gigantopithecus? The Largest Ape To Ever Walk Earth

Gigantopithecus is the largest ape that ever walked on Earth. For over 1.7 million years, this giant – and deeply mysterious – gorilla-like beast ruled the forests of eastern Asia, but it still manages to capture our imagination and stir curiosity even today. When did Gigantopithecus go extinct?
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Researchers discover extinct prehistoric reptile that lived among dinosaurs

Smithsonian researchers have discovered a new extinct species of lizard-like reptile that belongs to the same ancient lineage as New Zealand's living tuatara. A team of scientists, including the National Museum of Natural History's curator of Dinosauria Matthew Carrano and research associate David DeMar Jr. as well as University College London and Natural History Museum, London scientific associate Marc Jones, describe the new species Opisthiamimus gregori, which once inhabited Jurassic North America about 150 million years ago alongside dinosaurs like Stegosaurus and Allosaurus, in a paper published today in the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology. In life, this prehistoric reptile would have been about 16 centimeters (about 6 inches) from nose to tail—and would fit curled up in the palm of an adult human hand—and likely survived on a diet of insects and other invertebrates.
WILDLIFE
Smithonian

Seven Million Years Ago, the Oldest Known Early Human Was Already Walking

A blackened, broken leg bone from Earth’s prehistoric past may hold the answer to when early humans diverged from apes and started their own evolutionary path. The fossilized find, first uncovered two decades ago, suggests that early humans regularly walked on two feet some seven million years ago. This new analysis, published today in Nature, makes a strong case that Sahelanthropus tchadensis, a species that lived during the critical time when our human lineage diverged from the chimps, habitually walked on two legs. Since many consider bipedalism the major milestone that put our own lineage on a different evolutionary path than the apes, Sahelanthropus could be the very oldest known hominin—the group consisting of modern humans, extinct human species and all of our immediate ancestors.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Study of ancient skulls sheds light on human interbreeding with Neandertals

Research has established that there are traces of Neandertal DNA in the genome of modern humans. Now an exploratory study that assessed the facial structure of prehistoric skulls is offering new insights, and supports the hypothesis that much of this interbreeding took place in the Near East—the region ranging from North Africa to Iraq.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
France
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
DogTime

Dog Seen Chilling With Cheetah at New Jersey Zoo

Dogs are social animals – after all, they’re known as ‘man’s best friend’ for a reason. But it’s not just humans that they get on well with. Could they become friends with a cheetah?  Visitors to Turtle Back Zoo in New Jersey were left bemused after spotting a Labrador in the cheetah enclosure. One visitor […] The post Dog Seen Chilling With Cheetah at New Jersey Zoo appeared first on DogTime.
ANIMALS
DogTime

The Native Dogs of India: A Day in the Life

For domesticated dogs, life consists of chasing balls, waiting for the next meal, and a lot of resting. But for the native dogs of India, things are drastically different. A recent article in JSTOR chronicled the journey of three biologists as they set out to uncover the realities of life for these native dogs. Native Dogs […] The post The Native Dogs of India: A Day in the Life appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
Phys.org

What fossils reveal about hybridization of early humans

Many people living today have a small component of Neanderthal DNA in their genes, suggesting an important role for admixture with archaic human lineages in the evolution of our species. Paleogenetic evidence indicates that hybridization with Neanderthals and other ancient groups occurred multiple times, with our species' history resembling more a network or braided stream than a tree. Clearly the origin of humankind was more complex than previously thought.
SCIENCE
DogTime

Meet the Pilots Flying Dogs to Their New Homes

Shelters around the country are struggling. While some states can’t keep up with demand, others are euthanizing dogs due to a lack of space. Fortunately, a new solution is beginning to take flight: volunteer pilots who fly dogs to shelters with space. A Growing Dilemma Right now, animal rescue shelters are overwhelmed with dogs being […] The post Meet the Pilots Flying Dogs to Their New Homes appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
CNET

Jurassic Barf: Scientists Find Fossilized Vomit From 150 Million Years Ago

Around 150 million years ago in what's now Utah, an animal chugged down a small frog and a salamander. It then lost its lunch. Fast forward to modern times, when a team of paleontologists identified and investigated the fossilized vomit, unraveling a mystery along the way. The researchers published a...
WILDLIFE
DogTime

Can Dogs Sense Heat?

Even after living together for thousands of years, we’re still learning more about dogs and their supernatural senses. In this case, a February 2020 study published in Scientific Reports details how dogs sense heat through their noses. Analyzing Heat Vision Plenty of animals sense infrared radiation from heat. Some examples include pythons, boas, frogs, and […] The post Can Dogs Sense Heat? appeared first on DogTime.
ANIMALS
DogTime

New Study Offers Clues To Determine if Your Dog Will Suffer From Dementia

It’s no secret that, as your pup ages, the care you will provide for them must change. Some dogs age like a fine wine, seeming to grow more relaxed with age. Others, unfortunately, take on more health complications. There are some things you can prepare for. You can expect your pup likely won’t want to […] The post New Study Offers Clues To Determine if Your Dog Will Suffer From Dementia appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
DogTime

Cuddling Dogs Improves Student Life at Canadian University

Cuddling dogs — tummy rubs, ear scritches, and nuzzles — increases wellbeing, according to new research from the University of British Columbia Okanagan. “Dogs are social lubricants. They glue people together who otherwise wouldn’t be connected,” lead author and UBC associate professor John-Tyler Binfet told DogTime. About the Research The research evaluated the effects of […] The post Cuddling Dogs Improves Student Life at Canadian University appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
975K+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://dogtime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy