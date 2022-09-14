ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denair, CA

Creator of iconic 'Two Buck Chuck' wine Fred Franzia dies aged 79: Owner of value drinks conglomerate Bronco Wine said people 'should be able to afford' to drink wine 'everyday'

By Ruth Bashinsky For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Wine titan Fred Franzia, creator of the iconic 'Two Buck Chuck' blend, died at his home in Denair, California on Tuesday. He was 79.

Franzia, a founding partner and CEO of Bronco Wine Company, one of America's biggest wine companies, revolutionized the wine and spirits industry for nearly 50 years.

The vintner was also the genius behind Charles Shaw wine, with its popular 'Two Buck Chuck' signature blend - which retails from $1.99 to $3.79 - a staple for frugal wine lovers for its high quality and outrageous value.

'Good wine should be something you enjoy with good food and you should be able to afford to do it everyday,' Franzia told the History Channel in 2020.


Franzia, a founding partner and CEO of Bronco Wine Company revolutionized the wine and spirits industry for nearly 50 years. In 1973, Franzia's parents sold their namesake boxed-wine brand to Coca-Cola, and that same year Bronco Wine was born

The wine industry leader was also the genius behind the Charles Shaw wine, with its Two Buck Chuck signature brand as one of it biggest sellers. A 25.4 ounce bottle (750 ml) would retail for $1.99 at Trader Joe stores in California and other states

Franzia founded Bronco Wine with his brother and cousin in 1973 based on his long-held belief was that wine should be accessible for daily consumption.

During the 1990s, Bronco acquired many budget wine brands but his claim to fame was the 1995 acquisition of the Napa Valley Charles Shaw name, that he reportedly purchased for $25,000, Wine Spectator reported.

It was during that time when Franzia launched his $1.99-a-bottle empire ($2.99 outside California) cornering the market on the budget wine business, and working with Trader Joe's grocery chain on an exclusive partnership.

Once asked how Bronco Wine Company can sell a bottle of wine less expensive than a bottle of water, he replied: 'They're overcharging for water- don't you get it?'

The company produces 100 brands of wines from wine and spirits to ready-to-drink cocktails, among them Coastal Ridge, Carmenet Reserve, Stone Cellars and Chateau Cleyrac Bordeaux. They are headquartered in Ceres, California, and have more than 45,000 acres of vineyards located in California's Central Valley.

Franzia's business dealings were questionable at one point specifically his wine labeling practices. In 1993, he was indicted by a federal grand jury for selling bottles of wine labeled Zinfandel but containing cheaper varieties, the news outlet reported.

Another battle he fought was the Napa Valley Vintners over a 2000 California law requiring wines labeled with the word 'Napa' to contain at least 75 percent Napa Valley fruit. According to a report, Franzia tried to go around it by acquiring brands that had Napa in their names.

Franzia lost in court, but some of his his brands were grandfathered in and as a result was allowed to keep 'Napa' on their labels despite having no Napa fruit inside the bottle, Wine Spectator reported.


Bronco Wines is headquartered in Ceres, California with more than 45,000 acres of vineyards located in California's Central Valley. Franzia is pictured walking in one of his vineyards located in Lodi, California

Fred Franzia, CEO of Bronco Wine Company, shows off a bottle of his Salmon Creek wine in 2005 while standing inside his combination conference and tasting room at the winery's headquarters in Ceres, California

Cousin John G. Franzia (left), Fred T. Franzia (center), and brother Joseph S. Franzia (right) pictured in 1974. Franzia founded Bronco Wine with his brother and cousin in 1973 based on his long-held belief was that wine should be accessible for daily consumption

Today, Bronco Wine is one of America's biggest wine companies, with a portfolio of more than 100 brands spanning from wine, spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails.

Moving more than 3.4 million cases - over 40 million bottles - last year alone, Bronco Wine is estimated to be the 13th largest wine marketer in the U.S., according to Wine Spectator.

The winery produces Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Zinfandel and Sauvignon Blanc varieties and moves thousands of cases annually.

In 1973, Franzia's parents sold their namesake boxed-wine brand to Coca-Cola, and that same year Bronco Wine was born.

The sale of the family's boxed-beverage caused a rift with the Franzia and his father. In a 2009 New Yorker interview, he said his 'dad was not a fighter,' and the younger Franzia 'was pissed' at him for handing off the famous product.

'He just folded. I went through a period of no communication, I think for five years,' he told the magazine.

The boxed wine, which still bears the family name, is currently owned by the Wine Group.

Franzia was was also the nephew-in-law of Ernest Gallo - the largest exporter of California wines, and namesake of the largest family-owned winery in the United States.

It is unclear how the influential winemaker died.

A post on the company's Facebook page announced the death Tuesday, noting how his steadfast vision made 'vertical integration' possible, 'all while remaining family owned.'

'His entrepreneurial spirit, tireless dedication, and his commitment to both his family and to the Bronco family will forever be remembered. His legacy will endure for generations to come,' reads the statement.


A post on the company's Facebook page announced the death Tuesday, noting how Franzia's steadfast vision made 'vertical integration' possible, 'all while remaining family owned'

Franzia is survived by his five children Renata, Roma, Joseph aka 'Joey,' Carlo, and Giovanna; fourteen grandchildren (soon to be fifteen); his brother Joseph; and his sisters, Joellen D'Ercole and Catherine McFadden.

The family plans on a private Celebration of Life service and, has requested that in lieu of flowers or gifts, donations be made to the following:

• Santa Clara Jesuit Projects Endowment Fund 61096, link: https://mysantaclara.scu.edu/givenow

• Sutter Health Medical Foundation, link: https://sutterhealth.donordrive.com/index.cfm...

• Modesto Parent Resource Center, link: https://www.prcfamilies.org/make-a-difference-donate/



