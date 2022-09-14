ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

A California Mansion Nestled Directly on the Pebble Beach Golf Links Just Hit the Market for $31 Million

By Abby Montanez
 3 days ago
A home near a golf course is nice. But one that’s located directly on a famed fairway is like a hole in one.

Stretching across the California coastline, this newly listed manse puts you right on the green of the prestigious Pebble Beach Golf Links. The $31 million pad, fittingly christened Lucky Strike, comprises a four-bedroom main residence, a detached one-bedroom guest house and a two-car garage. (Don’t worry, there’s ample room for your golf carts, too.)

The roughly two-acre estate sits near the 11th and 12th holes, with views of Carmel Bay and Point Lobos to the south and of Stillwater Cove and Pescadero Point to the north. Turns out America’s greatest public golf course makes for a pretty striking backdrop.

A mansion known as Lucky Strike located directly on the Pebble Beach Golf Links just listed for $31 million

The 7,739-square-foot property was built in 2000 by husband and wife C. Cary Patterson and Lois Patterson, as reported by the Wall Street Journal . The couple bought the land a year prior in 1999 for just shy of $9.3 million with the intent of constructing a vacation home. A few houses down from Lucky Strike is the former abode of Bing Crosby. In addition, other famous faces, such as financier Charles Schwab and Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, also own property within the storied Pebble Beach community.

The California estate overlooks the 11th and 12th holes of the course

Of course, Lucky Strike is about more than golf. The primary house also includes a movie theater, a bar and a formal dining room for entertaining. Elsewhere, there is a main living room with direct access to a large patio, a kitchen outfitted with a dining nook and a striking atrium. Nearby, there’s a separate, private structure that can be used as an executive office or extra bedroom.

“These estates come along once in a generation and with the US Opens and numerous other golfing events coming to Pebble Beach, the optimal location of Lucky Strike is second to none,” notes the listing, which is being held by Shelly Mitchell Lynch and Lynn Knoop of Carmel Realty Company .

Hole in one, indeed.

Click here to see all the photos of Lucky Strike.

