Effective: 2022-09-18 02:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-19 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County; White Pine County Gusty south winds expected through Tuesday A slow moving and strong low pressure system off of the northern California coast will bring gusty south winds to much of Nevada today as well as Monday and Tuesday. South winds will increase this afternoon reaching speeds approaching 30 mph with gusts around 40 mph. The highest winds will be located across the US-50 corridor in central Nevada with slightly lower wind speeds for Elko county. Winds speeds will be lower Monday and Tuesday afternoon but still quite strong as the low remains along the West Coast. Some blowing dust can be expected across central Nevada. Motorists traveling along east-west routes could have a challenging trip with gusty cross winds, especially for high profile vehicles. Also, secure loose objects outside that could be blown over or away. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.

ELKO COUNTY, NV ・ 5 HOURS AGO