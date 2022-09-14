ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Devin Booker, Knicks trade talk grows after Robert Sarver news

The Phoenix Suns found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being fined $10 million and will be suspended from all league matters for a period of one year. The punishment came on...
Former Knicks Head Coach Jeff Hornacek Returns to Utah

It's probably not the New York Knicks/Utah Jazz transaction many in Manhattan were hoping for, but it's here nonetheless. Utah finalized its new coaching staff under first-year man Will Hardy on Thursday, one that includes former Knicks boss Jeff Hornacek as a "coaching consultant." He'll help lead the Jazz into the post-Donovan Mitchell era, joining assistants Bryan Bailey, Alex Jensen, and Lamar Skeeter.
RUMOR: Knicks could make insane move for Suns star Devin Booker after Robert Sarver catastrophe

Both the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are reeling from franchise shortcomings in recent weeks, albeit in vastly different ways. The Knicks came up short in their pursuit of ex-Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, losing out to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Meanwhile, despite the Suns’ success on the court in the past two seasons, they are now embroiled in the biggest controversy in the league. Suns team governor Robert Sarver was suspended for a year and fined $10 million dollars after being found guilty of fostering a toxic workplace with inappropriate remarks towards women and minorities.
Isaiah Thomas refutes report he worked out for Lakers

* UPDATE: Isaiah Thomas took to Twitter to refute the report that he worked out with the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. ORIGINAL STORY: Still a free agent, Isaiah Thomas is looking to prove he belongs on an NBA roster in 2022-23. The former Boston Celtics guard was among a...
Dennis Schroder signing gets strong reaction from Lakers GM Rob Pelinka

Dennis Schroder is back with the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year deal, and sure enough, Rob Pelinka and co. have high expectations on him. After the Lakers announced the signing of Schroder, Pelinka released his official statement on the move. The LA general manager and vice president took note of the ways they see the German guard contributing to the team, including bringing that competitive mentality and toughness that the franchise sorely missed last season.
