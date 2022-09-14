ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU Tech Women’s Basketball welcomes Breanna Grigsby

By WVU Tech Basketball
Hinton News
Hinton News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JzjiY_0hvUQ1vF00

Breeana Grigsby

5’9” Forward

Stockton, California

San Joaquin Delta College

Lincoln High School

Sports Management Major

7.6ppg/5.5rpg/2apg/1.6spg/43% field goal percentage

  • Part of the 2012 California State Champion Brookside Christian High School Girls Basketball Team
  • 2022 Honorable Mention Scholar Athlete California Community College Athletic Association
  • 2022 California Community College Athletic Association Northern California Region All-Tournament Team

What they are saying about Breanna:

“I am so proud of Breeana for persevering and graduating with her AA degree. She is a great teammate who wants the best for her team and coaching staff. Breeana is an outstanding athlete who will be a big contributor for the WVU Bears both defensively and in the open court. Her competitive edge and desire to win will be huge factors in helping her reach her individual and team goals.” ~Gina Johnson, Head Women’s Basketball Coach, San Joaquin Delta College

“Breeana Grigsby addresses our need for athleticism in a big way. She definitely adds a presence to our team that we are missing as well as a tremendous amount of versatility. Breeana can play inside and out, is outstanding on the glass, can get to the rim, and is a great defender. As a coach, she gives me lots of options on both ends of the floor. Breeana Grigsby is a mature competitor and I expect her to impact our program right away. We could not be more excited to have her in the Golden Bear Family!” ~Coach Hodge

The post WVU Tech Women’s Basketball welcomes Breanna Grigsby appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

Related
Hinton News

First Lady Justice introduces newest Friends With Paws therapy dog in Pup Rally at Pineville Elementary School

PINEVILLE, WV (Hinton News) – First Lady Cathy Justice today visited Pineville Elementary School (PES) for a “Pup Rally'' to celebrate the arrival of the state’s next therapy dog through the Friends With Paws Communities In Schools (CIS) program. The dog introduced at today’s event is named River. He is a Yellow Lab. "Friends With Paws is already making a positive impact on school attendance and in assisting children who have experienced trauma,” First Lady Justice said. “River will be a great addition to an already strong team at Pineville Elementary. I'm very excited that we are able to place a therapy...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Monongahela National Forest Hosts Conservation Village

ELKINS, W.Va., (Hinton News) – Monongahela National Forest invites everyone to visit Conservation Village at Elkins City Park during the Mountain State Forest Festival Oct. 6 and 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Conservation Village will feature informational booths from Monongahela National Forest as well […] The post Monongahela National Forest Hosts Conservation Village appeared first on The Hinton News.
ELKINS, WV
Hinton News

Pure Watercraft reveals plan to assemble zero-emission, all-electric watercraft in West Virginia

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday, Aug. 31, that Pure Watercraft, the leading direct-to-consumer provider of high-performance electric boats, has executed an agreement with the State of West Virginia to manufacture its electric pontoon boats in Beech Bottom, W. Va. “This is truly an incredible day for West Virginia,” […] The post Pure Watercraft reveals plan to assemble zero-emission, all-electric watercraft in West Virginia appeared first on The Hinton News.
BEECH BOTTOM, WV
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy