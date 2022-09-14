WVU Tech Women’s Basketball welcomes Breanna Grigsby

Breeana Grigsby

5’9” Forward

Stockton, California

San Joaquin Delta College

Lincoln High School

Sports Management Major

7.6ppg/5.5rpg/2apg/1.6spg/43% field goal percentage

Part of the 2012 California State Champion Brookside Christian High School Girls Basketball Team

2022 Honorable Mention Scholar Athlete California Community College Athletic Association

2022 California Community College Athletic Association Northern California Region All-Tournament Team



What they are saying about Breanna:

“I am so proud of Breeana for persevering and graduating with her AA degree. She is a great teammate who wants the best for her team and coaching staff. Breeana is an outstanding athlete who will be a big contributor for the WVU Bears both defensively and in the open court. Her competitive edge and desire to win will be huge factors in helping her reach her individual and team goals.” ~Gina Johnson, Head Women’s Basketball Coach, San Joaquin Delta College

“Breeana Grigsby addresses our need for athleticism in a big way. She definitely adds a presence to our team that we are missing as well as a tremendous amount of versatility. Breeana can play inside and out, is outstanding on the glass, can get to the rim, and is a great defender. As a coach, she gives me lots of options on both ends of the floor. Breeana Grigsby is a mature competitor and I expect her to impact our program right away. We could not be more excited to have her in the Golden Bear Family!” ~Coach Hodge

