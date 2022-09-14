Maluma and Megan Thee Stallion to Headline LA3C, Penske Media’s New Culture and Creativity Festival
LA3C , an upcoming two-day culture and creativity festival, announced that artists Maluma and Megan Thee Stallion will headline the event, according to a press release from Penske Media Corporation (PMC). The festival will include art, music, and food.
PMC — the parent company of ARTnews and Art in America , as well as Rolling Stone , Variety , Billboard , and SheKnows , among other publications — launched LA3C Culture & Creativity Festival last July, but had to postpone the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival is a celebration of culture in Los Angeles.
In addition to Maluma and Megan Thee Stallion, the festival will include K-Pop stage-breakers Seventeen and rapper Snoop Dogg. LA3C’s full lineup including musicians, chefs, and artists, as well as programming details, will be unveiled in the coming weeks.
“We believe that Los Angeles is a place where people come to pursue their creative passions and a place where talent, diversity, and culture thrive. Our programming is meant to reflect our community,” said LA3C’s chief executive Juan Mora in a statement. “I plan to leverage the expertise of Penske Media’s iconic brands to create an experience for all who join us.”
Jay Penske, CEO and founder of PMC, added, “Our event will be a place to celebrate and give back to this incredible city and the people who make it so unique.”
This year, LA3C is partnering with the nonprofit arts organizations Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA) and Film Independent. HOLA provides integrated programs across academic, arts, athletics, and wellness, while Film Independent supports emerging filmmakers from underrepresented communities. Both have been active in the city for roughly 30 years.
The inaugural event is scheduled to take place at the LA State Historic Park on December 10 and 11. Throughout the city, there will be curated assortments of best-in-class experiences and events.
