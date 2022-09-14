Read full article on original website
Nintendo Download: The Second Biggest Monkey Headline Guybrush Has Ever Seen
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005435/en/ VARIOUS DAYLIFE is available now in Nintendo eShop. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Odyssey Interactive Reveals Omega Strikers, a Cross-Platform Multiplayer Game for the Next Generation of Competitive Players
WATERLOO, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Odyssey Interactive, an independent game development studio founded by former Riot Games leads on League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics, has revealed their debut title, Omega Strikers, a free-to-play cross-platform 3v3 knockout striker for the next generation of players. Omega Strikers is an innovative blend of the best parts of modern competitive multiplayer games, weaving in goal-focused objectives, physical fun and knockouts, and character depth and mastery into thrillingly fast-paced matches. Omega Strikers is now available in Closed Beta for PC via Steam and will be fully cross-platform when it launches to mobile devices later this year and across all major consoles in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005032/en/ Omega Strikers from Odyssey Interactive (Graphic: Business Wire)
‘Splatoon 3’ Refines a Great Idea But Fails to Innovate
Splatoon has always been an odd series—a competitive, third-person shooter produced by Nintendo, which stars children who can turn into squids and octopi. Upon the first game’s release, it felt like a real experiment by Nintendo. It was putting the full weight of its company behind a gyroscope aiming third person shooter, designed to be played on the bulkiest controller-handheld hybrid in the history of console gaming. It, in spite of everything, was a huge success.
NME
‘Rise of the Triad’ is getting a remaster next year
Rise of the Triad, the 1995 FPS from Apogee Software, is getting a brand new lick of paint in Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition. Coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in early 2023, and is being created by Apogee Entertainment, New Blood Interactive and Nightdive Studios.
Overwatch 2 developers explain the new battle pass
Less than a month before its October 4th launch, Blizzard is revealing even more details about the game, clarifying some rumors, and showing off the latest hero, Kiriko. Since it was teased at Blizzcon in 2018, Overwatch 2 has been this great monolith of a game, a target Blizzard and its fans have been slowly journeying toward. In the recent months, and as a part of Blizzard’s commitment to better communicate its progress on Overwatch 2, we’ve learned quite a bit about the game. We’ve seen new heroes, new maps, a new progression system, and a fundamental shift in how the game will be played. But there are other, equally fundamental parts of Overwatch 2 that have only been revealed via leaks and substantiated by somewhat vague tweets.
